The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia score and latest updates in fourth Test at Old Trafford

England eye an iconic Ashes victory over Australia and will look to beat the rain on day four after Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood put Ben Stokes’ side in a fine position.

Bairstow’s rapid 99 secured a huge first-innings lead on the third day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford. While Harry Brook and Ben Stokes both made 50s before the bowlers took centre stage.

A first innings of 592 earned a lead of 275 runs, with Mark Wood dismissing Usman Khawaja and Chris Woakes removing David Warner. Wood then broke up Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith’s partnership, adding the scalps of Smith and later Travis Head to boost hopes of levelling the series heading to the Oval. Follow all the live action from day four at Old Trafford as England face Australia:

11:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Action! At Lord’s, admittedly, but it’ll have to do for now - Surrey took just two balls to bounce out Tim Murtagh this morning, and have sent out first innings centurion (and potential England gloveman of the future) Jamie Smith alongside Rory Burns to try and finish things quickly. The defending champions need 72 more to solidify their spot at the top of Div 1 - though Smith has just flicked Tom Helm straight to midwicket.

11:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just to illustrate how damp it is, Sky’s Ian Ward is presenting under an umbrella - inside. The other Old Trafford’s roof is famously leaky, and it appears the neighbours are struggling, too.

There is a whisper of a potential patch of clearer skies that might pass through this afternoon, but will that leave enough of a window to get the outfield fit and proper for play?

It’s now raining INSIDE at Old Trafford…📸 ☔️ pic.twitter.com/cYmlWMSWLo — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 22, 2023

11:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia have now rocked up, not necessarily minding a mosey through the Manchester murk given the mire in which they find themselves. A weekend wipeout wouldn’t be how they would have ideally liked to retain the Ashes and a real spoiler on this brilliant series, but with tomorrow’s forecast worsening, the possibility, sadly, can’t be ruled out.

It would be great to lose a few overs – Josh Hazlewood hoping for rain

Mayors urge ECB to reconsider its northern snub for 2027 men’s Ashes series

10:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The mayors of Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire have pleaded with the England and Wales Cricket Board to reconsider its northern snub for the 2027 men’s Ashes.

England captain Ben Stokes admitted earlier this week he was “devastated” by the allocation for the five-Test series in four years’ time, with both Headingley and Emirates Old Trafford missing out.

It means that the most northerly of the grounds will be Trent Bridge, which has not staged a men’s Ashes Test since 2015, while Edgbaston, Lord’s, the Kia Oval and the Ageas Bowl are also host venues.

Mayors urge ECB to reconsider its northern snub for 2027 men’s Ashes series

10:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And, if you hadn’t already deciphered as much, we do officially have a delayed start. It’s also damp around the grounds in the County Championship, though not at Lord’s, where Middlesex are fighting for their lives against title-chasing Surrey. Their lead is 77 after a battling ninth wicket partnership between Josh De Caires and Ethan Bamber took them into the black late last night - though losing De Caires, son of Mike Atherton, in the last over yesterday was a major blow.

Essex were hoping to put the pressure on Surrey’s front-runners with a victory, but found themselves similarly frustrated by Kent on Day Three. It appears we may get morning play at Chelmsford, though - the home side have three wickets left to take with their foes only 14 in front.

10:37 , Jack Rathborn

10:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Stokes has arrived, plodding through the puddles alongside Jonny Bairstow, the England captain’s hood up. It does look rather miserable out there - more a morning for buckets rather than bucket hats, though a couple of Stokes’s players still indulge in their headwear of choice.

10:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With the brollies up for the foreseeable at Old Trafford, let’s check in on a bit of history elsewhere in the cricketing world this morning, specifically at Mirpur, where Fargana Hoque has recorded the first hundred by a Bangaldeshi women in ODIs. Bangladesh have really impressed over the last couple of weeks against a slightly below-par India, though Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur are hot in pursuit of the hosts’ 225/4.

10:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So the indications are that it will be a day for ducks in Manchester. Speaking of which, Chris Woakes’s first-baller yesterday was England’s first scoreless dismissal of the series.

First ball duck for Chris Woakes! 🦆 pic.twitter.com/bzJxoutltT — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 21, 2023

10:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

For now, though, time for a bit of thumb twiddling, with one of England’s senior seamers up and about on Twitter to advocate for a Sri Lankan approach to covering the playing area. Watching the army of cover hauliers go about their work in Galle and Colombo really is quite a sight.

I like to see the Sri Lanka style ground covering if I’m honest! pic.twitter.com/MlqImAYWa1 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 22, 2023

10:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Should the rain relent a little later, the home attack will have some favourable bowling conditions to enjoy. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were excellent last night as England continued to do all they could to set up a shot at victory, knowing that this sort damp day was always a possibility.

We saw 10 wickets fall at Old Trafford on day three of the fourth Ashes Test! 💥



Watch them all back in 90 seconds 👇 pic.twitter.com/sNElYFnwet — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 21, 2023

10:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sadly, it’s all rather soggy at Old Trafford, the covers on, the rain coming down steadily. Should we get any extended action today, there’s every chance England might level the series - but the prospects of play as things stand, I’m afraid, appear distant.

Ashes weather forecast as rain threatens England hopes in Manchester

09:56 , Jack Rathborn

Here we take a look at the forecast over the next two days from the BBC, Met Office and AccuWeather.

Ashes weather forecast as rain threatens England hopes in Manchester

Nasser Hussain: Mark Wood has sparked significant Ashes power shift

09:50 , Jack Rathborn

“There has been a significant power shift,” Nasser Hussain says in his Mail column. since day two in Leeds. “Wood and Chris Woakes, two lads that get on very well, have been excellent selections halfway through this series. Two completely different bowlers but two that back each other up perfectly.

“They don’t just run through the tail, they actually get top order batters out and Wood’s point of difference - that 90 mile per hour pace - did for Usman Khawaja.

“How different things have looked until Wood started influencing things on the second day at Leeds.”

Mark Wood took three late wickets to help England close in on victory (Action Images via Reuters)

Ashes Test set for delay with covers on at Old Trafford

09:45 , Jack Rathborn

A live look at Old Trafford, where the covers have been on this morning.

Josh Hazlewood hopes for rain to boost Australia hopes of draw fourth Ashes Test

09:40 , Jack Rathborn

“I’d be very pleased,” Josh Hazlewood said. “It’s obviously forecast but forecasts can change all the time.

“Obviously, rain and light plays a big part in cricket and has done forever.

“So, yeah, it’d be great to lose a few overs here and there, and make our job a little easier if I’m hanging in there.”

Ashes 2023: Weather forecast for day four and five of fourth Test

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

Here is the weather forecast, according to the BBC, for Saturday and Sunday.

Day four, today, has 90 percent chance of rain almost throughout the entire day, with temperatures of 14-16 degrees. So any cricket today looks to be a bonus.

Day five, tomorrow, has warmer temperatures of 16-17 degrees, but still a 70 percent chance of rain.

Other websites, such as the Met Office has a more optimistic outlook, with a dry spell expect about 2pm, but only for an hour or two. While tomorrow has just 50 percent chance of rain over the afternoon, which is where the game might be won. This one could go to the wire.

Jonny Bairstow hits back at ‘out of order' criticism

09:20 , Jack Rathborn

Jonny Bairstow believes some of the criticism surrounding his wicketkeeping has been “out of order” after he regained the gloves just nine months after a horrific freak leg break.

The England gloveman said at one point that he feared he would never walk again after the injury brought an abrupt end to the form that saw him heralded as the poster boy for Bazball and awarded the first Wisden Trophy for an outstanding Test performance of the year.

Ben Foakes was the one who had to make way for Bairstow to return to the England team, and he has made his mistakes during the Ashes that has led to calls for his replacement to step up with the gloves.

Jonny Bairstow hits back at “out of order” criticism

The agony and ecstasy of Jonny Bairstow’s 99 not out

09:10 , Jack Rathborn

Running off when stranded unbeaten 99 is not something often associated with Test batters, but it is a testament to the innings and the state of the game, that that’s just what Jonny Bairstow did when England were bowled out for 592 and a lead of 275.

The hero of the 2022 first Bazball summer, treated the Old Trafford crowd to a stunning innings and his ability with the bat that saw him preferred in the starting XI to specialist wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Yesterday it was Zak Crawley who dispelled the doubters with his stunning 189, but this time it was the time of Yorkshireman Bairstow, whose place had been criticised, with Foakes arguably the better wicketkeeper.

The agony and ecstasy of Jonny Bairstow’s 99 not out

England chase dominant victory at Old Trafford after Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood heroics

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

England chose not to make a bold declaration on Friday, but they were ruthless on their way to a score of 592 and left Australia ragged in the field, with the tourists finishing the day 113 for four in reply at Old Trafford.

Since the start of the Bazball era, England fans have learnt to expect the unexpected. But Jonny Bairstow’s stunning unbeaten 99 helped turn the screws on an increasingly struggling Australia, before Mark Wood claimed three crucial wickets as the tourists finished the day 162 runs behind.

England have not scored more than 592 against Australia since 2011 in Sydney, and it is rare that such a quality seam attack is left looking as tired as they did.

While Zak Crawley and Bairstow will make the headlines for their 189 and 99 respectively, it was a collective effort from England, who played in their typical attacking style, but without the reckless nature that has held them back at times earlier in the Ashes series.

Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood help England chase dominant victory at Old Trafford

08:53 , Jack Rathborn

Good morning and welcome to day four of the fourth Test of the Ashes.

England are chasing a historic victory at Old Trafford, while Australia will hope for rain to move to the Oval with a 2-1 lead and securing the urn.

Ben Stokes’ side have thrilled fans with their swashbuckling style both with bat and ball and should play be possible today, there will be more aggressive cricket to force a result.

Follow for live updates from both the cricket field and weather updates as we anticipate long spells of no cricket.