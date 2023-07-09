Ashes: Chris Woakes says England need to recreate winning spirit of 2019 in Headingley chase

Chris Woakes called on England to channel Headingley 2019 and drag themselves back into the Ashes – although the seamer hopes there is a more straightforward path to victory.

On Saturday, England closed on 27 without loss in pursuit of 251, a tricky ask as they have to better a first-innings 237, after Australia were skittled for 224 on a truncated day three of the third Test.

Answering a question about recreating England’s win at Headingley in 2019, Woakes said: “I hope so because that means we win the Test match but it’d be nice to do it a little bit easier.

“The lads went out there tonight in a tricky period and played really well. To get through that little period is never easy so to chalk a few off is really nice.”

“Hopefully we can put some pressure on the Aussie bowlers and we know it’s a fast-scoring ground so hopefully that helps,” he added.

