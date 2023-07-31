The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia latest cricket score as hosts chase wickets to avoid series defeat

Australia cricket head into the final day of the Ashes series in a strong position after some excellent batting from David Warner and Usman Khawaja frustrated England cricket on a rain-affected fourth day. In pursuit of 384 runs to win as Ashes series in England - for the first time since 2001 - Australia reached stumps 135-0, needing a further 249 for victory.

Stuart Broad, who announced he will retire from cricket ahead of day four when this fifth Test and the series concludes, had earlier looked to ignite the hosts’ attack, but England still need 10 wickets to secure a 2-2 draw. Broad, who was handed a guard of honour by Australia to begin proceedings yesterday, will be hoping to produce one of his trademark ‘magic spells’ today as England need to claw themselves back into the game.

The Oval is a venue where fairytale endings often materialise - Alastair Cook signed off his England career here with a last innings hundred - but this will be a difficult task for Broad and the England bowlers. The pitch is still good and Australia look determined to ruin Broad’s send off. Will their be one final twist in this remarkable Ashes series?

Follow the score and all the latest updates from day four at the Oval below.

Ashes LIVE: England vs Australia, fifth test

OUT! Usman Khawaja lbw b Woakes 72, Australia 141/2 (43.2)

OUT! David Warner c †Bairstow b Woakes 60, Australia 140-1 (41.2)

England need 10 wickets to level the series at 2-2, Australia start the day 135-0 requiring a further 249 runs to win

Australia 160/2 (46), Marnus Labuschagne 12, Steve Smith 4, Chris Woakes 2-18 (9) (target 384)

11:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Marnus Labuschagne is already past his first innings tally, a clip straight of midwicket timed immaculately and rattling away to the fence. A thick inside edge is fielded by Moeen Ali at fine leg, sticking out his right boot to cut it off rather than dive as he nurses that sore groin.

A fine individual series for Usman Khawaja is at an end four runs short of 500 across the five Tests. That is four innings in a row he’s taken a review with him, though. Each side has two left.

Mark Wood replaces Stuart Broad.

Usman Khawaja's stunning series comes to an end.



Australia 154/2 (45), Marnus Labuschagne 6, Steve Smith 4, Stuart Broad 0-23 (10) (target 384)

11:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marnus Labuschagne got stuck in his shell in his first hit, unable, or at the very least unwilling, to get anything away in an 82-ball blockathon. He doesn’t seem to dig a similar trench here, pouncing as Stuart Broad offers him width and cracking a drive through cover for a boundary a ball after Jonny Bairstow had been beaten down the legside for four byes.

Australia 145/2 (44), Marnus Labuschagne 1, Steve Smith 4, Chris Woakes 2-12 (8) (target 384)

11:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cricket, eh? Australia were cruising before the rain came yesterday, but England have been all over them this morning, making the most of favourable conditions with unerring accuracy.

Steve Smith’s record at the Oval is outstanding, but he’s almost in early bother, a thick nick wide of third slip and away for four.

OUT! Usman Khawaja lbw b Woakes 72 (145b 8x4 0x6), Australia 141/2 (43.2)

11:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That one’s given! Usman Khawaja reviews but that looked pretty adjacent...and once ball misses bat, there’s nothing saving him! Smashing into middle stump!

This has been simply superb from England’s seamers this morning. It’s full and straight from Chris Woakes, again preying on Khawaja hanging back and nipping one back into the batter’s front pad. Three reds on ball tracking!

NOT OUT! Australia 141/1 (43), Marnus Labuschagne 1, Usman Khawaja 72, Stuart Broad 0-18 (9) (target 384)

11:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is outside the line - Marnus Labuschagne had got a long way across. That’s a bit of a wasted review from England, with extra bounce likely to have seen it sailing over the top, too.

Australia 141/1 (43), Marnus Labuschagne 1, Usman Khawaja 72, Stuart Broad 0-18 (9) (target 384)

11:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Testing times for the Australia top order. Stuart Broad cocks the seam inwards and brings one back to beat Marnus Labuschagne’s attempted flick, height an issue and possibly a plotted path past leg-stump, too.

Another inswinger and England like this one rather more - Ben Stokes makes the T signal after Kumar Dharmasena turns the appeal down. Outside the line?

Australia 141/1 (42), Marnus Labuschagne 1, Usman Khawaja 72, Chris Woakes 1-8 (7) (target 384)

11:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A standing ovation for Warner as he departed, a few boo-birds soon silenced as the Oval said farewell to the opening batter.

This has been an outstanding start from Chris Woakes, this firmer ball doing the trick for England. Marnus Labuschagne almost nicks off second ball as Woakes stands one up off the seam. Plenty there for the seamers, which wasn’t true for most of yesterday.

The start England wanted! Brilliant from Woakes! ⚡



OUT! David Warner c †Bairstow b Woakes 60 (106b 9x4 0x6), Australia 140-1 (41.2)

11:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nicked behind!

Brilliant bowling from Chris Woakes! His first ball nips back to leave David Warner grateful for an inside edge, and his next is just about perfect, pushing across the left-hander on the angle but the threat of that movement back forcing him to play. A feather edge is swallowed by Jonny Bairstow - Warner’s final Test knock in England is at an end.

Australia 140/0 (41), David Warner 60, Usman Khawaja 72, Stuart Broad 0-18 (8) (target 384)

11:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A charming check-drive from Usman Khawaja, gently pushing Stuart Broad through mid-on. The overnight rain will have made this outfield a little sluggish, and Ben Stokes reels it in a couple of metres short of the straight boundary, Khawaja - who isn’t the swiftest between the wickets - daring not take on the England captain’s arm and content with two.

That early nip has caused a change in approach from Khawaja, imitating his partner with a couple of strides down as Broad delivers. He’s beaten by the final ball of the over, covering the line as it once more swings away from him.

Australia 138/0 (40), David Warner 61, Usman Khawaja 69, Chris Woakes 0-7 (6) (target 384)

11:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That LBW shout looks closer, Usman Khawaja trapped on the crease in familiar fashion. Did it pitch in line? Joel Wilson does not think so...and neither do England, declining a review with Chris Woakes probably not quite finding the swing he needs to get an appeal upheld from that over-the-wicket angle. Yes, pitching a few inches outside of the left-hander’s leg stump.

Australia 136/0 (39.1), David Warner 59, Usman Khawaja 69, Chris Woakes 0-5 (5.1) (target 384)

11:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Chris Woakes will begin for England at the other end, again with three slips waiting.

Australia 136/0 (39), David Warner 59, Usman Khawaja 69, Stuart Broad 0-16 (7) (target 384)

11:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England found the Dukes much more to their liking after the ball was changed having clonked into Usman Khawaja’s helmet last night, a harder bit of leather threatening to do more through the air and off the deck. Three slips wait to see if Broad can get it talking, and the bowler fancies an LBW appeal as David Warner takes a couple of steps down and lunges, but an inside edge is the obvious limiting factor.

A bit of shape! Movement away from a prodding Khawaja, beaten on the outside edge.

Australia 135/0 (38.1), David Warner 58, Usman Khawaja 69, Stuart Broad 0-15 (6.1) (target 384)

11:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And David Warner blocks Broad’s first ball safely to cover.

Australia 135/0 (38), David Warner 58, Usman Khawaja 69 (target 384)

11:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Broad has a chat with Moeen Ali, also likely playing his final day of Test cricket, as England wait to get going, perhaps wondering whether a ten-minute delay will actually make much material impact to this moist Oval outfield. A rope has been run round, though - and here they come, Kumar Dharmasena and Joel Wilson wandering down the steps and permitting the England side to take the field.

One final day in this ding-dong series, capricious and captivating throughout. Australia require 249 runs more; England ten wickets. And was there ever any doubt - Stuart Broad will open up for England.

Updated session times: 11.10 - 13.25 Morning

13.25- 14.05 Lunch

14.05 - 16.20 Afternoon

16.20 - 16.40 Tea

16.40- 18.40 Evening

98 overs for the day. Last hour will start at 17.40 or 83 overs whichever is later provided there is no further rain.

Australia 135/0 (38), David Warner 58, Usman Khawaja 69 (target 384)

11:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So a short delay, then, and this morning damp won’t necessarily aid England’s efforts, negating the chance of further reverse swing and making things tougher for their two tweakers, too. Can Stuart Broad and James Anderson find one final magic morning burst under slate skies?

Australia 135/0 (38), David Warner 58, Usman Khawaja 69 (target 384)

11:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The start of play has been delayed by ten minutes.

England vs Australia - fifth Test, day five

10:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Huzzah, that passing dark cloud having blown over - a bit of covers hokey-cokey, with the sheeting now being dragged off.

England vs Australia - fifth Test, day five

10:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And the brollies, I’m afraid, are going up with the rain getting a little heavier.

England vs Australia - fifth Test, day five

10:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sigh - covers on at the Oval. Let’s hope the mizzle clears quickly.

England vs Australia - fifth Test, day five

10:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It sounds like Mark Wood may be battling a sore heel. Australia’s defensive approach on the second morning was heavily criticised, but it did put plenty of overs in the home attack’s legs, and England’s fast-forward batting doesn’t afford their seamers as much rest as they might ordinarily like. It feels less than ideal to be going into day five on a flat Oval deck with two of your five frontline bowlers slightly hobbled - England are going to have to work very, very hard, you’d think, if they are to square the series.

A bit of drizzle falling at the Oval, but Stuart Broad has just emerged to a great ovation to begin his final pre-play warm-up.

England vs Australia - fifth Test, day five

10:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is a potentially legacy-defining day for many in this Australian side, lacking the sort of notable away series triumph that normally underlines a very good Test side. While England will always wonder what might have been had the Manchester rain not come, if the tourists do chase down 384 today and secure a 3-1 victory, they would be more than deserving series winners. It’s a long way off yet, though, and if we’ve learned anything in this series, it’s to expect plenty of twists and turns.

James Anderson speaks to Sky Sports ahead of play

10:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It was a tough day for us. We knew it would be tough because we saw how the pitch got better on day three, and it didn’t really deteriorate yesterday. But we’re still in with a sniff today - one last push, and hopefully the rain stays away.

“We’ve been talking a lot as a bowling group about different things we’ll need today, maybe setting some interesting fields, playing around with the pace of the ball. Yesterday was tough but hopefully we’ll get some more out of the wicket.

“We got it reversing before lunch yesterday, and then it rained and stopped reversing. With that new ball, we might get some conventional swing for a bit - it was tough yesterday without that lateral movement.

[on Mark Wood] “To get the best out of him, we need him to be bowling at 90mph. We didn’t want to bowl him into the ground. He’ll be fresh today - hopefully can make an impact. Mo seems ok - the hardest thing is in the field. He looked ok yesterday with the ball and hopefully he can bowl a bit more today.

[on Stuart Broad’s retirement] “I was a little bit shocked when he told me. I respect his decision - he seems very clear on what he wants to do. Yesterday morning was special, getting to walk out with him onto the field, watching him hit his last ball for six. I felt really lucky to experience it with him.

“We’ve loved playing together. Neither of us could have achieved what we have without the other. It’s been incredibly special and I’ll definitely miss him.

“I’m even more firm that I want to keep going. I’ve had a really disappointing series by my standards, I’ve not felt like I’ve made an impacft for the team that I would have liked and expect from myself. My body is fine, my skills are fine, I’m bowling well enough. With the break we’ve got after this series, I want to go away and keep working at stuff and get back to where I know I can be. Having that hunger and desire to do that makes me feel like I want to keep going.”

England vs Australia - fifth Test, day five

10:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s bowlers looked a little leggy yesterday, with Mark Wood’s lack of early involvement as Australia set off in pursuit of 384 curious. Marcus Trescothick insisted the quick was fully fit last night, suggesting Wood’s late insertion into the attack was tactical - but his immediate departure from the outfield after a short spell hints at weary limbs.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja played wonderfully well, though, measuring their efforts nicely and picking their moments to score on a flat pitch. They’ve laid a perfect platform - can Australia build towards a famous victory?

While we wait for confirmation of an on-time start, here’s the intended schedule if we do get going at 11am:

Good morning from The Kia Oval.



Schedule of play for today:



11.00 - 13.15 Morning session

13.15 - 13.55 Lunch

13.55 - 16.10 Afternoon session

16.10 - 16.30 Tea

16.30 - 18.30 Evening session



98 overs for the day



England vs Australia - fifth Test, day five

10:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s dark and gloomy in Kennington, but dry, though we’ve a chance of a delayed start after some substantial overnight rain that has soaked the Oval outfield. The prospect of some more showers later will bring the draw into play - which Australia won’t mind as they seek to seal a first series win on English soil in 22 years.

England vs Australia - fifth Test, day five

10:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here we are, then - one last, decisive day as we reach the end of our Ashes joyride. It’s been glorious fun over these last few weeks, this enthralling series ever unpredictable, but today’s equation is simple: England need ten wickets, Australia need 249 runs - and the rain needs to hold off...

England vs Australia

10:12 , Mike Jones

Usman Khawaja and David Warner’s opening wicket stand of 135* is the first 100+ partnership for Australia in England since Warner and Chris Rogers managed 110 at The Oval on 20 August 2015.

It could be a deciding stand that determines whether Australia win a first series here since 2001.

(Getty Images)

10:08 , Mike Jones

Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket when the fifth and final Ashes Test Match comes to a close. He made the decision last night after thinking about calling time on his career for ‘a few weeks’.

The 37-year-old has 602 wickets in 167 Tests, making him the second most successful paceman in Test history behind team-mate James Anderson.

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last day of cricket, it has been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have and I am loving cricket as much as I ever have,” Broad told Ian Ward on Sky Sports at the close of day three.

Broad’s Ashes?

10:03 , Mike Jones

Stuart Broad has already confirmed he will retire but he is not the only player set to bring their Ashes career to an end on Monday.

David Warner will bow out in January and is 32 runs shy of signing off here with a first hundred in England while Moeen Ali signalled earlier this summer he would go back into red-ball retirement.

The next Ashes is more than two years away and it looks a tall order for 41-year-old James Anderson to feature while Mark Wood, 33, may even struggle and doubts have to be cast over Ben Stokes given his ongoing knee concerns.

Australia’s XI includes several players over 30, with Steve Smith (34), Usman Khawaja (36), Josh Hazlewood (32) and Mitchell Starc (33) unlikely to grace these shores again.

It all contributes to the end-of-an-era feel surrounding day five but with 20 wickets in this series and this ground the scene of his first big Ashes moment in 2009, you would not bet against Broad producing a fairy-tale finish.

Khawaja kicks Crawley off top spot

09:58 , Mike Jones

No two batters have better highlighted the culture clash between the teams than Usman Khawaja and Zak Crawley, who will end the series as numbers one and two in the run-scoring charts.

Crawley’s classy 73 on day three took his overall tally to 480 runs and left Khawaja with a 57-run target to pip him to the top spot, which he managed in stoic fashion on Sunday and the Australian opener walked off unbeaten on 69.

While Khawaja is seven runs shy of the 500-mark, the eye-catching difference between the duo is the number of balls faced. Crawley needed 541 deliveries to score his tally at a strike rate of 88.72. In contrast Khawaja has taken 1,248 balls with a strike rate of 39.50 to demonstrate the different methods adopted by the teams this summer.

England vs Australia

09:54 , Mike Jones

After the testimonial vibes of Stuart Broad’s standing ovation and guard of honour, a bizarre opening passage of play occurred on the fourth from Mitchell Starc’s opening over with singles turned down during the first five balls.

It was quickly forgotten when Starc’s final delivery was short and Broad latched onto it with a swashbuckling pull for six over square leg.

James Anderson was then trapped lbw by Todd Murphy in the next over, which meant Broad’s maximum was the final ball he faced in cricket.

Some way to go out.

View from the dressing room

09:50 , Mike Jones

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick spoke about today’s play saying: “If there was one more fairy tale left it would be ideal if it was Stuart’s last five-fer, one to win or two to win and he runs in and gets his last five-fer.

“Something like that would be brilliant wouldn’t it?”

England may prefer for Australia not to get their target down to single figures but Broad will be dreaming of a leading character role.

Australia need 249 more runs to pull off victory and claim a 3-1 series win, but their pursuit of 384 would represent the second highest Test chase in this country. It is geared up to be another thriller.

Monday’s weather watch

09:46 , Mike Jones

The BBC forecast reading: “Monday looks to see further showers during the early morning, but these are set to be light. As the day progresses, these will tend to clear away, and sunshine will widely develop.”

The Met Office suggests London will be hit by 16-32mm/hour of rain from 4:30pm, but by 5pm it says there will be less than 0.5 mm/hour of rain.

The Met Office forecast reads: “Further rain overnight persisting widely until Monday afternoon. Then sunny spells and showers. Remaining blustery. Maximum temperature 23 °C.”

The only times there is more than a 10 percent chance of rain on Monday, according to the Met Office, is at 10am (50 percent) and 3pm (40 percent), respectively.

AccuWeather says there is just a 40 percent chance of rain from 5pm and 34 percent chance of rain from 6pm. AccuWeather’s forecast for Monday shows a 25 percent chance of rain throughout the morning and afternoon overall.

But AccuWeather’s hourly forecast for Monday has a seven percent chance of rain or less for each hour during the day’s scheduled play.

09:41 , Mike Jones

Stuart Broad offered a grin and a wink to his old partner James Anderson after a towering six off Mitchell Starc provoked a roar from the Oval crowd. England’s most prolific Ashes bowler was revelling in his role with the bat: an entertainer foremost, then a legendary English cricketer.

Broad left English cricket reeling with his shock announcement to retire on Saturday evening, confirming his intent to bring the curtain down on a magnificent career packed with 600 Test wickets. The stage was set for the swashbuckling quick to inspire victory in the fifth Test and secure a 2-2 draw from what has been a gripping, fiercely competitive series.

Broad has always relished tormenting his opponents, yet day four’s script was gleefully chewed up and spat out by old foe David Warner, who has represented 15 of his 150 Ashes victims. The party atmosphere fizzled out with every diligently-played ball from Warner and teammate Usman Khawaja, who combined for their largest partnership of the series – concluding play at 135-0 before the covers came on at 2:42pm, and the rain prevented any more action.

By Jack Rathborn at The Oval:

09:36 , Mike Jones

Sunday at the Oval was supposed to be Stuart Broad’s final heroic farewell, but the day ended on a bittersweet note, with his old rival David Warner standing firm, before the rain fell in the afternoon.

The build-up was immense. Broad must have expected something similar when he announced his impending retirement after play on day three, but as he warmed up to a montage of his greatest hits England fans would have thought that surely he could strike again.

The stage was set, the trumpets were warmed up in preparation, the fans all trickled in, people were posting their favourite Broad memories across social media, but instead it was Australia who had the last laugh.

By Sonia Twigg at The Oval:

England vs Australia, fifth test

09:31 , Mike Jones

It’s never simple with England. For three days they controlled this fifth and final Ashes test and looked to be heading towards a series draw.

On the evening of the third day, Stuart Broad announced his retirement from all levels of professional cricket and said that this test will be his last one. It was an emotional and surprising announcement, Broad has been an entertainer and a superstar for England but at least he’d be signing off with a likely victory at the Oval.

Now, that may not be the case.

On a rain-affected fourth day, Broad and James Anderson came out to bat and added just six runs - Broad smashing his last ever ball in test cricket over the ropes - before Australia got to work chasing down a huge total of 384 runs.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja were watchful but the pitch offered little help to the England bowlers who were unable to make any inroads before the rain came down to halt play.

Australia reached 135-0, both openers passed fifty and there is a real chance they could upset Broad’s farewell party and knock off a record total at the Oval to claim a series win.

England know what they have to do. They need to take 10 wickets on the final day, they need to have some luck and above all they need to give Stuart Broad the magical send-off his career deserves.

Fairytales don’t often happen in sport but they are glorious when they do. Can England ensure Broad gets his fairytale ending today?