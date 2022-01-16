Ashes: Australia remain in charge despite Mark Wood’s hostile five-wicket haul

Mark Wood celebrates completing his five-wicket haul (Getty Images)

Mark Wood recorded his third Test five-fer as England took five wickets in the opening session of day three to peg back Australia’s march towards a fourth-innings target.

Despite Wood’s superb performance, Australia remained in a position of total control, with their lead past 250.

Having dismissed Usman Khawaja on the second evening, Wood picked up nightwatchman Scott Boland caught behind, then had first innings centurion Travis Head taken down the legside.

He picked up the key wicket of Steve Smith, who became the fifth batter caught hooking in the match, and saw his Test average drop below 60 for the first time since 2017.

That brought together Cameron Green and Alex Carey, who steadily rebuilt with a stand of 49. Green was pinned lbw by Broad, who required a review to secure the dismissal, then Wood picked up Mitchell Starc for the second time in the match, caught at legslip to complete his five-fer. Next ball, Pat Cummins was given out lbw to a yorker from round the wicket, but his review revealed the ball was missing off-stump.

It could have been even better for England. Carey made it to lunch on 40 but when he had 19, he had an awful heave at Chris Woakes, and was bowled off the inside-edge. Replays revealed that Woakes had marginally overstepped, and Carey was reprieved. On 30, he was given out lbw off Broad, only for his review to show that the ball had just pitched outside the left-hander’s leg-stump.

England, who are yet to score 300 in the series, will have a mountain to climb when Australia declare or are bowled out.