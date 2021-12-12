Ashes: Joe Root and England left with plenty to ponder after mauling by Australia at the Gabba

The England captain Joe Root (Getty Images)

In his Mail on Sunday column today, Stuart Broad described the Ashes as “a marathon not a sprint”. Broad, who has played in seven Ashes, is patently right; these series last five Tests. England are one down through one, but have time to put things right.

The trouble is that while England planned thoroughly for this marathon, they were unable to train for it, because of the sodden buildup in Brisbane. And while the other runner, Australia, arrived a little underprepared too, they had all at least run the route before – and always find the first few miles especially to their liking.

Australia always had a headstart, because they hold the Urn having won down under in 2017/18 and drawn in 2019. A draw this time only ever suited them. Now, 1-0 up, Australia have a headstart few surrender.

England have not won the Ashes in Australia after losing the First Test in Brisbane just once since 1912. That came in 1954/55 under Len Hutton. That statistic lays bare the scale of the devilishly difficult task that lies ahead for England as they look to pick themselves up from a bruising defeat.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but there was plenty Root should have done differently. Batting first in conditions tailor-made for bowling felt a mistake at the time, and was promptly proved to be one. The selection of Jack Leach and Chris Woakes over Stuart Broad or even James Anderson had a logical base, but backfired.

The criminal mistakes were being bowled out for 147, losing eight for 74 on the fourth day, and making little errors in the field; they only dropped one bad catch, missed one easy run out, and took one wicket with a no-ball. But they all added up to a scrappy performance.

Damagingly, too, it was a slow performance; their dismal over-rate on the second day, partly down to Australia’s assault on Leach that left Root with little option but to hide him, has seen them fined 100% of their match fee and lose five points in the World Test Championship (and they didn’t have many to start with).

Most problematic is that this is a marker laid down by match referee David Boon in the First Test of a long series. England have to quicken up – and they may decide it will affect their selection. If Leach plays and is successful, England will be able to get through their overs. If he plays and goes around the park once more, they will be just as sluggish as if they select an all-seam attack.

England’s performers could be broadly split into three camps in Brisbane. There were those who played well: Root and Dawid Malan, for their excellent partnership on day three, plus Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson for their gallant, dangerous bowling. There were those who flickered, but could not kick on: the Ashes debutants Haseeb Hameed and Ollie Pope, and the old hands Woakes and Jos Buttler. And there were those who had torrid Tests: Rory Burns, Ben Stokes and Leach.

England will need to assess Burns in Adelaide, before selecting their team, as Zak Crawley is available. Burns followed his golden duck and dropped catch with 13 in the second innings, but still looked technically haunted by his first innings lapse. It was a concern that when he survived on review on 0 in the second innings, he believed the ball was going down the legside, not over the top, showing his lack of alignment.

(Getty Images)

Burns has earned the right to play in Adelaide with his tough performances over the last three years, especially this summer. But he needs a score.

Stokes’ place in the side is obviously safe, but his role is up for debate. It is easy to wonder, now, if the simple fact that he was returning lulled us – this writer included – into a false sense of security. Stokes, the all-rounder, is back, therefore England can select a neatly balanced side including four seamers (him included), and a spinner.

But Stokes had spent a long time away, nine months from Test cricket, five from all cricket. And England were denied almost any preparation. With the ball particularly, Stokes returned extremely rusty, and not battle-hardened. He was not able to contribute as a fourth seamer should and, with Australia attacking Leach, that left Root with very limited options.

England – not least Leach! – will hope Stokes pulls up well, and a game in his legs helps get him up to speed. But, for now, it seems best to consider him a fifth bowler.

What does the next few weeks hold for Leach, then? Australia’s calculated attack was intelligent and emphatic, allowing him just one over before taking him down. He had not played a Test for nine months, England’s batters gave him little to bowl at, and Root took some responsibility, saying he should have opted for more defensive fields. Leach did not bowl a string of pies, he just had no answers. Australia have plenty of left-handers and, unless Warner is dismissed early (Broad might help with that), more hard work will lie ahead.

England will have to play a spinner at some stage, certainly at Sydney but probably before, too. Leach is a wonderfully strong character and he must show he is not damaged goods, because he has a part to play in this marathon.

