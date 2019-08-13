Jofra Archer warns England fans 'not to expect miracles' in Ashes debut

Jofra Archer has moved to lower expectations ahead of his Ashes debut at Lord’s, telling England fans ‘I can’t work miracles’.

The Barbados-born star will replace the injured Jimmy Anderson in the second Test as England look to recover from defeat in the series opener.

Archer’s electric performances during England’s victorious World Cup campaign have whetted the appetite of fans ahead of the Lord’s clash, which gets under way on Wednesday.

But the 24-year-old has warned that he alone can’t transform England’s fortunes.

Archer did get on the field in the first Test at Edgbaston - as a substitute for the injured Anderson (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

“I believe in Test cricket you get a lot more opportunities to redeem yourself,” the 24-year-old said. “In a one-day match, if you don’t have a good 10 overs, that’s it. You must wait until the next game.

“But you have ample chances to do it in a red-ball game. I’ve played a lot more red ball than white ball and I think it’s my preferred format.

“What I’d say is people must not expect any miracles. I can’t work miracles — I’ll try to but I don’t think that’s how it might pan out.”

Archer has played 28 First Class matches for Sussex, taking 131 wickets with an average of 23.44.

His record suggests he can keep it fairly tight - with an economy of 3.09 - which can often be a challenge for genuine pace bowlers.

And with a best of 7-67, Archer will not a fear an Australian attack with a propensity to fall apart - something he witnessed first hand in the World Cup semi-final.

Archer's First Class record is a source of encouragement (Photo by Simon Cooper/PA Images via Getty Images)

England will be hoping he can convert his World Cup-winning form to the Ashes (Photo by Simon Cooper/PA Images via Getty Images)

Australia’s coach Langer said the visitors will try to wear the Barbados-born strike bowler down by ensuring he has to bowl multiple spells.

But the Sussex man has shot back, saying he is more than equipped to deal with the trials of Test match cricket.

The 24-year-old said: “I don’t think Justin Langer has seen me play first-class cricket. I’ve bowled 50 overs in one game already for Sussex and I’m usually the one bowling most overs.

“I think Justin has another thing coming. I’m probably more ready than I’ve ever been.”

