Ashes First Test Day 3 highlights: Rory Burns gets pair reprieve and an engagement at the Gabba

The third day of the First Test at the Gabba finally brought some good news for England fans as a partnership between Joe Root and Dawid Malan dragged the tourists back into the match.

The pair shared an unbeaten stand of 159 as England reached close on 220-2 in their second innings, just 58 runs behind Australia.

Plenty of work still to do tomorrow, but the Ashes at least has more of a competitive feel about it this morning.

Here are some day three highlights...

Burns gets reprieve

Rory Burns ensured a torrid first couple of days, bowled by Mitchell Starc with the first ball of the series before dropping David Warner in the slips on day two.

The Surrey opener was shielded from the first ball of England’s second innings by partner Haseeb Hameed but that did not look to have spared him a pair as he was given out lbw for nought.

Only a DRS view and the Gabba bounce came to his rescue...

Good review from Burns.



No pair for the England opener. At least, not yet #Ashes pic.twitter.com/CQyDB0OSHw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 10, 2021

An Ashes proposal

There was a bit of love in the air at the Gabba as one England fan proposed to his Australian girlfriend during the action.

Check out the TV graphics: “Decision pending... she said yes!”

Lyon’s wait goes on

Nathan Lyon remains stranded on 399 Test wickets, which is probably not where he thought he’d be at the start of the day, given the way England collapsed in their first innings.

The spinner did not struggle anything like as much as his opposite number, Jack Leach, and nearly had Dawid Malan as his landmark 400th scalp on a couple of occasions, but Joe Root played the off-spinner beautifully.

A cheeky way to bring up the 200 😆



Joe Root reverse sweeps Nathan Lyon as England are controlling this final session well 👊#Ashes pic.twitter.com/zLoZNHmcPA — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 10, 2021

