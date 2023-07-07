Ashes LIVE: England vs Australia score and third Test updates as Root and Bairstow lead charge

Mark Wood produced a thrilling display of fast bowling to help England blow away Australia on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley but the match is in the balance as the hosts reply.

The quick bowler, playing his first Test of the summer, produced a hostile opening spell before cleaning up the Australian tail to finish with a first Test five-for on English soil.

But Mitchell Marsh met fire with fire, producing a magnificent run-a-ball hundred to rescue Australia after four early wickets. The all-rounder’s ton was the fastest by an Australian on English soil since Victor Trumper in 1902, but his dismissal on the stroke of tea precipitated an extraordinary collapse of six for 23 as Wood tore through the lower order.

The Durham rocketman’s five-for-34 led the way to curtail Australia’s innings at 263 all out. Follow all the live action below from Headingley as England face Australia:

England vs Australia - third Ashes Test, day two

Mark Wood reacts to stunning England bowling display on day one of third Ashes Test

10:25 , Jack Rathborn

“My mum and dad saw it today so I’m delighted,” Mark Wood tells BBC Sport. “The last few weeks have been difficult but it was an amazing feeling to get it at home, to get that off my back and raise the ball at home was pretty special.

“Stokes was very clear before the game wanting me to bowl short, sharp spells and I don’t want to get ahead of myself but there’s’ more on the line and if I can bowl well in the second innings and bowl well and get a win on the board. Marsh made the wicket look different to everyone else.

“In training I would tend to bowl at 80% or 90%, I didn’t want to give it my full in case I got injured, so it’s just trying my best in training to feel good and it was zipping out my hand in the last few days so I knew I was ready and I’m just pleased to be able to perform.”

Mark Wood celebrates his first Test five-wicket haul in England (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Mitchell Marsh: Pat Cummins gives Australia a great sense of freedom

10:15 , Jack Rathborn

Mitchell Marsh discusses his fine performance on day one of the third Ashes Test, telling BBC Sport: “It was pretty amazing I’m still lost for words, very nice to be back and it was a long time coming. We knew Cameron Green had a niggle two days out and then I got the word. Unfortunate for Green but it was nice to contribute.

“In the past my nerves have really got the better of me and I’ve worked really hard to control them. I think it’s the first time I’ve been dropped at Test cricket and you always need some luck, today was my day. I’ve worked really hard where I can mentally take on the game like that. Everyone talks about playing their natural game and that’s what it was for me.

“The environment that Pat Cummins has created and has made us all feel a great sense of freedom and I’ve never been part of a squad that has such a great mentality.”

Mitch Marsh got a century (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Ashes weather forecast for day two at Headingley

10:05 , Jack Rathborn

It looks a beautiful day at Headingley.

The BBC forecast suggests bright sunshine all day.

Temperatures from 21-25c, so if England can bat well, it could be a long day in the field for Australia. That’s a big if though.

The sun is out ☀️

The outfield is quick ⚡️



And we’ve got two local lads at the crease ✊



Who's ready for Day 2 🙋‍♂️#EnglandCricket | #Ashes

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes discuss England’s work on day one of third Ashes Test against Australia

09:55 , Jack Rathborn

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes made a statement for England yesterday on day one.

The England bowlers came in and performed, adding layers to Ben Stokes’ attack.

Here, they discuss their day’s work.

An unbelievable day for these two yesterday…



So why not interview each other 😂



Well played, lads 👏 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes

MCC restricts members’ access inside Lord’s pavilion following Ashes clash

09:45 , Jack Rathborn

The MCC is restricting access to its members inside the Lord’s pavilion amid the introduction of fresh operational measures following the unseemly scenes that unfolded during the second Ashes Test.

A ground renowned for its genteel atmosphere erupted into fury after the controversial stumping of England’s Jonny Bairstow on Sunday and tempers boiled over in remarkable scenes inside the Long Room.

With the teams trudging off for the lunch interval, television footage captured apparent clashes between MCC members and Australia pair Usman Khawaja and David Warner, leading to security stepping in.

Khawaja branded what occurred “disrespectful”, while Australia captain Pat Cummins felt his side experienced “aggressive and abusive” behaviour, prompting the MCC to apologise “unreservedly”.

Mark Wood thinks he can get even faster after lightning spell at Headingley

09:35 , Jack Rathborn

Mark Wood is convinced he can bowl even faster after approaching a searing 97mph and reigniting England’s Ashes campaign with a maiden Test five-wicket haul on home soil.

An elbow niggle kept Wood out at Edgbaston and Lord’s but he was worth the wait after turning up the speed dial at Headingley, clocking 91mph from his first delivery and topping out at 96.5mph.

His opening four-over burst ended with Usman Khawaja’s leg stump flattened by a 94.6mph thunderbolt and was recorded by the CricViz database as the second quickest spell in England – he also owns top spot.

“It’s disappointing that this one wasn’t the first,” Wood said with a smile. “To have two of them is great but I keep wanting to get better and push, push, push, to make sure I can bowl even faster.”

Mark Wood bamboozles Australia with express pace to give England Ashes hope

09:26 , Jack Rathborn

A burst of breakneck speed from Mark Wood breathed life into England’s Ashes campaign as the third Test got off to a feisty start at Headingley.

Four days on from the stumping controversy that dogged the previous match at Lord’s, Wood bamboozled Australia with express pace that topped 96 miles per hour and claimed five for 34 in the tourists’ 263 all out.

A one-man show from comeback kid Mitch Marsh was responsible for the majority of those runs, but his breathtaking run-a-ball 118 would not have been possible had Joe Root not put him down at slip with just 12 to his name.

That was one of four drops for an England side whose collection of missed chances is starting to become a worrying theme of the summer.

