The Ashes, first Test day one live: Latest updates from Edgbaston

What they are both battling it out for — the Ashes urn - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

09:33 AM BST

Boycott excited but urges caution ahead of Ashes opener

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has urged caution with the Ashes getting under way this morning at Edgbaston.

There is a huge sense of anticipation ahead of the first ball with Bazball set to come up against the World Test Champions.

The England great will be posting his analysis and comment for Telegraph Sport throughout the summer. And before the first day of a summer that is set to capture the attention of a nation he has warned that while the pitch should suit the hosts’ swash-buckling batting it could prove a problem for the attack (listen below).

“Edgbaston usually has no great pace and is good for batting; exactly what England want for their new brand of run-scoring,” the former opener said.

“England are not going to change their ways. They are full of confidence and conviction that this will work against even a quality attack. I think there are times when we will see some exhilarating strokeplay and magical entertainment from them.”

But on a flat deck with three similar bowlers – seam-up fast medium pace – working out a way to get the Australians out twice could be a problem Boycott warns.

“Can our bowlers take 20 wickets? With three fast-medium bowlers it will demand lots of patience and discipline over long periods to make scoring hard work for the Aussies,” the all-time great said.

“It is not easy to dry up runs for the full six hours. The ball gets old, does not bounce, does not move, it is tough. Fortunately, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have lots of experience and Ollie Robinson is a good fast medium bowler.”

Boycott is also worried about the form and fitness of Ben Stokes and the side’s spinner Moeen Ali, saying: “Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are a concern for me. Ben has not bowled in matches for ages because of his dickie knee...I think Australia will target Moeen Ali in their first innings because his record against Australia is poor. They will try to break his spirit.”