Ashes: Fifties for Dawid Malan and Joe Root help England through wicketless session

Dawid Malan raises his bat (Getty Images)

Dawid Malan and Joe Root’s second century partnership of the series saw England serenely glide through the opening session of day three at Adelaide Oval without losing a wicket.

After two desperately tough days in which Australia racked up 473 for nine declared, then dismissed England’s openers with the new ball, England – already one down in the series – desperately needed a steady session.

Malan and Root provided it, and both men had reached half-centuries, with their stand worth 128 by the break.

Malan has provided productive support for Root during his golden year. Since being recalled for the penultimate Test of the English summer, Malan has made three half-centuries, with all of them featuring stands of more than 100. This innings also continued Malan’s stellar record in Australia, where he has passed fifty six times in seven matches, including making a Test-best 140 at Perth four years ago.

On 33, Australia had a moment of fortune when hitting the body of silly-point Marnus Labuschagne off the bowling of Nathan Lyon, but the ball did not stick. Otherwise, he was organised and composed, driving and cutting well, against both seam and spin.

Root continued to look in excellent touch as he chased a first Test century in Australia. He swept and reverse-swept Lyon, and launched into a fine pull off Jhye Richardson. On 34, Australia launched a speculative review when Michael Neser struck him on the pad, but the ball was missing the stumps.

Root’s rise up the list of most Test runs in a calendar year continued, as he overtook two great Indians, Sunil Gavaskar (1,555 in 1979) and Sachin Tendulkar (1,562 in 2010) and Michael Clarke of Australia (1,595 in 2012). Only Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf (2006), West Indies’ Viv Richards (1976), and South Africa’s Graeme Smith (2008) lie ahead now.