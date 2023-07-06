Ashes live: Day one of England vs Australia in third Test, at Headingley

From 1981 to 2019 – not forgetting Mark Butcher’s brilliance in 2001 – Headingley is the ground of outlandish Ashes deeds from England. They will need an encore to keep the 2023 series alive.

If you thought Lord’s on Sunday was febrile, Headingley over the next five days, particularly the Western Terrace, promises to be something else. A cocktail of the simmering controversy over the Jonny Bairstow stumping, England’s precarious Ashes position and the strong Yorkshire core to the side (England’s No 3, No 4 and No 5 are all White Rose) means that Australia are braced for a raucous home crowd.

Not that Pat Cummins, Australia’s captain, thinks that there is anything to apologise for. “The team did nothing wrong so we’re all comfortable,” Cummins declared in his press conference before the Test. “We’ve all moved on.” Asked whether he would do the same thing again in a Test match, Cummins simply replied: “Yep”.

The Laws of the Game and most former professionals are on Cummins’ side. The Yorkshire crowd, you suspect, will think rather differently.

Amid all the despair about England’s 2-0 deficit in the series, and their collapse against Australia’s well-telegraphed short-ball ploy at Lord’s, there are also reasons for optimism. Both of England’s margins of defeats – two wickets, and 43 runs – have been tight. In the second of two back-to-back Tests, Australia’s pace attack might just feel the effects of their sterling deeds at Lord’s, when Nathan Lyon was ruled out after taking just one out of England’s 20 wickets. There are also indications that the Headingley wicket will restore some of England’s missing home advantage.

England certainly need it to: the more assistance that conditions offer to seamers, the better they perform against Australia. Since 2005, there have been 27 Ashes Tests in England. In the 14 matches when the ball has seamed and swung the most, England lead 8-3. But in the 13 Tests when the ball has seamed and swung the least – including the first two this year – Australia are leading 6-3. England fans will hope that the Headingley wicket brings back memories of some of Australia’s gruesome collapses in recent years.