Ashes: England pass last-minute Covid-19 tests after family member found to be positive ahead of Day 2

(REUTERS)

England’s dismal Ashes tour was plunged further into disarray on the second morning of the Boxing Day test when the entire party was forced to wait at the team hotel due to a positive test among the family members on tour with the squad.

A round of lateral flows was ordered and came back negative, allowing them to make their way to the MCG with a delayed start to Day 2 confirmed by 30 minutes.

ECB also confirmed that two sub fielders and a handful of coaching staff would not be coming to the ground as a precaution.

England suffered a tough opening day, being bowled out for 185 before Australia reached stumps on 61 for one.

On the second morning the entire party was tested for Covid-19 after a single positive result from an unnamed individual, meaning the group stayed at the team hotel awaiting their results.

“The England team and management are currently at the team hotel awaiting results of RFT COVID tests following a positive test in the team’s family group,” read a curt ECB statement. “We will provide more information in due course.”

This was one of two Covid dramas on the second morning as Channel 7 revealed that a member of their broadcast staff had tested positive.

The remainder of the team were placed in isolation awaiting their results, with a new crew brought in.

Most England players have partners or children with them on tour around the Christmas period. Some have been with the group since the start of the tour, while others joined the group in Melbourne.

Their ability to travel was a major sticking point in planning for the tour.

The passage of the series around Christmas and New Year in Melbourne and Sydney always posed greater danger to the series, with Covid more widespread in those cities than in other parts of Australia.

England last week successfully argued for their living conditions to be relaxed by Cricket Australia.