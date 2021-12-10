Ashes: Joe Root and Dawid Malan give England hope with fightback on third day at the Gabba

Following an Ashes series in a timezone a world away is a taxing experience.

So often, for those who require or value sleep, the temptation at dawn is to open the window and launch the device on which you check the score into the dark, cold night. Close the window. Draw the curtains. Back to bed. Pretend it never happened.

The first two days of this series were classics of the genre. Bat first? Score 147? Travis Head?

It is, therefore, for the first time on this strange tour, a pleasure to report that your phone is safe. England had a good day! They remain well behind the game, have made some dreadful errors, and have plenty to worry about. But, still in the foothills of this series, they have found a foothold.

For that, England mainly have Joe Root and Dawid Malan to thank. Their unbeaten partnership of 159 helped England slim a first innings deficit of 278 to 58, with eight wickets in hand.

Malan relied on the skills that made him one of the only nuisances for Australia four years ago, relishing the extra bounce and driving firmly. He was the chancier of the two; before he had been joined by Root, he was almost bowled by Nathan Lyon and, off Josh Hazlewood, he survived a caught behind review when the snickometer was not available.

Malan would be minded to remember Perth four years ago, when he made his only Test hundred. As a neat encapsulation of the challenge England face in Australia, his 140 was not enough to prevent an innings defeat. Greed is key.

Root was the busy bee he has been all year, fizzing with scoring intent. His driving was silky, his sweeping certain. Root is 86 overnight, one shy of his highest score in Australia, the one cricketing country in which he still has so much to prove. This was promising form when so much depends on him this tour.

After a duck in the first innings, he must have been nervous, but it did not show. He had 26 by tea, after which one more run saw him sneak past Michael Vaughan’s 2002 tally of 1,481 Test runs to become the highest-scoring England player in a single calendar year. Even now, Root remains under-appreciated; three of the top five years from an English batter (2015, 2016 and 2021) belong to him. By stumps, he had 1,541, and was eying a seventh century of 2021.

Unlike in Adelaide in 2017, when Root and Malan also shared a big partnership at a vital moment, the wicket never came late in the day. Then, Pat Cummins barged a beauty through Malan’s defences. This time Jack Leach, padded up as nightwatchman, watched Root swish, a rare playe and miss, at Cameron Green’s wide ball; they have made it to stumps safe.

They have at least made Australia toil, and think. It was odd that Josh Hazlewood, who has bowled so well to Root, bowled just eight overs (he will certainly have a role to play with the new ball 10 overs into the day tomorrow, a crucial passage in the game), and Lyon was defied. Lyon took his 390th Test wicket in January 2020, but is still waiting to hit 400.

The game will make it to its fourth day, and should make it to its fourth innings. At some stage, a half-decent Test match might even emerge. When Root joined Malan, such sentiments felt a long way off. England were 61 for two midway through the afternoon session. Already, it had not been a dreadful day.

Australia had frustrated England to the tune of 82 runs from the final three wickets, with Travis Head passing 150. But before things got really ugly, Chris Woakes had Mitchell Starc caught in the deep, and Mark Wood was rewarded for a superb performance yesterday with the last two wickets. Ollie Robinson and even Ben Stokes were able to bowl, but Jack Leach’s strife continued.

The early part of England’s innings proved eventful, although thankfully not as eventful as their first go. Rory Burns, who is having a tough Test, was shielded from the first ball of the innings by Haseeb Hameed, having been bamboozled for a golden duck first time round. Burns always faces first; in first-class cricket, he has opened 264 times. On just four occasions has he been watching from the nonstriker’s end.

It half worked. Burns survived his first two balls but was given out to his third, lbw to Starc, his first innings nemesis. He reviewed, in hope not expectation, and was saved by the bounce.

Burns remained troubled by the burden of Wednesday, but he survived to lunch, striking a couple of neat boundaries. But, in the over after the break, the brilliant Pat Cummins just got one to rear, and his cut was edged behind.

Hameed, as he did in the first innings, was surviving slightly shakily until reaching the mid-twenties. His dismissal was frustrating, a slither of glove down the legside off a wild one from Starc. Out came Root, with it all to do. By stumps, some of it was done.

