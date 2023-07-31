The Ashes awards: Ben Stokes produces best innings and Nathan Lyon heroic but Scott Boland flops

England finished a remarkable Ashes series on a high as Stuart Broad’s final delivery before retirement brought the wicket that clinched victory in the Fifth Test at the Oval.

Having been beaten in thrilling encounters at Edgbaston and Lord’s, Ben Stokes’s side fought back to halve the deficit at Headingley and might well have set up a decider had torrential rain in Manchester forced a Fourth Test draw.

A 2-2 scoreline, however, means that Australia retain the Urn but miss out on a first series victory in England since 2001.

It has been a remarkable couple of months and here Standard Sport looks back at some of the highs and lows…

Best player

Usman Khawaja finished as the top run-scorer and Chris Woakes’s impact coming into the side after two Tests was incredible, but Stuart Broad has bowled game-changing spells in four of the five Tests and got his fairytale send-off.

Best shot

Honourable mentions to some of Mitchell Marsh’s drives at Headingley and Joe Root’s various scoops, but it has to be Zak Crawley’s cover drive to the first ball at Edgbaston.

Best delivery

Mitchell Starc has bowled a few good’uns but the one to get Ollie Pope in the second dig at Lord’s was unplayable.

Best catch

Root’s to remove Marnus Labuschagne in the first innings of the Fifth Test at The Oval. Defied belief.

Breakthrough player

If you can have a breakthrough after more than 30 Tests, Crawley has at last come of age this summer.

Zak Crawley repaid the faith shown in him (AFP via Getty Images)

Best innings

Ultimately in a losing cause, but no other player in world cricket could have produced the 155 that Ben Stokes made at Lord’s.

Flop of the series

At opposite ends of the age spectrum, James Anderson and Cameron Green have had quiet runs but Scott Boland, England’s tormentor 18 months ago, came into the series as Australia’s form bowler and was hit out of it. Twice.

Best quote

“Anything with a three in front of it is alright” — Labuschagne, reflecting on Australia’s 299 for eight on day one at Old Trafford.

Best moment

Mark Wood’s first spell at Headingley was Test cricket at its absolute best. The quick’s belated introduction in that Third Test changed the complexion of the series.

Story continues

Biggest grumble

Beside the Old Trafford downpour that cost us an epic series decider, the atmosphere at Lord’s. Not so much for the way it soured, which has been well covered, but for how flat the first few days were. Compared to the other four grounds, home advantage was minimal. It is no wonder Australia have a fine record there.

The ‘Hospital Pass’ Award

Shared by spin coaches Jeetan Patel and Daniel Vettori, who have each once been sent out to face the media at the end of a chastening day, despite their respective teams not including a specialist spinner.

The legacy Award

Split between Alex Carey and Jonny Bairstow, for combining to ensure no batter will ever leave their crease without verbal and written permission again.

Jonny Bairstow was run out in controversial fashion (PA)

Sliding doors moment

Too many England drops early on to pick out one but had that Just Stop Oil protestor succeeded in wrecking the Lord’s deck, Australia might never have gone 2-0 up. There again, England might’ve taken their reckless batting to Leeds and lost there, too.

The Pat Cummins Award for field placement of the series

Plenty to choose from, but pushing a man back onto the square fence to deter *checks notes* Anderson after one pull for four was proper seatbelt stuff.

‘Wish You Were English’ Award

Nathan Lyon, who will finish as the leading spinner despite playing a game-and-a-half and showed such character in hobbling out to bat on one leg at Lord’s.

Hope for 2025/26

That the most settled England batting lineup in years gets to Australia relatively intact.