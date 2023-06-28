Ashes 2023 how to watch: TV channel and live stream for second Test today

Ashes 2023 how to watch: TV channel and live stream for second Test today

England and Australia renew hostilities as the Ashes reconvenes for the second Test at Lord’s on Wednesday.

The hosts will still be smarting from their agonising opening defeat at Edgbaston last week, when a defiant ninth-wicket partnership from captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon snatched a rousing two-wicket win from the jaws of defeat in a pulsating all-time classic.

England have made no apologies for their continued bold approach after a first-day declaration in that match and look set to double down on their aggression under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, making a surprise all-seam selection decision for the second Test.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Worcestershire paceman Josh Tongue will make his Ashes debut at the home of English cricket on Wednesday, with Mark Wood not yet ready to return and no specialist spinner in the squad with Moeen Ali left out in the aftermath of a badly blistered finger.

How to watch the Ashes 2023

TV channel: The second Test will be broadcast live in the UK across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Coverage on day one on both channels begins at 10am BST ahead of an 11am start to play at Lord’s and runs until 7pm. That schedule will remain the same across the match.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also live stream the action online via the Sky Go app.