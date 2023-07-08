The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia score and third Test updates amid rain delay at Headingley

England claimed three crucial wickets in the evening session of the second day, including Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to leave the game poised ahead of the third day of the third Ashes Test

There are some storms forecast, that if they hit Headingley could cause problems for both sides and hold up the game, although a result is still likely even with limited play on Saturday, but Australia cricket will start on 116 for four with a lead of 142.

England’s problems rest in their bowling attack, bolstered by the addition of an extra seamer, they were dealt a blow when Ollie Robinson, who has bowled well throughout the series, went off on the first day with a back spasm.

He has not bowled in the second innings so far and appeared in discomfort while he was batting, and Ben Stokes is also not expected to be fit enough to bowl. Australia’s hopes rest on England mistakes, after four drops on the opening day, and the fact that Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh will start the day at the crease.

Follow all the live action below from Headingley as England face Australia:

England vs Australia - third Ashes Test, day three

Australia start the day 116 for four

Rain delays imminent

10:56 , Sonia Twigg

We’re just minutes away from the start of play, but all the covers are out and while the lack of umbrellas suggest the rain has stopped, the ground is wet and the mopping up is underway.

Umpire Mike Burns stands under an umbrella with all the covers on the ground at Headingley (Getty Images)

Australia to resume on116 for four

10:45 , Sonia Twigg

There is a little bit of rain around and it remains to be seen if we will get underway on time.

But when play does start, breaking this partnership is going to be very important for England, and I’ll keep you updated throughout the day on all the cricket and weather.

Australia to resume on 116 for four

10:30 , Sonia Twigg

Despite Ben Stokes’ heroics with the back to drag England closer than admittedly they had any right to be to Australia’s first innings total, Moeen Ali said that the hosts cannot always rely on their captain.

Stokes hit 80, batting mostly with the tail to take England to within 26 runs of Australia’s total, and guided his side from 68 for four to 237 all out.

England cannot rely on Stokes all the time claims Moeen Ali

Australia to resume on 116 for four

10:15 , Sonia Twigg

For those of you just gearing up the start of the weekend and with the Ashes not starting until 11, here is a report from the state of play yesterday as England fought back in the evening session.

Late wickets for England reignite hopes of another Headingley miracle

Australia will resume on 116 for four

09:45 , Sonia Twigg

England will have to hope that the errors that have crept into their performances will not hamper them on what could be a pivotal day in the Test and the Ashes series at Headingley.

The equation is simple, the hosts have to win (or draw, although there has not been a game without a result in the Bazball era) to prevent Australia winning a first Ashes series in England for 22 years.

In the field on the first day, it did not go to plan for Ben Stokes’ side. There were four dropped catches, including some that proved costly, when Mitchell Marsh went on to make a run-a-ball 118.

He will be at the crease when Australia resume on the third day 116 for four, but England will be hoping their pace attack, led by the fiery Mark Wood, can make some early inroads.

Both sides will be hoping the weather holds off, with storms forecast in the area.

Good morning

09:30 , Sonia Twigg

