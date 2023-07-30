The Ashes 2023 LIVE: Latest score and updates as Stuart Broad looks to inspire England win before retirement

Stuart Broad will retire from cricket at the conclusion of the final Ashes Test, the fast bowler has announced. Broad, England’s second-highest Test wicket taker of all time, said after stumps that the fifth Ashes Test would be his final game of cricket.

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have. I’m loving cricket as much as I have. It’s been a wonderful series to be part of and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it's been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I've been part of.”

England had dominated day three. Trailing by 12 runs after dismissing Australia for 295 on day two, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley strode out with positive intent and dispatched Mitchell Starc’s first over of the day for 13 to send England ahead.

From there, the openers quickly notched up a partnership of 79 before Duckett (42) feathered an edge through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Crawley (71) and Ben Stokes (42) guided England to lunch with the score at 130-1 but both fell in the afternoon session along with Harry Brook. The runs continued to come though as Joe Root (91) fell agonisingly short of a hundred and Jonny Bairstow (78) made hay in the sunshine. Australia fought back at the end of the day taking all but one of the England wickets but they’re 377 runs behind and face a mammoth task to avoid a defeat in this match.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from day four at the Oval below.

Ashes LIVE: England vs Australia, fifth test

Australia 11-0 (2), Khawaja 4, Warner 6, Anderson 0-5 (1), target 384

11:31 , Ben Fleming

And it’s the birthday boy taking the ball from the other end. It’s not been a vintage series from Jimmy but he’ll be hoping to sign off on a high. It’s a solid start for the Aussies, though, as Khawaja tucks Anderson through mid wicket for three.

Five off the over in the end.

Australia 6-0 (1), Khawaja 0, Warner 5, Broad 0-5 (1), target 384

11:26 , Jack Rathborn

Who else could possibly take the first over? Broad marks his run-up and gets those knees pumping for one final time. David Warner, the man he has tormented for years, is at the other end for what will also be his last Ashes Test (in England at least).

First up and Warner almost chops on! A thick inside edge gets him off strike but what a start that could have been. Khawaja gets solidly behind the next few in defence before the Aussies sneak a bye to put Warner back on strike for the final two. The first one is down leg side and the second is overpitched as Warner leans into a drive which flies away to the boundary for the first four of the Australian innings.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Carol Broad, Stuart’s mother speaking to BBC Test Match Special

11:20 , Ben Fleming

As the Australian batters walk onto the pitch, a few words from earlier courtesy of Stuart Broad’s mother, Carol.

"Today is right, everything about today is right, she said speaking to TMS. “We want to win it today, everything about it is right. We knew for certain yesterday morning; so yesterday I was a fidget because our lips were sealed but yesterday was a great batting day, so I had something to focus on.

“We only knew yesterday morning for certain. Of course, you have conversations, you do, but Stuart is a master of making the right decision, so it's always his decision and he's done it again. It's the perfect time, isn't it. It's his story to tell which is why I won't talk about him, but he's got it right and this is right and beating Australia is perfect.”

Australia require 384 runs to win the Ashes series

11:18 , Ben Fleming

Perhaps fitting that Stuart Broad’s last ball as a batter in Test cricket went for six. Ever the nighthawk.

But his job for the day is only just getting started as England go through the paces as they prepare to bowl. He and England’s other bowlers have a job to do now on a good batting wicket to tie the series.

384 is a tall order for Australia but they’ve got the time and favourable conditions right now to make a good start at taking down what would be the eighth-biggest run chase of all time in Test cricket and the highest at the Oval.

England 395 all out (81.5), Broad 8, Anderson 8, Murphy 4-110 (22.5), lead by 383

11:11 , Jack Rathborn

A remarkable 10 minutes of cricket theatre there.

Broad pulling Starc, the series’ leading wicket taker, up and over the ropes for a big six brought a roar.

Anderson then showered with praise and given a birthday song from the Barmy Army. But then the air sucked out of the atmosphere a little by Murphy trapping Anderson lbw.

(Action Images via Reuters)

OUT! Anderson 8 lbw b Murphy (England 395 all out)

11:11 , Jack Rathborn

Anderson was going for another reverse sweep but failed to make contact with the ball this time. Joel Wilson had a couple of poo lbw decisions last night but he gets this one right - pitching in line and going on to clip the top of the stumps.

Anderson is gone for eight and Broad’s final swansong with the bat is over with that six off Starc the only runs added to the overnight total.

All out for 395 and Australia now need 383 runs to win this Ashes series...

(Getty Images)

(Action Images via Reuters)

England 395-9 (81.5), Broad 8, Anderson 8, Murphy 3-110 (22.5), lead by 383

11:09 , Ben Fleming

That six of the last ball of the over means that Anderson will be on strike this over with Murphy taking the ball from the other end. It takes just two balls for the Burnley Lara to pull out the coveted reverse sweep but the pair don’t run again as it trickles down to third man.

Clearly a desire for Anderson to face the spin and Broad the pace. A thick outside edge follows which falls just short of Cummins at backward point as Anderson continues to flash away.

Now, there’s an LBW appeal and it’s given! But England review straight away.

England 395-9 (81), Broad 8, Anderson 8, Starc 4-100 (20), lead by 383

11:06 , Ben Fleming

As we expected, few early signs that Broad and England will be hanging around. A couple of swings and half-misses before Broad clubs one out to deep square leg. There’s no run, though, and it looks like Broad is going to try and hog the strike.

The last ball of the over...into the stands! Starc goes short and Broad is all over it, sending it high and flying into the crowd for six.

11:01 , Ben Fleming

And here they are! Broad leads the way through the guard of honour and we’re moments away from action getting underway. How many can he and Anderson add to the overnight total?

Starc to open the bowling for the Aussies...

Day Four nearly upon us

10:58 , Ben Fleming

On this big day for England and Broad, it’s also deserving mention that it’s a big day for the birthday boy, Jimmy Anderson. 42 today and while his fast-bowling partner is hanging up the boots, the Lancashire seamer has shown no signs of stopping just yet.

The pair will be coming down imminently to begin batting again with the Aussies preparing a guard of honour for Broad ahead of his last game.

Stuart Broad soaks up Oval atmosphere

10:52 , Jack Rathborn

The atmosphere is building here at the Oval and we’re 10 minutes away from play.

Even less for Broad to get a huge ovation from the crowd following his decision to walk away from the game.

Broad will of course be given another ovation when England bowl. It’s going to be an emotional day.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Moeen Ali also bowling in warm-up

10:49 , Ben Fleming

Well, we said earlier that Ben Stokes was bowling seam in the warm-up and he has now been seen marking his run-up. Looks like Stokes is certainly getting himself ready for a bowl at some point today.

There are also some positive signs for England’s spin options with Moeen Ali seen going through some warm-up paces. The all-rounder has been managing a groin injury picked up in the first innings and didn’t take the field at all during Australia’s first innings. The Oval will spin today and especially into tomorrow (if we get there) so having Ali able to bowl a few overs would be a major boost for England’s chances.

The Ashes 2023: Broad takes to the field

10:44 , Ben Fleming

A final warm-up for Broady as he signs a slew of autographs and makes his way out for a final nets session. Doubt they’ll be many forward defensives being drilled this morning...

Stuart Broad signing autographs for some lucky fans! ✍️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BfZOIVFLBD — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 30, 2023

Stokes warming up

10:30 , Ben Fleming

Anderson and Broad will resume with the bat but their main focus of the day will be getting themselves ready to find those crucial, final ten Aussie wickets. They’ll have a big part to play as will Woakes and Wood.

There’s no word at present on whether Moeen Ali will take the field in a bowling capacity but it’s perhaps interesting to note that Ben Stokes is going through his paces on the outfield. He’s been bowling off spin these past couple of mornings but it’s seam this morning. Could we see him bowl at some point later in the day?

The Ashes: Weather watch

10:26 , Ben Fleming

It’s not what anyone will want to hear but it is worth mentioning. This morning’s forecast looks good enough but rainy spells are forecast from about 2pm onwards. Fingers crossed we are not interrupted too much but if it’s likely the players could have to go off at some stage.

The Ashes: Day Three as it happened

10:20 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got around 40 minutes till play begins today so the perfect time to recap on what we saw yesterday. And it was undoubtedly England’s day with plenty of contributions moving them into a 377-run lead with one wicket remaining.

The day, however, will be forever synonymous with the bombshell news that hit after play ended when England’s fast bowler, Stuart Broad, declared that he would be retiring from all forms of cricket after this match.

Catch up on all of that and more below:

England save their best for last as they dominate Australia before Broad bombshell

Stuart Broad retires from cricket

10:10 , Jack Rathborn

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(PA)

Stuart Broad: A desire for improvement kept the paceman at the top of his game

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

Beneath the blond hair and boyish good looks lay a fierce competitiveness and an almost unquenchable thirst for improvement in Stuart Broad, who has announced his international retirement.

Those knees-pumping hot streaks that took batting sides apart in a spell or two peppered his career – with eight for 15 against Australia on his Trent Bridge home ground in 2015 inarguably the highlight.

His place may have come under more regular scrutiny than James Anderson but only his long-time opening bowling partner has taken more Test wickets among seamers than Broad.

Stuart Broad: A desire for improvement kept the paceman at the top of his game

From hat-trick heroics to Ashes annihilation – Stuart Broad’s best Test displays

09:50 , Jack Rathborn

England bowler Stuart Broad has announced he will retire from Test cricket at the end of the Ashes series, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious – and at times electrifying – career.

Here, the PA news agency recalls some of Broad’s greatest displays in the longest format of the game.

From hat-trick heroics to Ashes annihilation – Stuart Broad’s best Test displays

Sir Alastair Cook pays tribute to Stuart Broad

09:40 , Jack Rathborn

Former England team-mate Sir Alastair Cook paid tribute to Broad on BBC’s Test Match Special.

“I’m a bit emotional and a bit surprised, but if you look at the schedule for Stuart Broad, you have India away, Sri Lanka and West Indies next summer, no offence to those sides but Broad is about big moments,” Cook explained. “So for him to get through to another big moment is probably another two-and-a-half years.

“The one player to deliver, alongside Ben Stokes, in the big moments is Stuart Broad and what a feeling that must be for a player.”

Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

More from Broad speaking on Sky Sports: “A little bit [emotional]. I have thought a lot about it and even up until eight o’clock last night, I wasn’t 50/50 but I was a little bit unsure.

“But once I went to Stokesy’s room and told him I felt really happy. I feel really content with everything I have achieved in the game and ultimately the decision came down to I knew I wanted to leave the game loving cricket and my last memories being a really enjoyable changing room.

“I have so many friends and figures in management that I’ve been around for so long. I look around and I have played so much cricket with all of them. It feels like my changing room and I wanted to sort of walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits.

“No, Ben didn’t [try to change my mind]. He really understood the decision. I hadn’t talked a lot about it. I hadn’t mentioned it to him beforehand but I wanted to make sure I was clear in my mind. I wasn’t really going in for a negotiation really. I was like ‘I need to be clear’ before I mentioned it to anyone.”

Stuart Broad retires from cricket

09:20 , Jack Rathborn

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last day of cricket, it has been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have and I am loving cricket as much as I ever have and this series has just felt like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining and I always wanted to finish at the top,” Broad told Ian Ward on Sky Sports at the close of day three.

“I made the decision about 8.30 last night. I’ve been thinking about it for a while, a few weeks. England vs Australia has always been the pinnacle for me, I have loved the battles with Australia that have come my way and the team’s way, I have a love affair with Ashes and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket.

“I told Stokesy last night and told the changing room this morning and to be honest it just felt the right time and I didn’t want friends or Nottinghamshire team mates to see things that might come out so I prefer to just say it and just give it a good crack for the last Australia innings.

“I have thought a lot about it and even up till 8pm last night I wasn’t 50/50 but even when I went up to Stokesy’s room and told him I have felt really happy since and content with everything I have achieved in cricket.

“It feels like my changing room and I wanted to walk away with a team I love to bits.”

Stuart Broad on reasons for retiring from cricket

09:10 , Jack Rathborn

Stuart Broad told Ian Ward after day three: “Tomorrow or Monday will be my last day of cricket, it has been a wonderful ride – a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have and I am loving cricket as much as I ever have and this series has just felt like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining and I always wanted to finish at the top.”

Ashes, fifth Test, day four: England 389-9 (80), Broad 2, Anderson 8 - England lead by 377

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

Good morning, today will be an emotional day for England and Stuart Broad at the Oval as the fast bowler potentially walks out for the final time after his shock announcement that he will be retiring from cricket.

Broad is England’s all-time leading Ashes wicket taker and has performed wonders for England alongside James Anderson.

The pair will likely continue England’s second innings together, with the hosts nine wickets down, as they look to pull off victory in the fifth Test and square the series against Australia at 2-2.

Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket: ‘It has been a wonderful ride'

08:44 , Jack Rathborn

As Stuart Broad walks away from his love affair with cricket, after announcing his retirement during the final Ashes Test match, he has undoubtedly left a legacy in the game.

Back in 2009, children would have arguments over who was the best bowler between Broad and James Anderson, and it was inconceivable that 14 years later the same duo would still be playing at the top of their game in Ashes Test matches.

The 37-year-old has 602 wickets in 167 Test matches, and he will bow out as the second most successful pace bowler in history, behind teammate Anderson.

There are moments in his career that people will be able to point at as the moment they fell in love with the game, whether that is his two Test hat-tricks, including one against India in front of his home crowd at Trent Bridge in 2011, or taking eight for 15 as England secured the Ashes, again in Nottingham, in 2015.

‘I’ve given my heart and soul’: Stuart Broad will leave behind a golden legacy