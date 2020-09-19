From the ashes of catastrophe: how 'aqua therapy' is helping a town through 2020

With the sun rising over glittering waves, Malua Bay beach is a picture of serenity on a clear Saturday morning in mid-September. Suddenly, as the clock hits 7am, a loud air-horn disrupts the ambience. Five wetsuit-clad children charge into the nearby waves for the first heat of the Malua Boardriders’ competition day. Watching on from the shore, a group of about 50 parents and friends nurse their takeaway coffees.

The mood is jovial; community spirit is high. Given what this small coastal town has endured over the past nine months, their positivity is remarkable.

Above: Surfing family Henry Barrington with his son Harry, 13, and daughter Lizzy, 11, at McKenzies beach. Right: Burnt trees show the scars of the summer fires on the headland above the beach



“We were all here on the sand,” recalls Henry Barrington, treasurer of the Boardriders, as he gestures past the dunes. Mid-morning on New Year’s Eve, Malua Bay residents evacuated to the beach as a wall of fire enveloped the area. “There were flames just behind us, we could hear gas bottles exploding,” he says. They remained on the beach for the whole day, watching on in horror as the fire front wreaked havoc.

Yet from the ashes of catastrophe, a new sense of community has emerged – with the Boardriders at the forefront. “Being out on the beach that day galvanised a lot of friendships,” 47-year-old Barrington says. “People knew each other, but they never had the time to sit and chat. Suddenly we were talking.”

Malua Bay has a proud surfing history. The first edition of the Boardriders was established in 1984, and several professional surfers grew up in the area in the 1990s. After a short hiatus, a new crop of talented young surfers is now emerging. Sitting on the beach that fateful December day, the community realised the club needed to rise again.

Harry Barrington catches a wave at McKenzies, one beach over from Malua Bay

“We had talked about it previously, among parents, but everyone was too busy – life goes on,” says Andy Tyler, a local police officer and club president. “The fires really gave us the impetus. This was a way to rebuild the community.”

Then the pandemic began. The club’s first meeting took place via Zoom; it was six months before the Boardriders could hold their first competition day, in mid-August. Unfortunately, the waves did not cooperate and the swell was almost flat. After that false start, there is an air of optimism on this sunny September day as the juniors – “grommets”, in surfing parlance – compete in two- to three-foot beach-break conditions.

“This is fantastic,” exclaims Melissa Love, a local businesswoman and club board member. “There are so many people here, such great community spirit. I am really happy it started. The competition itself doesn’t even matter.” Fateful words – as she says this, a competition judge beckons Love over and insists she enter a heat. “I’ll come last,” she laughs.

