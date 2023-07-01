This Ashes is in danger of turning into Bodyline 2.0 – and that’s bad news

Usman Khawaja was undone by a Stuart Broad bouncer giving England a much needed breakthrough in a see-saw Test - PA/Mike Egerton

We need only cast our minds back to the Lord’s Ashes Test of 2019 to be reminded quite how thrilling a barrage of short-pitched bowling can be. Jofra Archer flooring Steve Smith, then his concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne, was unforgettable theatre.

This game, four years on, might well be remembered for short bowling, too, but of a different, less vicious kind. With the field set so obviously, the shock factor is lacking.

Desperate, on day two, Australia borrowed the idea of a telegraphed bumper blast from England, for whom it has always been part of the Bazball playbook. They surely could not believe their luck as four of England’s top six compulsively flayed their wickets away.

England subsided from 188 for one to 325 all out, ceding a deficit of 91. An antidote to Bazball had been found.

England were pretty desperate, too, on the fourth morning, when they turned back to the bouncer trap. Australia’s lead had swelled to 240, with Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith looking checked in for their second century of the series. At first, it did not work; Australia were too wise, ducking and swaying.

Evading the slower, less accurate bouncers of Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue for batsmen who have built their careers on patience.

And then something clicked for England. Their interest had been piqued by Khawaja pulling just over the man 15 metres off the fence at fine-leg – a taller man than Ben Duckett might have caught it – then getting into a tangle, and almost being taken by Jonny Bairstow, scrambling back. After drinks, the persistence paid, with Khawaja.

The next over, Smith, having seen Travis Head dropped, inexplicably picked out the man in the deep. Head tamely tapped to short leg, and England suddenly had three for 10, all to the short ball.

The ship was steadied before lunch, but any extraordinary afternoon session followed, in which England bowled just 10 deliveries that were categorised by CricViz as of a good length or fuller: seven of a good length, two half-volleys, and a yorker. The same pattern was followed, with Australia refusing to engage, then being dismissed when they did.

In 15.3 overs between lunch and the dismissal of Cameron Green – caught trying to pull a boundary – just 17 runs were added to the lead. It was a dry and faintly unedifying passage as the game slipped into a holding pattern. England had shown a willingness to do with the ball what they do not with the bat, which is simply press pause, and allow pressure to build.

When Green fell, another flurry followed, with all the remaining wickets falling to bumpers. The two teams had taken different approaches to playing the short ball. England tried to lay bat on everything, and soon picked out fielders. Australia waited and waited, then picked out fielders.

Neither strategy worked, so it will return. Even with that brutal burst of four early wickets, Australia were back to the short stuff at Duckett by stumps – and it appeared to work, when he carved the ball down to Mitchell Starc, who was adjudged to have used the ground to take the catch. Even before that burst, there had already been more bouncers in this Test than any other in England since records began.

We should expect to see plenty more of it in this series, which could become the Bodyline of our time. The pitch at Lord’s has been better than Edgbaston, but it has still lacked pace, meaning slip catches have been rare (off seamers in the series, there has been just one taken at first slip, and three in the gully). We should expect Headingley to be flat too, given the financial issues at Yorkshire, while the Old Trafford and the Oval are two of the bouncier, quicker wickets in the country.

In these circumstances, the best catchers have decamped to the most important legside catching positions, whether that is Joe Root at short-leg, or Steve Smith 15 metres in from the fence behind square. The leg-side boundary riders are the new cordon. Wicketkeepers become utterly vital; could England use Ollie Pope’s injury to get Ben Foakes into the side?

Most of all, England will be keen to get some more pace in their side, so must work to get Mark Wood fit. They are yet to pick a genuine quick this year, but 10% of all balls they have bowled have been short. That said, Ollie Robinson bowled 67 bouncers here, conceding just 20 runs for three wickets. Great pace is not required to dry things up and create pressure, even if it is incredibly sapping work for bowlers.

It is not Test cricket at its most attractive. Boundaries become desperately hard to come by, because the field is so well set. The over rate slips even further behind than usual (England ended the match with a rate of -8.5, almost guaranteeing that they will be fined and docked World Test Championship points again).

A session made up entirely of bouncers was hardly as thrilling as that Saturday afternoon at Lord’s four years ago, when Archer floored Smith. But it was compelling, in its own strange way.

The secret to Josh Tongue’s short ball success? Several distinct types of bouncers

It is a major justification for the existence of small first-class counties. Northamptonshire used to produce England’s only spinners, such as Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar.

Worcestershire, led by Josh Tongue, can claim to be England’s pace-bowling factory. For a county with a population little above half a million, it is remarkable that eight of the nine pace bowlers on Worcestershire’s staff are, like Tongue, local lads made good, provided you include the England white-ball bowler Pat Brown who came from the Peterborough area aged 16.

The one exception is Matthew Waite from Yorkshire. Without Tongue to show the way by bowling bouncers against Australia, England might have been almost speechless in the second Test. Their only chance of winning this series, it is safe to say, is if Mark Wood and Tongue can together re-make the Bodyline era and blow away Australia like Harold Larwood and Bill Voce.

Tongue has been bowling as fast as he can since he first represented Worcestershire Under-10s at the age of seven, the son of a cricket coach who was also the groundsman at Bromsgrove CC.

That is the nature; the nurture comes from joining the Worcestershire academy, where director Elliot Wilson was a pace bowler himself, while the county’s head coach is Alan Richardson, who was a Wisden Cricketer of the Year as the yeoman of all seamers.

When Richardson went to Worcester as their bowling coach in 2018, the captain Joe Leach informed him about Tongue: “We’ve got a once-in-a-generation bowler for a county like ours.” Richardson said: “We seem to keep finding them, with the help of Paul Pridgeon who’s based in Shrewsbury, and we give them a lot of love.”

That might sound soft to Fred Trueman, but Tongue went 15 months without bowling while he had two complicated operations on his right shoulder. “He was in such a dark place, he was looking for a career outside cricket as he thought he would never play again.”

For someone with that medical background to bowl a nine-over spell which put the wind up Australia is a minor miracle, but not altogether a surprise to Richardson. First, he makes the point that the bouncer warfare that Tongue had to unleash for England, with all the fielders spread for a catch, is never done in county cricket, but he has the capacity to sustain his pace.

Tongue was on England’s radar

This is what impressed the England Lions management in Sri Lanka last winter; and, according to Richardson, Tongue maintains his speed not only through a long spell but comes back for his next with no less pace.

Second, Tongue has an unusual angle of delivery and trajectory: his right hand goes beyond the vertical, just like that of his England captain Ben Stokes. Technically, this might make it more difficult for Tongue to swing the ball away from right-handers, but Tongue does so at his best, says Richardson.

“If he tidies up a few things, there’s a very high ceiling,” and Tongue has already taken five wickets in each of his first two Tests. But it was Tongue with his short balls, culminating in the capture of Steve Smith, which opened up the second Test for England, however transitorily.

And he caused perturbation in his nine-over morning spell not simply by his speed –almost 10mph faster than any other England bowlers – but because of the height variation of his bouncers. At Worcester, amid the nurturing, Tongue has learnt to bowl bouncers with all manner of grips.

Historically, fast bowlers used to bowl their bouncers with the seam upright. Asked for a comment while following this Test from the Caymans, Michael Holding said: “Always seam-up for me as I wanted movement after it bounced, sometimes in towards the batsman, sometimes away.

Just a matter of the line you started it on. Andy Roberts (Holding’s opening partner) did cross-seam (bouncers) quite a bit. I didn’t want to risk bruising the shine.” Richardson was a young lad on Derbyshire’s staff when Holding was there, along with Devon Malcolm, Dominic Cork and Phil DeFreitas in a remarkable “stable”, and recalls hearing them talk about holding the ball with fingers at right angle to the seam to bowl bouncers.

Since then the game has evolved – bowlers hold the seam canted towards fine leg or third man as “three-quarter seam” in order to increase the variation in the bouncer’s height. “Some come through skiddy, some a bit slower,” Richardson said. This technical development in bowling has increased the uncertainty for batsmen of both sides, along with the slowness of the Lord’s pitch.

“The pitches for the two Tests of this series are not the most obvious to bowl bouncers on, because they have been slow, but on a true pitch the bounce is more predictable and you can get out of the way,” Richardson said. “Besides, on slower pitches, you can get away with four or five short balls an over without them being called bouncers (and therefore subject to the limitation of two per over).”

The way batsmen of both sides play the short ball, especially if the pitches are slow, is likely to become more selective, and more effective too when the short balls are entirely predictable. The statuesque pose, favoured by Travis Head, does not have much of a future; nor does going aerial with hooks when so many fielders guard the boundary.

The defensive shot, in search of a single, does have a future if there is no close-catcher on the relevant side of the wicket. But this is the nature of cricket: bowlers such as Tongue pose a new problem and batsmen go in search of the answer.

