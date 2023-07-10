This Ashes has already matched 2005 in delivering three Tests of pure drama

High ten to Ben Stokes who promised entertainment and whose England side has delivered in spades - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

A series electrified, a nation entranced. The destination of the urn is still far from being resolved, but it is time to declare one stone-cold certainty: that the 2023 Ashes deserves already to be bracketed with the convulsive dramas of 2005, the summer that has served ever since as the touchstone for transcendent sport. As the two best friends, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, celebrated England’s winning four in front of a delirious Western Terrace, you struggled to imagine how any duel could be closer or more compellingly drawn.

The absurdly stressful victory margins – two wickets, 43 runs, three wickets – tell barely a fraction of the story. For this is a contest on the ragged edge in diplomatic terms, too, with tensions between the two countries so acute that an unseemly ruckus has broken out over whether or not Alex Carey, the Australian wicketkeeper, paid for a haircut. It turned out he did, bringing an abject apology from Sir Alastair Cook, not one of life’s natural gossip-mongers. If this is the ill will that can be stoked by one visit to a barber’s shop in Leeds, the mind boggles as to what machinations await in Manchester in 10 days’ time.

In each of the three Tests, the outcome has been shrouded in doubt until the final minutes. It is almost an unheard-of sequence: even in 2005, there were patches of one-sidedness, not least the 239-run walloping with which Australia opened at Lord’s. But 18 years on, the only predictable element is unpredictability, with lurching momentum swings testing even the toughest constitutions. On the second morning, it felt as if the air had been sucked out of Headingley, as England hurtled towards their doom at 87 for five. By the fourth afternoon, the mood was transformed into one of skittish euphoria, with departing hordes in green-and-gold treated to a mass serenade of “we’re going to win 3-2”.

The 2005 Ashes galvanised the nation with million watching the nail-biting series on free-to-air TV - Getty Images/Hamish Blair

According to Wood, Harry Brook, choreographer of England’s resurgence with the 75 most precious runs of his young life, did not talk much out in the middle. And no wonder, at a juncture far too perilous for idle chatter. When Jonny Bairstow chopped on to his stumps to leave his team-mates six down and still 80 behind, Brook and the tailenders faced a binary equation. Lose, and the series threatened to fall flatter than that pudding of a pitch served up at Edgbaston. Win, and England could launch the type of comeback to galvanise a generation. No pressure, then, Harry.

Eventually, Brook buckled, top-edging to Pat Cummins in the deep to cue one last paroxysm of angst. But it is a defining feature of this team, taught under the precepts of Bazball that they will never be rebuked for playing too aggressively, that runs can come from anywhere. And sure enough, when Wood arrived at No.9, his response was not to shrivel in terror but to smite any loose delivery for a boundary. With one huge heave into the Football Stand to support Woakes’ nerveless 32, the job was done. A week earlier, these two had not been on the team-sheet. Now they were the heroes of Headingley, a storyline twist astounding even by the standards of a head-spinning series.

Parallels with 2005 cannot be made lightly. For that much-vaunted series represented, alongside Ian Botham’s pyrotechnics in 1981, one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments when cricket could legitimately claim to be a national event. The sense of theatre was so intense that even Brian Lara stopped off at the Oval en route to the airport. The demand for day five tickets at Old Trafford was so off-the-scale that officials had to leave 20,000 fans stranded outside the gates. But to see the rapturous ovation that greeted Woakes’ decisive runs here was to recognise that history was repeating itself.

There are notable distinctions. The 2005 series will always be lovingly recalled as the last free-to-air Ashes, with cricket given such priority in the primetime schedules that soap addicts were left wondering, thanks to several overrunning evening sessions, what had happened to Hollyoaks. When Matthew Hoggard and Ashley Giles finally nudged England over the line at Trent Bridge, 8.4 million people had tuned in. That is seven times more than Sky Sports, the broadcasters today, have recorded for a single event in their existence.

Plus, you could make a case that the two classes of 2023 are struggling to emulate their ’05 forebears in the pure quality of their play. Too many catches have been dropped by England, you would think, for them to have vanquished opponents of the pedigree of Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Ricky Ponting. But such hypotheses are inexact. The fact remains that this series sells itself through the sheer evenness of the match-up.

It is the ultimate tribute to what we have witnessed so far that the score could just as conceivably be 3-0 in Australia’s favour as in England’s. Instead, it is 2-1 Australia, with England reminding all their doubters here that they are never more dangerous than when chasing. In the noise, the intrigue and the ferocity of the contest, this Ashes is providing not only a non-stop nostalgia rush but a true feast for the senses.



