The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia score and latest updates from fourth Test at Old Trafford

England built a first-innings lead on day two of the fourth men’s Ashes Test after Zak Crawley’s explosive knock helped eclipse Australia’s score of 317 all out.

Earlier, Chris Woakes sealed a maiden Ashes five-fer. James Anderson removed Pat Cummins with the first ball of the day at Old Trafford as the Australia captain tamely chipped to cover, and they were eventually all out for 317 as Hazlewood fenced to second slip, with Ben Duckett taking a head-high catch as Woakes finished with figures of five for 62.

Mitchell Starc picked off England opener Duckett for only one run, but Crawley then set about hitting all corners of the ground, first alongside Moeen Ali who scored 54, and then with Joe Root who also racked up a quick half-century to take the game away from Australia, as Crawley eventually fell for 189.

Follow all the live action from Old Trafford as England face Australia:

England vs Australia - fourth Ashes Test, day three

STUMPS DAY TWO: England 384/4 (lead by 67)

Zak Crawley: “You just have to tell yourself ‘keep being me’”

Australia play down Mitchell Starc injury fears

Ashes fourth Test, day three

10:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s rapid rate of scoring makes us feel further into this innings than we actually are - there are still eight overs to be bowled before the new ball is due. Australia were chuntering away about the state of the old one as Zak Crawley and co. bish-bash-boshed it out of shape, but Pat Cummins might consider sticking with the aged Dukes instead of taking a fresh one from the box - a harder, newer ball will come on to, and off of, the bat quicker.

Ashes fourth Test, day three

10:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia are expecting Mitchell Starc to be able to bowl, his shoulder injury last night threatening to further blot a difficult day in the field. I can’t recall seeing an Australian side look quite so short of ideas since England’s triumph down under in 2010/11, and that was a home attack without the sort of quality this one possesses.

England’s Ashes centurion Zak Crawley: ‘Any other captain would have dropped me’

10:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Zak Crawley believed that in any other set up he would have been dropped after he repaid the selectors’ faith in him with a stunning 189 as England moved into a dominant position in the crucial fourth Test on day two at Old Trafford.

At times during the Ashes, England’s batters have come under criticism for their shot-selection and recklessness, but Crawley’s innings was clever.

Having taken 67 deliveries to score his first 50, from then he motored along, at times going at more than seven an over in a 206-run partnership with Joe Root that took the day away from Australia.

Ahead of the series, the pressure was on Crawley, although as someone who spurns social media he might not have been aware of all the noise surrounding his position in the starting XI, but his innings today showed every bit of his shot-playing ability and class.

“It’s fair to say that under any other coach or captain I probably wouldn’t be playing this series. So, to be backed by them gives me a lot of confidence,” the England opener said.

Zak Crawley: ‘Any other captain would have dropped me’

Mayors urge ECB to rethink venues for 2027 Ashes

10:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is, of course, a second Test in succession in the north, with trips to Headingley and Old Trafford always enjoyed by England’s players. But the schedule for the 2027 Ashes does not include a men’s Test north of Nottingham, with the Ageas Bowl added to the itinerary for the first time to give the series a rather southern look.

The mayors of Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, Andy Burnham and Tracy Brabin, have written to the ECB urging them to reconsider

“Headingley and Old Trafford are two of England’s most iconic cricket grounds, and home to historic Ashes moments from Ian Botham’s heroics in 1981 to Ben Stokes’ ‘Miracle of Headingley’ in 2019,” said the letter from Burnham and Brabin to Richard Thompson, the ECB’s chair, according to the BBC.

“Very few grounds attract support as passionate or indeed as diverse as Headingley and Old Trafford - as a number of England players themselves have acknowledged in recent days.

“The rivalry between Lancashire and Yorkshire within cricket is legendary, but this is an issue that unites both sides of the Pennines.

“We urge you to think again and ensure people in the north of England get the opportunity to witness more iconic Ashes moments in 2027.”

Ben Stokes ‘devastated’ 2027 will have no northern Ashes Tests

Ashes fourth Test, day three

10:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So what will England be looking for this morning? A dash and a dart and then a declaration before lunch with the lead somewhere around 200? Harry Brook struggled to find his timing last night but he, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow have full licence to go as hard as they like, you’d think, with England ready to ride the helter-skelter again after an extraordinary second afternoon.

Ashes fourth Test, day three

10:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good morning news to bring you - the covers are being peeled off the Old Trafford square, with morning rain appearing to have blown through and the skies starting to clear.

Kohli keeps India on course for big total v West Indies

09:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Meanwhile in the Caribbean... Virat Kohli forged a century partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the unbroken fifth wicket to steer India to 288-4 on the opening day of the second test against West Indies in Port of Spain.

An opening stand of 139 between skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a strong start after being put into bat at the Queen’s Park Oval.

But they lost four wickets in the second session to nearly squander the strong start before Kohli and Jadeja combined in a 106-run partnership to steady the innings.

Virat Kohli in action on the first day of the second Test (AFP via Getty Images)

Australia play down injury fears surrounding Mitchell Starc

09:41 , Jack Rathborn

Australia have moved to play down injury fears surrounding Mitchell Starc.

The Aussie took a heavy blow to his left shoulder and was unable to throw the ball when he returned to the field of play.

“I think the leg is good, no issues there,” Daniel Vettori, Australia’s assistant coach, said. “The shoulder, we saw what happened in the field, he’s currently got some ice on it and we’re pretty confident it will be right tomorrow.

“He’s one of those guys who doesn’t like to spend too long off the park. But he got straight into a hot spot and three balls in a row came to him in the field and he didn’t quite feel comfortable throwing it. I haven’t actually spoken to him but that’s what it looked [like]. We’re all pretty confident he can bounce back tomorrow.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Ashes 2023: Weather for Day 3 at Old Trafford

09:32 , Jack Rathborn

Today's weather looks mixed, with drizzle forecast throughout the day.

England know the forecast is poor for the weekend, with plenty more rain, so they'll need to get a move on.

The hope will be to hit the accelerator with the bat early and then push for those precious 10 wickets to head back to the Oval.

England’s dedicated day for Alzheimer’s Society ‘a wonderful opportunity’

09:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Alice Davidson-Richards hopes Alzheimer’s Society’s new partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board can be a game-changer for dementia.

Day three of the final Ashes Test at the Oval on July 29 will be dedicated to Alzheimer’s Society to raise vital funds and awareness.

And England’s Davidson-Richards, whose father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia two-and-a-half years ago, believes it will make a big difference.

England’s dedicated day for Alzheimer’s Society ‘a wonderful opportunity’

Zak Crawley’s beautiful 189 repays the faith as England seize control

08:53 , Jack Rathborn

Zak Crawley struck a glorious 189 to dispel any questions surrounding his place at the top of the England order as Australia were left scrambling for answers on the second day at Old Trafford.

In a series that has so often been poised on a knife edge, with each side winning sessions, day two was one where the momentum swung fully in favour of the hosts, who finished the day 384 for four with a lead of 67, largely due to Crawley’s innings.

Before the start of the series, Crawley was under pressure to perform, less from Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum than the wider cricketing audience, but he showed why he has always held the faith of the England selectors.

Zak Crawley’s beautiful 189 repays the faith as England seize control

Zak Crawley: “You just have to tell yourself ‘keep being me’”

08:52 , Jack Rathborn

Centurion Crawley was delighted to ride his luck to produce a sparkling 189 to help England close day two of the fourth Ashes Test on 384 for four, a lead of 67 runs against Australia.

“Yeah it is a good vibe, today was a good day for us and we’re in a good position as a team so I’m sure the boys are happy,” Crawley told Sky Sports. “I enjoyed it a lot, it was good fun. I rode my luck at times – well, quite a lot of the times – but played some good shots along the way and I was very pleased.

“I do doubt myself but at times you just have to tell yourself, ‘keep being me, that is the way I play’. I am quite streaky, I have to ride my luck at times, but in other times I will go through a good patch of scoring quick. I just have to keep backing that game and thankfully I did today.”