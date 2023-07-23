The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia score and latest updates from final day of fourth Test

England will look to squeeze out an Ashes victory against Australia on what promises to be a dramatic final day at Old Trafford as they aim to square the series heading to the Oval for the final Test. Ben Stokes’ side will have to beat the weather too though, with time running out to capture five more wickets and an ominous forecast of rain on Sunday in Manchester.

Joe Root kept England’s hopes of heading back to the Oval at 2-2 alive in the fourth when he dismissed centurion Marnus Labuschagne on a rain-affected fourth day.

England will hope a combination of their bowlers James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and Root can break the partnership of Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh should play resume.

Follow all the live action from day five at Old Trafford as England face Australia:

England look to beat Australia and the weather in race to win fourth Test at Old Trafford

England require five wickets to square Ashes series heading to final Test at the Oval next week

Australia, leading the series 2-1, retain the urn with a draw in Manchester

STUMPS on day 4: No play possible in the evening session as Australia close day four on 214/5 (trailing by 61)

The agony and ecstasy of Jonny Bairstow’s 99 not out

10:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The north of England and Scotland are covered in a big blue blob on the rain radar, a patch of precipitation predicted to linger and threatening the possibility of play. It had just been blown further north than anticipated this morning, but the forecasts I’m looking at suggest it could soon be nudging down over the top of Old Trafford, with a bit of moisture in the air.

Sonia Twigg at Old Trafford

10:06 , Sonia Twigg

It seems slightly unlikely we will have a prompt start, with a pitch inspection due for 11am.

This is due to a wet outfield after the heavy rain overnight, but England will be keen to get out there for as much of today as possible.

Ground staff hard at work getting ready for Day Five! 💪



If there’s no further rain, there will be an inspection by the umpires at 11am due to the overnight rain.



— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 23, 2023

Sonia Twigg at Old Trafford

10:05 , Sonia Twigg

The good news for cricket fans is that it is not currently raining and Old Trafford, but we are more than an hour away from play and whichever forecast you look at, it’s not overly optimistic.

Another point of contention is that there have been 26 overs lost in the first three days, so before any weather interruption, that has undoubtedly affected England’s chances of wrapping this up quickly.

During the 2 hours 15 minutes of play that were possible on Saturday, Australia continued in their attempts to slow the game down, calling for towels and drinks and regular changes of gloves, before the light limited England to just bowling spin.

Story continues

10:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very good morning, weather watchers - it’s another day where England will be turning anxious eyes to the skies over Old Trafford, hoping that the rain holds off for long enough for allow them to square the series. Australia will begin today 61 in arrears with five wickets in hand - and there’s semi-positive early news to bring you from a dark and dreary Manchester...

The Ashes weather: Rain threatens England hopes of victory in Manchester

09:40 , Luke Baker

England’s hopes of levelling the Ashes against Australia rest on the weather surrounding the Manchester area.

The forecast suggests plenty of rain on Sunday throughout day five at Old Trafford as Ben Stokes’ side push for five wickets to secure victory.

Australia, meanwhile, know a draw here, given they are 2-1 up in the series, will see them retain the Ashes as holders heading back to London for the fifth and final Test at the Oval.

Ashes weather forecast as rain threatens England hopes in Manchester

‘It was a bonus’: England edge closer to fourth Test win with Ashes in the balance

09:27 , Luke Baker

The weather that everyone had feared did not have as devastating an effect as first thought on day four of the crucial Old Trafford Test match, but England’s hopes of levelling the series have still been dealt a cruel blow.

At one point it looked like there would be no play possible on Saturday, but England and Australia managed to get out onto the field for two hours 15 minutes.

It proved enough time for Joe Root to claim the key wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. Ben Stokes chose to successfully overturn the on-field decision of not out, but it was after he had already scored a century.

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick even admitted there was more cricket played than they had first thought.

“We weren’t expecting much play today so to get what we did was a little bit of a bonus really,” he said.

“So fingers crossed, overnight and coming into tomorrow, it changes a little bit and we get a few more hours in that potentially what it’s looking like. But we’ll have to wait and see.”

Sonia Twigg’s report from yesterday at the Ashes:

‘It was a bonus’: England edge closer to fourth Test win with Ashes in the balance

Joe Root gives England faint hope as rain and Marnus Labuschagne frustrate hosts

09:25 , Luke Baker

England’s prospects of levelling the Ashes were just about alive after Joe Root claimed the only wicket of a rain-ruined fourth day at Emirates Old Trafford.

Just 30 overs were possible during a gloomy afternoon, with the morning and evening sessions wiped out by the weather, as Australia finished 61 runs behind on 214 for five.

With the forecast dreadful again for the fifth and final day, England badly needed to make inroads but hit a brick wall as Marnus Labuschagne converted his overnight 44 into a vital 111.

Labuschagne has had a lean series by his own high standards but stepped up for his side to nudge them closer to the draw that would guarantee the urn joins them on the flight back to Australia.

At 2-1 down England need to find a way through the showers to square the ledger and force a decider at the Oval next week.

Joe Root gives England faint hope as rain and Marnus Labuschagne frustrate hosts

Saturday 22 July 2023 17:52 , Jack Rathborn

The Ashes edges closer to a conclusion on day five of the fourth Test at Old Trafford with England chasing victory to tie the series and keep alive hopes of winning back the urn.

While Australia hope to dig in or obtain help from the weather to grind out a draw and retain a 2-1 series lead heading back to London with the fifth and final Test at the Oval.

Ben Stokes’ side are pushing hard for five more wickets in this rain-impacted fourth Test, and the forecast is not encouraging for the hosts on Sunday either.

Follow live updates throughout a tense finale to this Test match with England eager to hit Australia hard in the spells of play they are afforded.