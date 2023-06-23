The Ashes: Joe Root backs England to ‘double down’ on aggression despite agonising loss

Joe Root has backed England’s high-octane style of cricket after the team’s dramatic two-wicket defeat by Australia in the opening Ashes Test, saying that “if anything, we need to double down”.

Root attempted to reverse-scoop the first ball of day four when facing Pat Cummins and explained the move was a chance to “lay down a marker”.

He added: “It was to say to everyone in the ground that we are not here to be bowled at, we’re here to push the game on. That’s how we all look at the game now, from any position we feel like we can get somewhere to go on and win.”

In a social media post after the match, Root captioned a photo of the England XI with “Love everything about this team”.

England have won 11 of their past 14 Tests since Ben Stokes took over as captain last year, and Root believes England’s methods are the best way to inspire a new generation and win games in the process.

Root said: “If I could go back in time, I’d go back and start my captaincy tenure the way Ben has and try to play in a similar manner to how he does it. It’s far more exciting, far more interesting and I think we are getting more out of our team and our individuals.

“We’re playing better cricket to watch, producing better results overall. If anything, we need to double down on how we do it and completely back ourselves.

“That [Ashes] series [of 2005] captured the nation, it did for me as a kid, it made me fall in love with Ashes cricket even more. If we keep playing the way we are, we’ve got an opportunity to do something similar for the next generation.”

Laying down a marker: Joe Root made headlines with his reverse ramp shots at Edgbaston (Getty Images)

James Anderson, meanwhile, has heavily criticised the Edgbaston pitch, describing it as “kryptonite” for him, and that “if all the pitches are like that, I’m done in the Ashes”.

Anderson had a below-par game, taking just one wicket for 109 runs, and while he acknowledged he was not at his best as he returned from a groin injury, he argued the wicket did him no favours.

He said: “There was not much swing, no reverse swing, no seam movement, no bounce and no pace. I’ve tried over the years to hone my skills so I can bowl in any conditions, but everything I tried made no difference.”