Ashes live: England take four Australia wickets in electric morning session

Steve Smith walks after he was caught by Jonny Bairstow off a Stuart Broad ball - Action Images /Lee Smith

01:04 PM BST

OVER 26: AUS 91-4 (Head 10 Marsh 5)

Head gets off the mark straight away and Mitch Marsh tries to pull Wood off a length first ball. Mad shot, but would you be thinking clearly in the quarter of a second you get to respond?

Wood’s next ball is probably the best of the morning slinking away from Marsh’s outside edge. Bradman wouldn’t have been good enough to edge that.

Last ball before lunch and the crowd are baying for blood. What an atmosphere! Marsh manages to clip it behind square for a single.

Another wonderful session of cricket.

01:00 PM BST

OVER 25: AUS 89-4 (Head 9 Marsh 4)

Broad’s second ball to Marsh is an offcutter that slams into the pad but England resist the urge to review it. Five slips waiting for the ball that moves the other way.

Broad jogs back to his mark to try and make sure Wood gets another over before lunch. Marsh responds by stepping away from the crease to waste a bit of time. And now he drives Broad for four, but despite it all there will be time for one more Wood over before lunch...

12:56 PM BST

It's out!

Why did Smith review that! Clear inside edge on Snicko and Smith trudges back to the pavilion to a chorus of jeers. Smith can’t believe it. Just goes to show that despite the hoary old cliche, batsmen do not always know if they’ve hit it. Smith out for 22.

Broad revs up the crowd for his first ball to Mitch Marsh.

Very peculiar from Smith, to linger that long after a review proves he was gone for all money. The review was absolutely categorical.

12:55 PM BST

WICKET! Possibly...

Smith caught behind off Stuart Broad. But he’s reviewed it immediately

12:54 PM BST

OVER 24: AUS 85-3 (Head 9 Smith 22)

Wood not starting this spell with quite the same venom as he did his first. Still in excess of 90mph, mind.

Smith gets off strike - clever sausage - with a dab off the back foot into the leg side. That brings Head into the firing line and he’s immediately dropped by Bairstow! Head tried to tickle Wood round the corner but got only a faint touch. Bairstow put down a pretty regulation catch falling away down the leg side. That’s his second drop of the morning.

The delivery was actually given as byes, but England would have reviewed it and would have had the not-out call overturned.

12:50 PM BST

OVER 23: AUS 80-3 (Head 8 Smith 18)

Interesting from Stokes who throws the ball to Stuart Broad rather than Mark Wood for a burst before lunch.

Broad too is flinging the ball in halfway down to Travis Head. It ain’t subtle, but Travis Head really doesn’t look comfortable. Broad gets his fourth delivery spot on: right into the throat and Head pulls the classic scorpion pose – back arched, feet off the ground – as he plays it off the splice. Head actually plays the last ball of the over very well indeed, dropping his hands and sniffing leather as the ball flies by.

Oh! Wood is getting another run before lunch - up the hill though. Could make his bouncer even nastier. Here we go...

12:44 PM BST

OVER 22: AUS 79-3 (Head 8 Smith 17)

Smith pulls Woakes for six! Not really Smith’s meat and drink, that shot, but the way he moves across to the off side and sets up square-on means he’s almost naturally in the right position to play it and he deliberately aimed it into the stands.

Head tries something similar but misses altogether. Woakes (who is greying these days) following Robinson in keeping the ball short to the Australian No 5.

12:40 PM BST

OVER 21: AUS 72-3 (Head 8 Smith 10)

For Head, England revert straight to bodyline. Deep square leg goes out, fine leg moves square, short leg comes in. Robinson tees it up with a short ball and Head pulls, somewhat unconvincingly, into the gap between the two boundary fielders behind square.

Interesting that Robinson, who is bowling in the low 80s or even just high 70s, is used for this short-pitched stuff. Anecdotally, it can be harder to play the short ball when it’s not at express pace. And Robinson’s high action might just make it fractionally more difficult to pick up - very much like Glenn McGrath’s bouncer used to be.

12:36 PM BST

OVER 20: AUS 65-3 (Head 4 Smith 8)

Labuschagne has not been at his best so far in this series. The ball before the wicket squared him up too, albeit he got four runs off a leading edge.

Travis Head is off the mark with four runs punched down the ground from his first ball.

12:31 PM BST

WICKET!

Labuschagne caught at first slip off Woakes! Just the absolutely classic Woakes wicket: away movement at respectable pace. Finds the outside edge and Root takes a simple catch at first slip.

12:30 PM BST

OVER 19: AUS 57-2 (Labuschagne 17 Smith 8)

Smith leaves the first ball of the Robinson over but it’s an off-cutter and it thuds into his pad. Not coming back far enough to hit the off stump though.

Then a Bairstow drop! Smith got an inside edge on a ball that got a little bigger than he expected. They’re the toughest chances for wicket-keepers, who are generally expecting the ball to go to their right-hand side. Bairstow got a hand on it, but only enough to slow it down on its way to the boundary. Foakes would have caught it, etc, etc, ad nauseam.

Smith takes a little shuffle out of his crease to combat some of the movement that Robinson is getting. Though actually, it’s when he gets a little extra bounce that he looks most dangerous.

12:26 PM BST

OVER 18: AUS 53-2 (Labuschagne 17 Smith 4)

Woakes hits Labuschagne on the pad - twice - but both times the appeals are stifled. Probably needs to go a touch fuller to get the umpires interested there.

12:21 PM BST

OVER 17: AUS 52-2 (Labuschagne 17 Smith 3)

Robinson to Smith. Lots of all-action leaves, then a tickle to the leg side for a single

The Western Terrace, needless to say, have enjoyed proceedings so far: especially the first wicket. ‘Look at that pitch - how f---ing green is that,’ one fan said just before the first ball. Five balls in, there universal cries of cheerio – barring the Australian contingent, conspicuously outnumbered but defiant – after Warner nicked Broad behind. And, er, some less quotable language too: “F--- off Warner you fing cheating b------,” exclaimed one supporter here - though more in jest than outright hatred. The noise will certainly be amped up when Alex Carey comes out to bat for the first time since stumping local boy Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s last week. “Got to get involved haven’t you,” laughed Jack Marshall, who has come down from Durham and didn’t approve of the wicket. “Not for me. Personally I wouldn’t have done it. If he was stood outside his crease and started outside I wouldn’t have had any problem with it. Once you scratch your guard you think you’re in.” But not everyone agreed. “If it the other way around I’d have loved it,” said Matthew Harrison, 27, from Hartlepool. “If it was the other way around you wouldn’t complain.”

12:18 PM BST

OVER 16: AUS 51-2 (Labuschagne 17 Smith 2)

Wood’s bowling put this game on edge, but now that he’s out of the attack - and with Smith and Labuschagne at the crease - the game has quickly settled back down. That could be the shape of this innings: bread-and-butter fare interspersed with scotch bonnets.

12:13 PM BST

OVER 15: AUS 50-2 (Labuschagne 17 Smith 1)

Mark Wood’s spell ends with that wicket. Four overs and done. It was completely electrifying.

Ollie Robinson is back. Labuschagne gets a single to square leg and Steve Smith dabs one into the offside. For a moment, it looked like an opportunity to run out Labuschagne, who was slow off the mark at the non-striker’s end.

That Woody spell: speed guns can vary, so I’m going on my impression, safe from beyond the boundary and out of range. I’d reckon the only other candidates for the fastest spell ever by an England bowler are by Wood himself in early 2019 in St Lucia, when he had 8 slips, who were standing deeper than those today; and by Jofra Archer at Lord’s in the summer of 2019.

12:08 PM BST

OVER 14: AUS 47-2 (Labuschagne 16 Smith 0)

Woakes continuing after drinks, but with a changed ball. Not sure why it had to be changed at drinks. Probably went out of shape. Occupational hazard for balls being propelled at warp speed.



Labuschagne mistimes a drive that runs away to the boundary nonetheless. A single, then Smith defensive shot from his first ball.

12:05 PM BST

Drinks

Here’s a topical read from Tim Wigmore.

12:03 PM BST

OVER 13: AUS 42-2 (Labuschagne 11 Smith 0)

Behind the stumps, Bairstow must be 25 yards back. Maybe more.

Khawaja left the first ball, blocked his second off the back foot and then ducked a rapid bouncer. Between balls he looked ice-cool and he even managed to play a cut shot, picking up a run in front of square. He left the fifth ball, then came that laser inswinger. On replay, looks like he got an inside edge.

12:00 PM BST

WICKET!

Khawaja bowled by a 95mph Mark Wood rocket!

Stunning from Wood, who gets the wicket this spell deserved. Khawaja had actually played the first five balls of the over superbly but he was beaten by a combination of searing pace and significant inswing. Rainbow stumps scattered.

Khawaja bowled by a 95mph Mark Wood rocket!pic.twitter.com/wu9Mz7tC42 — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) July 6, 2023

11:56 AM BST

OVER 12: AUS 40-1 (Labuschagne 11 Khawaja 11)

Woakes is bowling at 85mph, fully 10mph slower than Mark Wood. Khawaja bunts him for a single - too much to suggest that he’s gambling on Wood’s spell being over?

Wood having one more over, so he will bowl at Khawaja...

11:52 AM BST

OVER 11: AUS 39-1 (Labuschagne 11 Khawaja 10)

Wood into his third over. How many can he bowl at this pace? Three over spells? Four at a push?

Ben Stokes takes out one of his slips to move him into short leg. Wood bowls his first bouncer, which flies clean over Labuschagne....and clean over a leaping Jonny Bairstow. Two bounces and smack! into the boundary boards.

Wood’s speeds in that over: 94, 95, 94, 93, 93, 93. Labuschagne is in pure survival mode...and succeeding.

11:46 AM BST

OVER 10: AUS 35-1 (Labuschagne 11 Khawaja 10)

Woakes into the attack. Finds a bit of swing from his first two balls and then gets driven crisply down the ground for four by Khawaja. Don’t think the Australian opener will be in a hurry to get down to the other end.

It is motorway driving at one end, B road at the other. Wood is flinging it down from the Pavilion End at 96.5mph while Robinson was running up the hill from the football ground end clocking 79mph. The slips are standing 23m behind the bat for Wood, 21m for Robinson. One thing to remember though is Wood’s record at home. He is a rare beast for an English bowler averaging much better overseas (24.18) than at home (40.71) because pace is needed on flat pitches on tour,, and seam and movement in England.

11:42 AM BST

OVER 9: AUS 31-1 (Labuschagne 12 Khawaja 6)

At Wood’s pace, batting is on instinct and Labuschagne is doing it beautifully. He leaves a couple, manages to take his hand off the handle as the ball smashes into the top of his bat and leaves another.

Oohs and aaah from the crowd as the big screen shows that Wood’s fourth ball of the over is at more than 96mph, and it was an utter pearler that left Labuschangne in the air and off the pitch.

Fabulous over, fabulously well played by Labuschagne.

Chris Woakes is replacing Ollie Robinson

11:38 AM BST

OVER 8: AUS 31-1 (Labuschagne 11 Khawaja 6)

Ollie Robinson, the snail to Wood’s hare, is plugging away on and outside Khawaja’s off stump with those five slips. Another maiden. That’s three on the bounce. When England went to No 1 in the world under Andrew Strauss, the “bowl dry” theory was that three maidens equates to a much heightened chance of a wicket.

11:34 AM BST

OVER 7: AUS 31-1 (Labuschagne 11 Khawaja 6)

91mph from Mark Wood’s first ball, and more away swing than either Broad or Robinson. Wow. Labuschagne leaves it.

Second ball is 93mph. Very well played on the forward defensive from Australia’s No 3.

Now 95mph! Someone’s has had his Weetabix. The fourth ball flies off a pad for four leg byes. England’s slip cordon have already taken a step backwards. Labuschagne plays the sixth ball - a lifter - brilliantly.

Quick pitch; fast bowler; lightning outfield, bit of sunshine. This is more like Melbourne than Leeds.

11:30 AM BST

OVER 6: AUS 27-1 (Labuschagne 11 Khawaja 6)

Five slips for Ollie Robinson coming over the wicket to Khawaja, lined up like prop forwards on the five-metre line. Robinson finds an outside edge that goes to ground and raps Khawaja on the pad. Robinson looking lively. Or at least as lively as a bowler can at 82mph.

Even on this pitch, which is quicker, Australia have had three gentle edges fall short of the slips, because they are playing with such short hands. Actually been good stops from England, which is important given runs will flow quickly today.

Mark Wood is replacing Stuart Broad...

11:26 AM BST

OVER 5: AUS 27-1 (Labuschagne 11 Khawaja 6)

Another boundary for Labuschagne in similar fashion: just gently timing the ball through midwicket. Broad is pitching up - which is clearly the correct approach - and there’s an edge or two from Labuschagne in this over - but with the ball not moving around prodigiously there are plenty of scoring opportunities too.

You can sense England’s batsmen licking their lips at the prospect of batting on this.

11:20 AM BST

OVER 4: AUS 20-1 (Labuschagne 6 Khawaja 5)

This outfield is like a golf green. Labuschagne taps Ollie Robinson into the leg side and picks up four runs simply for finding a gap.

Ollie Robinson is bowling in the low 80s with a leg slip, three orthodox slips and a gully.

Also, check out these Pride stumps...

11:16 AM BST

OVER 3: AUS 16-1 (Labuschagne 2 Khawaja 5)

There’s bounce out there, folks. Four byes fly past Jonny Bairstow as Broad strays down the leg side. Not much Bairstow could have done about that, to be fair.

Then a gorgeous, beautifully-balanced drive from Khawaja through mid-off. Really lovely simplicity to his game the way he’s batting so far this series.

11:12 AM BST

OVER 2: AUS 8-1 (Labuschagne 2 Khawaja 1)

Robinson settles quickly onto his length, running up the hill at Headingley, and getting a little bit of lift out of this well-grassed pitch. There’s a no-ball, then Khawaja gets off the mark by riding a ball and dropping it into the leg side.

Robinson ends the over with a peach, nipping the ball away from Labuschagne off a wobbly seam.

Last summer Ollie Robinson used to offer long opening spells I.e. 8 overs and often a couple of wickets, maximising the new ball. A repeat today would be welcome if England are going to bounce back.

11:08 AM BST

OVER 1: AUS 5-1 (Labuschagne 0 Khawaja 0)

Broad was round the wicket to Warner, who actually struck the first ball of the match for four. He simply leant on a full ball and watched it fly to the boundary at mid-on over the lightning quick outfield.

The wicket ball seemed to deviate slightly. Warner was caught on the crease and Crawley took a really sharp catch away to his left. Smart work in the cordon, of the kind that has been a little lacking from England so far in this series.

Labuschagne was struck on the pad with his first ball but the England appeal was wildly optimistic.

Ollie Robinson to share the new ball...



11:04 AM BST

WICKET!

Warner caught at second slip by Zak Crawley off – who else? – Stuart Broad.

Stuart Broad to David Warner. That is all.pic.twitter.com/Df42Ur4xzv — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) July 6, 2023

What’s that now? 16 times for Broad v Warner, who is now halfway through his final series in England without that elusive hundred. The pitch is quicker, so is the outfield. We are in for some entertaining cricket come what may. England are crowding Marnus.

‘Look at that pitch. How f***ing green is that.’ Plenty of anticipation overheard in the Western terrace ahead of the first ball. And, five balls in, universal cries of cheerio - barring the Australian contingent, conspicuously outnumbered but defiant - after Warner nicks Broad behind. And, er, some less quotable language too: ‘f off Warner you fing cheating bastard,’ exclaimed one supporter here - though more in jest than outright hatred.

11:00 AM BST

England roared onto the field...

...Australia’s openers roundly booed.



Stuart Broad adjusts his headband, rolls over his arm to the man at mid-on and we’re about to get under way.

10:53 AM BST

'The toss is irrelevant'

A lot is always made of the toss. England winning the toss and bowling is interesting to me after the last Test match. What I have learned is that the toss is irrelevant because it is the execution of skill that really matters. Both teams will be determined to win this first session to set up the match. I predicted at the start of the series that the team that remains the healthiest will win the series. Back-to-back Test matches are physically and mentally challenging so it’s no surprise to see each team making three changes. Wood and Woakes are both excellent bowlers abs will add great value to England, who’s team looks very well balanced for this Test. Nathan Lyon, who I also predicted would be the difference between the teams, is out injured and although Todd Murphy is a talented young bowler, he is not Nathan Lyon – yet. I would be amazed if England don’t continue their super aggression against him. Mitch Marsh is a natural replacement for injured Cameron Green. Scott Boland in for Josh Hazlewood provides fresh legs and an advantage for England. So much talk over the last few days. Bring it on. The action at Leeds should be scintillating.

10:52 AM BST

Steve Smith on his 100th Test

Steve Smith, interviewed on Sky Sports on the occasion of his 100th Test, says he never expected to play this much for Australia.

“It’s been a great journey and I’ve loved every minute of it,” he says. That’s quite the selective memory from the disgraced former Australia captain.

But as Mark Butcher points out, you can’t fault a batting average of 59.56, behind only Bradman (99.94) and Herbert Sutcliffe (60.73) among batsmen who have played more than 50 Tests.

10:43 AM BST

10:43 AM BST

The allrounders' aims

It’s Steve Smith’s 100th Test, but there are some landmarks in reach for some of England’s players too.

Moeen Ali needs two wickets and 49 runs to become the 16th to reach 3,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests. As England have seen Australia in, however, you wouldn’t want Moeen to reach that target of 200 too soon. Ben Stokes needs three wickets for his 200.

10:34 AM BST

Three changes to Australia's team

A few boos there for Pat Cummins, the Australia captain, as he announced his team. Three changes:

Mitchell Marsh in for Cameron Green, who has a hamstring strain

Todd Murphy (who has never before played a game of cricket in England) in for the injured Nathan Lyon

Scott Boland in for Josh Hazlewood

That’s a weaker bowling attack and a weaker close-catching cordon.

10:31 AM BST

England win the toss and bowl

Stokes confirms the team announced earlier this week.

“The Yorkshire crowd love watching Rooty and Jonny bat,” says Ben Stokes. Presumably they also like watching Yorkshireman Harry Brook.



Cummins says he would also have chosen to bowl first. That must be based primarily on the green-tinged pitch. Mind you, the sun is out already at Headingley and, according to those on the ground the pitch and outfield are rock-hard. Suspect this might not be a bad toss to lose.

The last five Tests at Headingley have all been won by the team bowling first: Ben Stokes’s decision to bowl first makes a lot of sense, especially with four specialist seamers in the attack and - without Nathan Lyon - fewer concerns about England chasing in the 4th innings. And there is grass on the wicket too.

10:23 AM BST

Weather forecast is set fair

For today at least. There’s a little rain around on Saturday and on Monday, if the Test goes that far. The first two did of course.



(The forecast below is courtesy of the Met Office)

Forecast

10:16 AM BST

10:15 AM BST

Coming to you live from Headingley

10:11 AM BST

Cameron Green fitness update (sort of)

In 20 minutes we’ll learn who’s been picked in the Australia team (we already know the England team). In the meantime, here’s an update, of sorts, on the fitness of Cameron Green.

There was some strong speculation – vehemently denied by Cricket Australia – that Cameron Green was not quite right, because he did not train yesterday. Well, this morning, he’s just stood around with a rugby ball, while the reserve all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has marked his run-up and looked busy. We will find out in 20 minutes, but it appears Australia will also be making a third change to their team. That said... Marsh is a wind-up merchant and was marking his run-up before the Edgbaston Test, to just to set the hares running. Let’s see.

09:59 AM BST

Headingley: the happy hunting ground.

From 1981 to 2019 – not forgetting Mark Butcher’s brilliance in 2001 – Headingley is the ground of outlandish Ashes deeds from England. They will need an encore to keep the 2023 series alive. If you thought Lord’s on Sunday was febrile, Headingley over the next five days, particularly the Western Terrace, promises to be something else. A cocktail of the simmering controversy over the Jonny Bairstow stumping, England’s precarious Ashes position and the strong Yorkshire core to the side (England’s No 3, No 4 and No 5 are all White Rose) means that Australia are braced for a raucous home crowd. Not that Pat Cummins, Australia’s captain, thinks that there is anything to apologise for. “The team did nothing wrong so we’re all comfortable,” Cummins declared in his press conference before the Test. “We’ve all moved on.” Asked whether he would do the same thing again in a Test match, Cummins simply replied: “Yep”. The Laws of the Game and most former professionals are on Cummins’ side. The Yorkshire crowd, you suspect, will think rather differently. Amid all the despair about England’s 2-0 deficit in the series, and their collapse against Australia’s well-telegraphed short-ball ploy at Lord’s, there are also reasons for optimism. Both of England’s margins of defeats – two wickets, and 43 runs – have been tight. In the second of two back-to-back Tests, Australia’s pace attack might just feel the effects of their sterling deeds at Lord’s, when Nathan Lyon was ruled out after taking just one out of England’s 20 wickets. There are also indications that the Headingley wicket will restore some of England’s missing home advantage. England certainly need it to: the more assistance that conditions offer to seamers, the better they perform against Australia. Since 2005, there have been 27 Ashes Tests in England. In the 14 matches when the ball has seamed and swung the most, England lead 8-3. But in the 13 Tests when the ball has seamed and swung the least – including the first two this year – Australia are leading 6-3. England fans will hope that the Headingley wicket brings back memories of some of Australia’s gruesome collapses in recent years.

