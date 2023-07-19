The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia score and latest updates as fourth Test begins at Old Trafford

England and Australia resume their battle for the men’s Ashes as the fourth Test gets underway at Old Trafford.

After back-to-back defeats at Edgbaston and Lord’s, the hosts kept their hopes alive with a famous win at Headingley as England completed a memorable run chase. England will now look to carry on their momentum and set up a winner-takes-all decider at the Oval next week.

England have recalled James Anderson as the Ashes returns to the 40-year-old’s home ground, replacing Ollie Robinson in what is the only change from the third Test, while Australia have retained David Warner despite his struggles against Stuart Broad.

“Everything is on the line. The team knows there’s no point holding anything back in this game,” England captain Ben Stokes said. “Everyone is going to go out there this week and throw absolutely everything at it.”

Follow all the live action from Old Trafford as England face Australia:

England vs Australia - fourth Ashes Test, day one

England and Australia resume battle for men’s Ashes at Old Trafford

James Anderson recalled as Moeen Ali promoted to number three

Good morning

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

