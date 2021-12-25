Ashes: Australia ask much-changed England to bat first after start delayed by rain

Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl (Getty Images)

Australia’s returning captain Pat Cummins stuck struggling England in to bat after rain delayed the start of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by 30 minutes.

This meant an immediate examination of England’s overhauled batting order, which has struggled all series. Zak Crawley has been brought in to replace Rory Burns, and Jonny Bairstow for Ollie Pope among four changes. Jack Leach and Mark Wood, left out after Brisbane, also returned for Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad.

Conditions looked helpful for bowling, with cloudy skies and a tinge of green on the pitch.

Australia made two changes of their own, handing a debut to Scott Boland. He was presented his Baggy Green by Josh Hazlewood, who is still missing with a side strain. Boland, a Victorian veteran, has a superb record at the MCG, his home ground. He is just the second Indigenous Australian to play for the men’s Test side.

The other change saw skipper Cummins return for Michael Neser who, like Jhye Richardson, missed out after playing in Adelaide as Australia showed off their bowling depth.

England are wearing black armbands after the death of their former captain, coach and selector Ray Illingworth.