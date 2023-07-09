The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia score and latest updates as hosts chase 251 for victory

England require 251 runs to win the third test at Headingley (Action Images via Reuters)

A rain-affected third day’s play at Headingley went England’s way as Ben Stokes’ side reignited their hopes of winning the third test and keeping the Ashes series alive.

A superb 77 from Travis Head in difficult conditions limited the damage for the tourists helping Australia to 224 all out in their second innings leaving England 251 to win the test. In reply the hosts reached the close 27-0 after a watchful mini session was well seen out by openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

Today, England require a further 224 runs with all 10 of their wickets remaining. It’s arguably the best opportunity they’ve had to win a match since the final day at Edgbaston but will need a batting line-up low on confidence to step up to the mark as the chase day the target.

Harry Brook, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow will all hope to score big while in Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, Australia have dangerous bowlers who could change the momentum of this test match.

Follow all the live action from Headingley as England face Australia:

England vs Australia - third Ashes Test, day four

England resume on 27-0, chasing 251 to win the third test match

Australia lead the series 2-0 with the hosts needing to win all three of the remaining matches

Chris Woakes says England need to recreate spirit of 2019 in Headingley chase

England vs Australia

09:53 , Mike Jones

Here’s a few highlights from yesterday’s action when England took control of the third test. They now need to hammer home their dominant position with an impressive batting display this morning.

It was worth the wait ☔#LateCut 🎥

Weather watch

09:47 , Mike Jones

With the promise of another exciting day of test match cricket coming up, it would be a great shame if the weather were to play a negative part in proceedings.

Thankfully, the forecast is much better today and the sun is shining over Headingley.

There are showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon but the forecast shows enough good weather around to get a result in this Test today.

Dominant bowling display leaves England chasing 251 to keep Ashes alive

09:43 , Mike Jones

England were eyeing another memorable Ashes climax at Headingley after knocking over Australia to leave themselves in charge of a fourth-innings chase in the third Test.

The third day in Leeds looked destined to be a washout, with no play possible until 4.45pm, but those who kept the faith were rewarded with a gripping final session that saw the home side grab control of the game and keep alive their dreams of regaining the urn.

Well rested after a long dressing room vigil watching the rain fall, they picked up the hunt and took six wickets for 108 to roll their rivals for 224. That left a chase of 251, with openers Zak Crawley (9*) and Ben Duckett (18*) making a breezy 27 without loss in five overs at the death.

Dominant bowling display leaves England chasing 251 to keep Ashes alive

Good morning

09:35 , Mike Jones

England’s efforts with the ball on a rain-affected third day at Headingley has left them in pole position to win the third Ashes Test Match.

Saturday’s play did not start until 4.45pm - due to rain washing out the first two sessions - but when the players took to the field, England made full use of helpful overhead conditions. Australia resumed their second innings on 116-4 with Travis Head (77) and Mitchell Marsh at the crease.

Marsh fell to Chris Woakes who found a touch of extra bounce to catch the edge as the allrounder attempted to leave the ball. From there England’s seam attack, which also included Mark Wood and Stuart Broad, piled on the pressure to dismiss the tourists for 224.

That fine display from England left them with half an hour to bat through in the evening session with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley seeing the team safely through to stumps.

Ben Stokes’ men resume on 27-0 chasing their target of 251 to keep the series alive. Australia can win the Ashes if they take 10 wickets before England get there.

It’s set to be another cracking day of test match cricket so stick around as the third test draws towards its conclusion at Headingley.