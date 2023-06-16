The Ashes, England vs Australia first Test day one live: Score and latest updates from Edgbaston

Zak Crawley hit a four off the opening ball of the Ashes - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

England vs Australia, full scoreboard

11:16 AM

Here's the first ball of the Ashes

If you’re an England fan, sit back and enjoy!

What a START to an #Ashes series!



Zak Crawley sends the first ball through the covers for four!

11:14 AM

OVER 3: ENG 18/0 (Crawley 10 Duckett 8)

Fine start from England on a fine pitch. Duckett finds his first boundary with a well-timed clip off his pads for four to mid-wicket. And Cummins is adjusting the field again - the Australians have already defensive and this is just the start Stokes and Co would have wanted.

11:11 AM

From Scyld Berry at Edgbaston

Offside sweeper for both batsmen in the first two overs! Australia with half a mind on containment already!

11:10 AM

OVER 2: ENG 11/0 (Crawley 10 Duckett 1)

It’s Hazlewood with the new ball, as expected, and first ball Crawley flicks up off his pads for four. It looks like a fine pitch. Even this early one it’s clear to see the ball coming onto the bat and the under-pressure opener is able to play his shots.

Already the tourists have a deep-backward cover and Ricky Ponting on Sky Sports commentary asking for a deep backward square. And as I type Cummins has taken out third slip...interesting and, already a complete contrast to the start of the last Ashes Down Under.

Crawley is on the attack again fifth ball, this time the drive is met by Lyon at that deep backward square position. The over ends with a Duckett single.

VERY early days, I know, but England are going at five an over...

11:04 AM

OVER 1: ENG 5/0 (Crawley 5 Duckett 0)

How will Bazball stand up to this fine Australian attack? We about to find out...

It’s Pat Cummins to Crawley and first ball is pitched up and...it’s crunched through extra cover for four! What a statement of intent, what a shot! The first ball of the Ashes have, in the past, set the tone for the rest of the series (think Harmison wide in 2006, and Burns clean bowled in 2021, and think the great Michael Slater thrashing a good Phil Defreitas ball for four in 1994) England will doubtless hope that that’s the case this time after that fine cover drive.

The next two balls are left outside off stump, before Crawley dabs one to the side of gully, he wants the single but Duckett sends him back. The opener then pushes to mid-on for a single.

A good start for England.

10:58 AM

The first ball is moments away

All the talk is done and we’re about to get under way.

10:58 AM

Who else is giddy with excitement?

I am pretty sure it’s not just me...

10:57 AM

The teams are out in the middle

There’s a minute’s silence to remember the victims of the Nottingham attacks earlier this week — Ian Coates and students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar. Webber and O’Malley-Kumar were two keen and talented cricketers. England are wearing black armbands in their memory.

After two rousing renditions of the national anthems we are now moments away from the first ball.

10:54 AM

What's it like to face the first ball of an Ashes?

In a few minutes, Zak Crawley will face the first ball of the series. Justin Langer did that a couple of times, in 2005 and 2006/07, when Steve Harmison bowled that ball.

He’s been reminiscing about the experience this week

Deathly silence. That’s what greeted me when I faced the first ball of the 2005 Ashes series at Lords. England fast bowler Stephen Harmison sprinted in to bowl from the pavilion end of the world’s most famous cricket ground. His heart would have been pumping through his chest, as was mine. We both knew we were alive at that very moment. Unlike any other ground, the response from the crowd was the opposite to anything I had experienced before. When you open the batting and take the first ball in a Test match, the noise can be deafening, but also an ally. The crowd’s anticipation comes in the form of clapping, shouting, banging and whistly. The orchestra of sound gives you energy. The feeling is addictive. Invigorating. That morning at Lords was so strange. No noise, just silence. The moment was tangible.

Justin Langer - AP/Max Nash

10:51 AM

A word of warning from Scyld Berry

Records are made to be broken, aren’t they? And the stats are that all of England’s top three have a poor red-ball record at Edgbaston: Crawley: 12 innings, 358 runs, highest score 108, average 29.8 Duckett: Three inns, 79 runs, hs 46, average 26.3 Pope: Six inns, 118 runs, hs 58, average 19.6 But they will have scored plenty of white-ball runs at Edgbaston of course...

10:50 AM

Before all the fun starts...

A quick word on our very own Scyld Berry.

This on one of the finest cricketing scribes, by Nick Hoult.

This is the 24th Ashes series for the Telegraph’s resident doyen, Scyld Berry. He’s too shy to mention it. It is also 50 years since his first Telegraph assignment, making tea for the legendary correspondent EW Swanton. The thing with Scyld, is that after all these years his enthusiasm and love for the game has never dimmed.

10:47 AM

Justin Langer on the Australia XI

Looking at that Australia team, I am glad I no longer have to be a selector. It’s a tough call on Mitchell Starc. He has been outstanding since the last Ashes here in the UK. It would have been a hard conversation with him. But a squad mentality will be key for both teams this series with five Tests in six weeks.

10:46 AM

Michael Vaughan on the toss

I’ve been out in the middle as part of the broadcast, and I’ll say this: the pitch looks an absolute beauty for batting. It’s dry as a bone.

10:43 AM

No repeat of Brisbane 2002

Phew...for all the talk of this England side preferring to chase it would have been a HUUUUUGE call to insert the Australians on what looks to be a lovely, true, flat, score-as-many-runs-on-me-as-you-like wicket.

10:40 AM

Pat Cummins

Confirms that the only change from the Australia XI that beat India last week is Hazlewood in for Starc. So the Mitch Marsh thing was a bit of teasing from the tourists.

“We’ll have to rotate the bowlers a lot this series. It’s a bit harsh on Mitch but we’ll need to manage the attack [over the next six weeks].”

He also, unsurprisingly, reveals he would have batted had he won the toss.

Let battle commence! Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes with the urn - Getty Images/Stu Forster

10:35 AM

Ben Stokes speaks...

“It looks a good wicket. Our aim is to stay very level, block out the noise and play as we want...it’s great to have [Moeen Ali] back...I’ve seen Mo produced some of his great days in an England shirt and its great to have him in the side...Hopefully this is the start of a great six weeks.”

10:30 AM

England win the toss....

...and will BAT!

10:30 AM

Nearly time for the toss

Anyone else excited ?

10:29 AM

How are England going to play?

Well, I reckon they will attack from the off and we’ll all be thoroughly entertained.

But don’t take my word for it, here’s Jimmy Anderson...

'As a bowler, I'm looking at the skills I can use to entertain people as well as take wickets' @Jimmy9 outlines the style of cricket England will be playing this summer.

10:27 AM

Fancy a flutter?

10:25 AM

'England have defied a lot of cricketing logic over the past year'

Here are the pre-toss thoughts of Telegraph Sports own cricketing deadly duo, Nick Hoult and Will Macpherson. As they say, it’s the first day of the Ashes and ‘isn’t it great to be alive?’ I couldn’t have put it better...

'All cricketing logic says bat first today but England have defied logic over the last year'



🎥 @Willis_Macp is repping the @Bazmccullum look and @NHoultCricket is happy to be alive.#Ashes day 1, here we go!#TelegraphCricket pic.twitter.com/OAnZeVkXaM — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 16, 2023

10:20 AM

Will Macpherson on the Mitch Marsh teaser

The Mitch Marsh chat among our Aussie mates has calmed down a bit. Marsh is a wind-up merchant. It seems that Mitch Starc misses out, and Hazlewood plays. Cummins, Hazlewood, Boland, Green, Lyon - what an attack that is. We’ll find out officially at the toss in 20 minutes.

10:19 AM

So, one of many questions we await the answer to..

...is how do England get Steve Smith out? He’s haunted them since his first Ashes Test 10 years ago. He averages 59.69 against England and, here’s the big thing, averages 60.71 in England. If you’ve been around for the past 50 years you are well used to seeing Australians having good averages against their arch-rival, but never with the average being away from home.

He’s a brilliant, if idiosyncratic, batsman and if he accumulates runs this series as he’s done before Ben Stokes and Co could well be up against it...

Here’s our very own Tim Wigmore on How do England get Steve Smith out.

Steve SMith - Getty Images/Daniel Kalisz

10:12 AM

Just over 20 minutes until the toss

The sun is out, there’s been little rain over the past few weeks — surely it’s a bat-first wicket?

Well, Stokes has been at pains to point out that his England are a ‘chasing side’. So regardless of who wins calls the coin correctly, Australia will bat first?

KP is on Sky Sports commentary duty and alluding to the fact that England have been ‘chasers’ this past year said: “It has to be a bat-first wicket although they chased late 300s against India here last year, so what do we know?!”

A field of dreams — Edgbaston basking in the sun - PA/Mike Egerton

10:01 AM

Mind games from the Australians?

Adding to the confusion Hazlewood has now just walked onto the ground and marked out his run-up! Appears Starc has missed out. Mitch Marsh marking out his run is a mystery!

10:00 AM

More on the Mitch Marsh speculation from Will MacPherson at Edgbaston

Good morning from sunny Edgbaston! Not a cloud in the sky as the players warm up (you won’t be surprised to hear that England have the football out). Our eagle-eyed Aussie colleagues are very excited because they have spotted Mitchell Marsh marking his run up, suggesting that he could play. If he does, it would be one of the most extraordinary selection shocks in recent memory. Surely not.

09:57 AM

Who likes the festival bucket hats...

...that the England players have been wearing this week?

Ben Stokes — pioneering captain and fashion trend-setter - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Well, England have been putting on a festival of cricket these past 12 months and so, perhaps, the attire is more appropriate than many might assume..?

09:49 AM

Strap in and enjoy the ride

There is never an Ashes that is not ‘much-anticipated’. The nature of the contest, rivalry and history of the epic battle means that, if you’re in anyway like me, fans are always like kids on Christmas Eve ahead of the first ball.

BUT (and I am sure you were expecting that word) there is something about this summer’s series that sets it apart from recent England vs Australia contests. Bazball against the World Test Champions; the hosts up against the side that once again humiliated them Down Under barely 16 months ago — there are sub-plots and over-arching narratives that dominate and fascinate in equal measure.

There is, also, more than a general feeling that Ben Stokes and Co are this time more than a match for Pat Cummins’ side. Since Brendon McCullum joined forces with Stokes England have won 11 of 13 Tests playing with a freedom and daring-do attitude that is more associated with T20. It has made for great viewing, and reinvigorated not just the game in the country, but also across the world.

Added up all that means this is the most-anticipated Ashes since 2005, when there was similar feeling about England’s chances ahead of the opener.

Such has been the excitement about the England side over the past 12 months that it would be all too easy to predict another series win and ‘victory for good, attacking cricket’. Australia are, however, not World Test Champions for nothing and on paper, at least, look marginally the stronger side. They have an all-rounder over whom there are no big fitness question marks, a top-class spinner, and possibly, just, the stronger pace attack.

The opening balls of Ashes have in the past set the tone for the rest of the series — think Michael Slater cutting Phil ‘Daffy’ DeFreitas for four at the Gabba in 1994, and think (how could we forget?) Steve Harmison’s nightmare-inducing wide at the same stadium some 12 years later. Whether that is the case today, stating the obvious, remains to be seen, but there is little doubt that the opening salvos at Edgbaston will provide a fascinating glimpse of what to expect over the next six weeks.

Get the popcorn ready, strap in and enjoy the ride because what is not in doubt is that the battle will be fiercely contested and highly entertaining.

Stay here for all the first day’s play from Birmingham, with play set to begin at 11.

09:46 AM

Mitch Marsh to play for Australia?

The all-rounder has marked up his run up at Edgbaston and it looks as though, not far from confirmed, that the tourists have thrown an early selection curveball. Either that or there are injury woes that we don’t know about. We’ll await Pat Cummins’ confirmation of the XI at the toss with more interest than usual.

Mitch Marsh has just marked out his run up! No sign of Hazlewood on the ground atm! Starc has a catching mit!

09:33 AM

Boycott excited but urges caution ahead of Ashes opener

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has urged caution with the Ashes getting under way this morning at Edgbaston.

There is a huge sense of anticipation ahead of the first ball with Bazball set to come up against the World Test Champions.

The England great will be posting his analysis and comment for Telegraph Sport throughout the summer. And before the first day of a summer that is set to capture the attention of a nation he has warned that while the pitch should suit the hosts’ swash-buckling batting it could prove a problem for the attack (listen below).

“Edgbaston usually has no great pace and is good for batting; exactly what England want for their new brand of run-scoring,” the former opener said.

“England are not going to change their ways. They are full of confidence and conviction that this will work against even a quality attack. I think there are times when we will see some exhilarating strokeplay and magical entertainment from them.”

But on a flat deck with three similar bowlers – seam-up fast medium pace – working out a way to get the Australians out twice could be a problem Boycott warns.

“Can our bowlers take 20 wickets? With three fast-medium bowlers it will demand lots of patience and discipline over long periods to make scoring hard work for the Aussies,” the all-time great said.

“It is not easy to dry up runs for the full six hours. The ball gets old, does not bounce, does not move, it is tough. Fortunately, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have lots of experience and Ollie Robinson is a good fast medium bowler.”

Boycott is also worried about the form and fitness of Ben Stokes and the side’s spinner Moeen Ali, saying: “Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali are a concern for me. Ben has not bowled in matches for ages because of his dickie knee...I think Australia will target Moeen Ali in their first innings because his record against Australia is poor. They will try to break his spirit.”

