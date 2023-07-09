Ashes 2023 live: Ben Stokes out but England need under 100 to beat Australia

Brook is playing probably the most important innings of his short career - GETTY IMAGES/Stu Forster

02:32 PM BST

OVER 38: ENG 178/6 (Brook 48* Woakes 6*) target 251

Woakes slashes Starc wide of gully for four. Tries a similar approach a couple of balls later and misses. 90mph plus, left-armer swinging it late. Do you have to take on every single ball?

02:28 PM BST

OVER 37: ENG 173/6 (Brook 48* Woakes 1*) target 251

Boland keeping it nice and tight, the action is happening at the other end, the Starc end.

Justin Langer: “When Mitchell Starc is bowling well Australia win Test matches. He is no fun to face at his pace, coming from high and bowling left arm. He knows how to win. Unless one of these England batsmen knuckle down Australia win the Ashes. None of England’s batters have looked like they are/were willing to see it through to the end. So much time. So much risk. This partnership is crucial.”

02:22 PM BST

OVER 36: ENG 171/6 (Brook 43* Woakes 0*) target 251

Woakes comes in and aims a massive yahoo at his first ball, missing it. No rush, guys. No rush.

Justin Langer: “I have always said the hardest thing in the world of cricket is hitting the winning runs. Chasing is never easy. It’s become less easy now a proven match winner departs. Not sure how you are feeling watching this, wherever you are in the world, but my heart rate is up. It’s just too close to call.”

02:21 PM BST

WICKET! Bairstow b Starc 5

Shot a ball stuff from this England pair, as you would expect, playing at everything no matter how leave-able it might be.

Brook making good connections, looks to have found his rhythm.

Bairstow reaches for a ball and drives it out into the offside for one, didn’t really time that. And then a couple of balls later, he aims a big drive at a ball that swings back in a tiny bit. Chops it onto his own stumps.

That was the eighth ball of the Yorkshireman’s innings. God forbid that they don’t try to smash every single delivery regardless of the match situation. FOW 171/6

Scyld Berry: “It’s been the ball after. The ball after Ben Stokes had driven a four through the covers - in exactly the same direction that he had won the 2019 Test here - he was caught down the legside. The ball after Harry Brook posted 1000 Test runs, the cheers still ringing, Jonny Bairstow had a gung-ho hack of a drive and dragged on.”

And here is Tim Wigmore: “One reason this Australia attack is so good is different strengths of their bowlers: Pat Cummins ideally suited to Joe Root, and Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow - both got them out twice in this match and 11 times in total in Test cricket, at an average of 21 and 15.”

02:16 PM BST

OVER 35: ENG 166/5 (Brook 43* Bairstow 4*) target 251

YJB is off the mark, ill-gotten gains though as he Harrow Drives for four past his own stumps, misjudged that and could easily have played on.

02:10 PM BST

OVER 34: ENG 161/5 (Brook 42* Bairstow 0*) target 251

The wicket brings local favourite Jonny Bairstow to the crease. He leaves his first ball, on length.

Scyld Berry, perhaps clutching a Cornetto, writes: “Oh for a partnership. Just one partnership!”

02:08 PM BST

WICKET! Stokes c Carey b Starc 13

I mentioned that leg-side fiddle/strangle last over, and Stokes has cooked his own goose with it here! Brisk but nondescript ball from Starc, Stokes flicks at it and is caught behind. He does not review, and it’s FOW 161/5

Stokes looks bereft as he comes off. He’d crunched a lovely cover drive the ball before for four.

02:00 PM BST

OVER 33: ENG 156/4 (Brook 41* Stokes 9*) target 251

Brook with a confident push for a single first ball. Sharp intakes of breath all round after the second ball of the session! Stokes fiddles leg-side, trying to turn the ball fine, and coming close to feathering it behind, and also quite close to being bowled leg stump. This is going to be a nerve-shredder of an afternoon, you feel...

Stokes tries a similar shot a couple of balls later and succeeds. Two down to fine leg, good work by Starc on the rope there.

Last ball of the over, Boland nips it back off the seam and hits Stokes flush in the gentleman’s parts. Oof. Stokes sinks to the turf but has the presence of mind to get his bat in the crease. If Carey had run him out there that really would have been an international incident.

Ben Stokes reacts after being hit by the ball off the bowling of Australia's Scott Boland - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

01:55 PM BST

The players are out on the pitch

The Australians in a huddle, the English batsmen walking out. Purposeful.

The session will run until 1610, which is the tea interval. Rain is forecast from around 4pm but it looks lovely there now and England cannot ask for a better opportunity than this.

Scott Boland has the ball, two slips, a gully, and Harry Brook in his sights.

01:33 PM BST

Good omens for England

01:31 PM BST

Justin Langer on the art of the chase

“When chasing a total I always liked seeing the total tick under the 100 mark. 98 runs to win for England. Six wickets for the Aussies. Still impossible to predict this result. England’s high risk/high reward game means Australia will always fancy their chances with England’s long tail.

“In England’s favour is the lightning fast outfield and a ball that is getting older. Pat Cummins’s feet must be killing him after four consecutive Test matches in five weeks but I sense he is the one Australia will need if they are to secure the Ashes today.”

01:30 PM BST

England need 98

Australia need six.

Where’s your money?

Good afternoon, Tyers here to talk you through the denouement of another cracking Test match. You would imagine it’ll be settled one way or the other by tea.

Here’s Nick Hoult on the morning’s play.

England are 98 runs short of 2-1 and the tension is high at Headingley with the Ashes on the line. The calming presence of Ben Stokes should soothe fretting England fans and Harry Brook has reeled off superb shots in between some half-hearted wafts.

Zak Crawley was again glorious but left thinking what should have been when he nicked off for 44 the ball after gloriously driving Mitch Marsh through the covers.

The Moeen Ali at no3 experiment died a quick death, although he can lay claim to receiving the best ball of the day, an inswinger from Starc.

But Joe Root continues to confound, he never looked settled, was out chasing wide ball he normally leaves and made an unconvincing 21, caught down the legside off Cummins.

England should win. They are sitting prettier at lunch than Australia, especially given the tail can all bat (a bit). But Stokes is the crucial wicket, if he goes confidence will drain from England. Australia are reluctant to risk young spinner Todd Murphy, knowing what the England captain and Brook are capable of doing against slow bowling, but it does mean the quicks are tiring. Starc and Cumins are dangerous, but Scott Boland less so, his threat in this series not what it was in Australia two winters ago.

01:19 PM BST

Lunch: England need 98 runs to win

Another eventful morning at Headingley: 126 runs and four wickets in 27 overs.

Zak Crawley made a punchy 44, but his dismissal summed up a morning in which England threatened to get away and then lost a wicket every time. Mitch Starc bowled really well to dismiss Ben Duckett and Moeen Ali, promoted to No3, and Pat Cummins returned just before lunch to get Joe Root for the 11th time.

But Harry Brook made an aggressive 39 after dropping down to No5, and Ben Stokes was serene when he came to the crease. It could still go either way. I will hand over to Alan Tyers for the rest of the day.

01:17 PM BST

OVER 32: ENG 153/4 (Brook 39 Stokes 7)

Murphy starts round the wicket to Brook. His second ball is too short, and Brook rocks back to cuff it to the cover boundary. In the circumstances he has played superbly this morning.

A few singles bring England’s target into double figures, a nice way to end another topsy-turvy morning of Ashes cricket. Nowt like it.

01:13 PM BST

OVER 31: ENG 146/4 (Brook 34 Stokes 6)

Stokes ignores a few deliveries angled across him, so Cummins moves round the wicket. A sharp short ball is fenced safely round the corner for a single, then Brook wafts dangerously at a short ball outside off stump. I thought there might have been a top edge through to Carey; it’s with the greatest pleasure that I report I was wrong.

Todd Murphy is going to bowl the last over before lunch.

01:08 PM BST

OVER 30: ENG 144/4 (Brook 33 Stokes 5)

For a second I thought Alex Carey had dropped Brook. Starc bowled a wide yorker that Brook tried to squeeze into the off side; the ball kicked up and was dropped by the diving Carey. Brad Haddin dropped a very similar chance offered by Joe Root at the start of the 2015 series. This time, Kumar Dharmasena signalled byes and replays showed no clear edge. Even if there was one it hit the ground on its way through to Carey.

Brook throws everything at the next ball, which flies off the edge and through the vacant gully region for four. Brook’s pace of scoring makes him dangerous in a runchase: he has 33 from 46 balls, including 25 from the last 30.

Two more overs to go before lunch.

01:04 PM BST

What a battle!

That is a MASSIVE wicket. As is this one. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have stood tall today. There will be so much expectation here on Ben Stokes. Hard to imagine how he is feeling, although that first ball proves how good a form the captain is in. What a battle.

01:02 PM BST

OVER 29: ENG 135/4 (Brook 28 Stokes 4)

Root had been starved of the strike, facing only four of the last 29 deliveries before his dismissal.

The new batsman is England’s greatest ever cricketer. He gets off the mark first ball, clipping crisply through midwicket.

Joe Root's difficult run of form continued at Headingley. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

01:00 PM BST

Wicket!!!

Root c Carey b Cummins 21 Pat Cummins gets Joe Root for the 11th time in Tests! This is a huge breakthrough at a time when England were in control. Root gloved an attempted pull to the left of Carey, who took another accomplished catch. Cummins has the wood on Root at the moment, especially with the short ball. That wasn’t a great delivery in fact, down the leg side; had it been bowled by anyone else, maybe Root wouldn’t have got out. Every time you think England are getting away, Australia pull them back in. FOW: 131/4

🚨 BIG WICKET 🚨



The short ball gets Joe Root! ❌ pic.twitter.com/qg7U3zwGdG — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 9, 2023

12:56 PM BST

OVER 28: ENG 129/3 (Root 20 Brook 27)

With England more than halfway to their target, the Barmy Army launch into a chorus of Livin’ on a Prayer by Bon Jovi. The next 20 minutes, with Australia’s two best bowlers in tandem, may well decide the match.

Brook works two to third man and defends the rest of Starc’s over without much trrouble. So far Australia haven’t attacked Brook with the short ball; that may be about to change.

Incidentally Root has faced only two of the last 24 balls.

Sound on! 🔊



We're half way there! 🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/cEHW4uOQzD — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 9, 2023

12:51 PM BST

OVER 27: ENG 127/3 (Root 20 Brook 25)

Cummins returns, surely the right decision given his recent dominance of Brook. This time the circumstances are slightly different, in that Brook has made a start, but Cummins is still the biggest threat to both these batsmen.

It takes him just two balls to find Brook’s outside edge, but the ball drops just short of a ravenous slip cordon. A short ball is pulled smoothly for a single and then Root, who has been starved of the strike in the last half hour, drives handsomely through the covers for four. That’s a beautiful soht.

I forgot to say that the sun has come out, which should be an advantage to England. A reminder that lunch as 1.15pm today as they are making up some of the overs lost yesterday. Not that we’ll need them all.

Pat Cummins returned for a second spell shortly before lunch. - Paul Ellis/AFP

12:47 PM BST

OVER 26: ENG 120/3 (Root 16 Brook 22)

Starc is coming on for Marsh, who bowled a handy spell of 4-0-19-1. He starts with a wide half-volley that Brook laces thrillingly through extra cover for four, his third in the last seven deliveries. Brook fresh-airs another big drive, calmly defends a couple of inswingers (that’s the danger ball) and then works a single to keep strike.

Mitchell Starc, who has two wickets this morning, is coming back for a second burst, which is fair enough, but I am surprised we are yet to see Todd Murphy this morning. Australia can’t leave it too late to get him in the game. He’s a good bowler, and England will probably take risks against him, creating opportunity.

Harry Brook hits out. - Stu Forster/Getty Images Europe

12:41 PM BST

OVER 25: ENG 115/3 (Root 16 Brook 17)

Brook times Boland through the covers for four, a beautiful shot that takes him into double figures. The next ball is a half volley that Brook drives emphatically to the point boundary.

Pat Cummins might need to bring himself on here, because Brook is starting to look dangerous. He scores so quickly that Australia can’t afford to let him settle. England need 136 to win.

Come on, Harry Brook!!!! Be your day! 🙏🏽#Ashes — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 9, 2023

12:37 PM BST

OVER 24: ENG 106/3 (Root 16 Brook 8)

Not such a good over from Marsh, a bit legside as he strains for a magic ball. Four singles from it.

The Sky commentators are discussing when the young offspinner Todd Murphy might come into the attack. The consensus is that should be very soon, certainly before lunch.

12:33 PM BST

OVER 23: ENG 102/3 (Root 14 Brook 6)

Brook hammers Boland down the ground for his first boundary, then holds the pose. It was in the air but wide of Boland, who stretched to his left in his follow through.

At Lord’s, Brook played a very similar shot and was out next ball. It almost happens again when a big inducker from Boland beats his expansive drive on the inside. This is getting very interesting; a bit too interesting.

Root rifles a drive towards mid-off, where Labuschagne saves three runs with a sprawling stop. I wonder if we’ll look back on that in a few hours’ time. England need 149 to win.

Had my eyes on 100/3 for Aus to be favourites, but not by much! Anyone’s game. So much at stake!



One of those days where u have to earn the right before u can play freely — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 9, 2023

12:29 PM BST

OVER 22: ENG 96/3 (Root 13 Brook 2)

Close! Root is turned round by a beauty from Marsh and edges just short of the diving Khawaja (I think) in a wide slip position.

“Can we have that old ball back please?” says Ian Ward on Sky. The change has made a difference.

Mitchell Marsh's delivery to dismiss Crawley swung 2.7° - the second highest amount of swing he has found in the match.



Both this delivery and his delivery with the most swing (2.9°) have come since the ball has been changed #Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 9, 2023

12:25 PM BST

OVER 21: ENG 94/3 (Root 12 Brook 1)

Brook has started cautiously, no surprise given his recent struggles, and plays out an accurate maiden from Boland. It’s happening again, isn’t it, another Sunday-afternoon squeaker.

🚨 WICKET 🚨



Crawley nicks Marsh delivery to Carey! ❌ pic.twitter.com/ojrcgGNn0t — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 9, 2023

12:20 PM BST

OVER 20: ENG 94/3 (Root 12 Brook 1)

The No5 batsman is Harry Brook, so Jonny Bairstow has also dropped down the order. It’s getting extremely tense out there, and indeed in here. The replacement ball seems to be doing a bit more for the bowlers.

A quirk that is true might now but may not be for long. The only England batsman Scott Boland has dismissed this series is Zak Crawley, and the only England batsman Mitchell Marsh has dismissed this series is... Zak Crawley. Boland got him twice at Edgbaston, Marsh has got him twice here.

12:18 PM BST

Wicket!!

Crawley c Carey b Marsh 44 Mitch Marsh has got Zak Crawley again! Crawley is furious with himself as he walks off. He leathered the previous ball to the cover boundary and tried to repeat the stroke - but this time the ball wasn’t full enough and edged a drive through to Carey. There was a fair bit of seam movement as well. That’s a big wicket for Australia, and another tale of what might have been for Crawley. FOW: 93/3

Zak Crawley is angry with himself after being dismissed by Mitch Marsh. - Stu Forster/Getty Images Europe

12:15 PM BST

Can Murphy hold down an end?

Key: when Todd Murphy comes on, will England let him bowl his offspin or not? If he can hold down one end, Australia will be able to rotate their three main quicks from the Pavilion End and keep them fresher.

12:14 PM BST

OVER 19: ENG 86/2 (Crawley 40 Root 11)

Root is hit on the pad after walking down the track. Boland pleads for LBW, though there isn’t much interest from behind the stumps. It was far too high.

There’s some loose leather on the ball, so there’s a short break while the umpires pick a new one. On a day like today, a change of ball could be important. The one Australia have just got rid of was doing very little.

The replacement ball is edged short of the slips and through for four by Root, a minor triumph for his Fairy Liquid hands.

No sign yet of the Root reverse ramp, which he played so effectively against Boland at Edgbaston. That shot belongs to more hopeful, innocent times.

12:05 PM BST

OVER 18: ENG 81/2 (Crawley 40 Root 7)

Pat Cummins swaps his Mitches, with Marsh replacing Starc. He got Crawley in the first innings and has dismissed Root in the past, albeit eight years ago. There’s a hint of swing, very gentle though, and Crawley has plenty of time to force a boundary through backward point. That’s an excellent shot.

The next one was even better, a stinging straight drive that was well stopped in his follow through by Marsh. That’s drinks.

Mitchell Marsh saves a boundary. - Danny Lawson/PA

12:00 PM BST

OVER 17: ENG 75/2 (Crawley 35 Root 6)

Cummins has decided that five overs is enough for his first spell. Scott Boland replaces him, which has a logic of its own: Zak Crawley is the only man Boland has dismissed in this series. (Thanks to Will Macpherson for that stat.)

Boland almost gets Crawley for the third time when an edge flies over Marsh at gully and away for four. That was a loose stroke from Crawley, who has generally played with great commonsense this morning. England need 176 to win. That’s about as many as they required when Stuart Broad joined Ben Stokes last weekend.

Crawley outside edge 😬😅 pic.twitter.com/jI7HlzxYqb — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 9, 2023

11:55 AM BST

OVER 16: ENG 70/2 (Crawley 30 Root 6)

After a slightly frenetic start (see Nick’s note below), Root gets off the mark with a sumptuous cover drive for four off Starc. A smooth pull brings him two more. Depending on how full or empty your glass is, Root looks either busy or in a hurry.

Root is looking discombobulated again, reminding me of how he was batting in Pakistan and New Zealand until he rediscovered his tempo in Wellington. A big drive here at his first ball could have ended badly. He was stumped with the game at his mercy in the second innings in Birmingham (after batting beautifully in the first innings), fell into the leg trap at Lord’s and nicked a wide one in Leeds on day two. England need Root to keep his head today otherwise it will all be down to Stokes. Again.

11:51 AM BST

OVER 15: ENG 64/2 (Crawley 30 Root 0)

Crawley has mistimed a few attacking strokes today, which is unlike him. He drives Cummins down the ground for two, though it was a tight second run and Root might have been in trouble with a direct hit.

Another single brings Root on strike against his nemesis. Cummins’ first ball nips back sharply to hit Root on the upper thigh before deflecting for a leg-bye.

I never thought I’d type this but there is a case for Crawley protecting Root at this end. That was Cummins’ fifth over of the morning so he’s coming towards the end of his spell.

Probably an over or two of Pat Cummins’s spell remaining, Joe Root - who he has dismissed 10 times before in Tests at an average of 22 apiece, more than Root has been out to anyone else - new to the crease. This feels like a passage that could define the third Test.

11:46 AM BST

OVER 14: ENG 60/2 (Crawley 26 Root 0)

Root almost falls first ball, chasing a very wide delivery that only just misses the outside edge. Oh well, here we go again, another trip to the altar of pain.

And... the plan doesn’t work. Moeen bowled all ends up by Starc, who is actually having a superb series.

He is indeed: 10 wickets, many of them timely, at 25.10.

And it's goodnight from Moeen Ali. - Stu Forster/Getty Images Europe

11:44 AM BST

Wicket!

Moeen b Starc 5 Starc is in good rhythm so he’s going to continue - and that’s why! Moeen has been cleaned up by a cracking delivery. It came back off a scrambled seam to take the inside edge and send leg stump flying. The experiment hasn’t worked, but I still think it was the right idea. FOW: 60/2

🚨 WICKET 🚨



Starc clean bowls Moeen Ali! ❌ pic.twitter.com/OxIPKl6eER — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 9, 2023

11:40 AM BST

OVER 13: ENG 59/1 (Crawley 26 Moeen 5)

Moeen, in his endearingly honest way, said “I felt a bit like a proper Test batter” during his innings on Friday. It was an orthodox, almost cautious knock until the end, and my hunch is he’ll play the same way today. Another 170-ball 50, which he made in this position against India in 2018, would suit England just fine. Okay, maybe a 120-ball 50.

Cummins tries his first bouncer to Crawley, but delivers it with a bit too much zest and the ball trampolines over Carey for four byes. He gets the length right for Moeen, who ducks underneath a much better bouncer. England need 192 to win.

@ECB_cricket flat pitch,good start, nice weather, why wouldn’t you put their best player in @root66

best batsman in the world, go win the match. — Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) July 9, 2023

11:35 AM BST

OVER 12: ENG 53/1 (Crawley 25 Moeen 4)

Moeen drives Starc elegantly to deep cover for a couple, which takes England’s target below 200. The boundary sweepers have already saved three or four boundaries.

There’s a strangled LBW shout when Moeen plays around his pad at a ball that would have gone past leg stump. Starc has been the bigger threat so far, and later in the over he shapes a classic outswinger past Moeen’s outside edge.

Why, then, is Moeen batting at No3? For me, there’s good sense in it on three fronts. First, Australia surely weren’t expecting it. Second, it makes the batting feel deeper, even though it’s the same players, and allows Harry Brook to go back where he belongs, No5. Third, it allows him to get in against some fuller bowling. Down the order, he would just be bombed from ball one.

11:31 AM BST

OVER 11: ENG 49/1 (Crawley 24, Moeen 1)

Zak Crawley has batted really well at times in this series, even if the numbers (175 runs at an average of 35) don’t show it. He has been particularly impressive against Cummins, who he flicks for another single to deep midwicket. That takes their head-to-head record in this series to 65/0 in around 15 overs.

Cummins got Moeen in the first innings with the short ball. His first delivery today is much fuller; Moeen, hanging back a bit, misses an airy drive.

Zak Crawley hits out. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

11:25 AM BST

OVER 10: ENG 48/1 (Crawley 23, Moeen 1)

The rumours were true: Moeen Ali has come in at No3. I like this move, which should ultimately give England a slightly greater chance of victory. Who cares about perception?

After Moeen gets off the mark, Crawley hits the first boundary of the day with a thick edge along the floor.

On Sky Sports, Mike Atherton and Eoin Morgan think Duckett had no idea he was so far across his stumps, which is why he reviewed immediately. To the naked eye it looked plumb.

Ben Duckett walks off, Moeen Ali walks in. - Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

11:19 AM BST

Wicket!!

Duckett LBW b Starc 23 Duckett reviews straight away but if he hasn’t hit this he’s gone. He walked across his stumps again, only this time the ball from Starc was much fuller.

There’s no inside edge, and the ball would have hit leg stump halfway up. England lose Duckett, who set an important tone but wasted a review there. FOW: 42/1.

🚨 WICKET 🚨



Ben Duckett is gone for 23! ❌ pic.twitter.com/xp6BT7orv0 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 9, 2023

11:19 AM BST

OVER 9: ENG 42/0 (Crawley 18, Duckett 23)

Now Duckett is beaten, driving at a full-length delivery from Cummins that growls off the seam. That was a beauty. Australia aren’t going quietly, are they?

Duckett fiddles a run through backward point, as does Crawley off the next ball, and then Duckett drives another past mid-off. Still no boundaries - but England are going at almost four an over this morning, so what’s the rumpus.

11:14 AM BST

OVER 8: ENG 39/0 (Crawley 17, Duckett 21)

So far the ball has done very little for the Australian bowlers, though at Headingley that can change for no logical reason.

Starc has a big LBW shout turned down when Duckett walks across the stumps. It was straight enough, maybe a bit too high, and Pat Cummins decides not to risk Australia’s penultimate review. That looked close, and replays show it would have been umpire’s call on height. The on-field decision remains so important.

A better over for Australia ends with Crawley chasing a wide tempter and connecting with nothing but fresh air. That was the same kind of delivery that led to Bairstow’s dismissal on Friday.

11:09 AM BST

OVER 7: ENG 37/0 (Crawley 16, Duckett 21)

Crawley clips Pat Cummins’ first ball confidently through midwicket for two, then doesn’t quite nail an extra cover drive. Labuschagne makes a good stop to keep England down to one.

No boundaries but it’s been an excellent start for England - 10 runs from two overs, and only a suggestion of movement for Starc.

Zak Crawley bats on the fourth morning at Headingley. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

11:04 AM BST

OVER 6: ENG 32/0 (Crawley 12, Duckett 20)

England take advantage of some defensive fielders to take five low-risk singles from Starc’s first over.

Not that it was entirely without alarm. Crawley would have been plumb LBW to the other delivery, a cracking inswinging yorker, but for a late inside-edge.

Am expecting Moeen Ali to bat No3 today. Bit of a surprise, but keeps the Aussies guessing. It also allows Harry Brook to return to No5, which is more natural for him.

Or even to No7, where he could be extremely dangerous against the older ball. Never mind how it looks, just do what gives you the best chance of victory.

Mitchell Starc has a strangled shout for LBW against Zak Crawley. - Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

11:03 AM BST

Do or die in 50 overs?

A tout is asking £200 for a single ticket. Cheap at the price. Excitement palpable. Spectators don’t usually get to their seats so early. As for England’s prospects, they were vastly enhanced by the opening stand of 27/0 off five overs on the third evening. Let’s never complain about Zak Crawley’s batting average again. His unbeaten 18 was the banner that led England’s charge towards 251. He might nick off in the first over but already he has shifted the psychological balance: England came off buoyant, Australia despondent. It was not only the few imperious drives but an imperious block as well. To force Pat Cummins to take himself off after two overs at the crisis... some batting. This is the first quick pitch that Ben Duckett has played a Test on. The challenge for him, who seldom leaves any ball, is can he leave on length when the ball is too close to cut and too short to drive. At least the agony won’t be too prolonged. England will do or die in 50 overs?

11:00 AM BST

Mitchell Starc will bowl the first ball to Zak Crawley

Are you ready? Me neither. But it’s too late, and we’re in too deep.

10:55 AM BST

Stuart Broad talks to Sky Sports

When you win the toss and bowl you’d generally be happy with a 250 chase, particularly here at Headingley. It’s probably the quickest outfield I’ve played on in my career, it’s rock hard, and hopefully that will play into our hands today. It’s been a battle of a Test match, ebbing and flowing throughout. We got a bit lucky with conditions yesterday. We were delighted to get on the field for those couple of hours, and we got ourselves in a really good position. It’s quite tough when you’re a bowler down. A lot of heart and a lot of fight’s been shown by the bowlers out there. Sometimes that third innings is the hardest got a batting group. We came out with a lot of energy and tried to look for wickets at all times. Moeen Ali played such a key role for us, picking up the two big batters. [On David Warner] We’ve had some good battles over the year. This kind of pitch suits me – after the first two it’s been a delight to bowl on a pitch where you think the slips are in play. Cricket’s a much better sport when you can bring a batter forward and they can nick it to slip. [On the short stuff to Travis Head] Travis over the last couple of years have been extremely dangerous. He really hurt in the last Ashes, including on a green, seaming pitch in Hobart. If you pitch it up he can sit deep in his crease and throw everything at it. He’s such a dangerous ball-striker, I think he’s in the top five in the world. Our approach will vary slightly depending on the pitch. [On the runchase] We know conditions make a difference at Headingley. We take our chasing a bit like it’s a 50-over game. Creepy and Ducky played beautifully last night - those 20-minute sessions can be horrid - and it’ll be about having the same intent this morning.

10:46 AM BST

Moeen to bat at No3?

On Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain says there are rumours Moeen Ali will move up the order today. Apparently he had by far the longest net this morning. He has batted there before; of course he has, he’s batted everywhere from 1-9 in Tests.

Moeen hasn’t had much success at No3 - 87 runs at 14.50 - but he did make a very patient 50 against India in 2018. England might ask him to bat time, which he did very well in the first innings until the short ball proved irresistible.

Moeen Ali chats to David Warner before play. - Ashley Allen/Getty Images

10:40 AM BST

Boycott's Briefing: We don't want heroes, we want winners

The great man has a simple message for England’s batsmen: it’s not how, it’s how many.

10:16 AM BST

Oliver Brown on a pivotal day for England's top order

England can ill afford even a momentary lapse into complacency. While Harry Brook and Joe Root are both glorious technicians in their wildly different ways, both have shown alarming signs of flakiness.

Harry Brook has fallen cheaply to Pat Cummins in his last two innings. - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

10:12 AM BST

The perfect venue for a chase

Most Test pitches deteriorate, becoming more treacherous to bat on in the final stages, adding to the difficulty of chasing when batting last. But in recent years at Headingley this rule has been inverted: the more a Test has gone on, the easier it has been to bat.

Ben Stokes roars with delight after hitting the winning runs at Headingley four years ago. - Mike Egerton/PA

10:03 AM BST

Weather report

You want to know about the weather, don’t you? ‘Cloudy changing to thunder by early evening’ is the Met Office summary, so the match should finish today. England would have preferred a bit more sunshine, but it quite literally is what it is.

These are the revised hours of play.

Morning session 1100-1315

Afternoon session 1355-1610

Evening session 1630-1830

The scene at Headingley on Sunday morning. - Mike Egerton/PA

10:00 AM BST

Nick Hoult's day three report

Last year they chased down four scores in a row of more than 250 but never under such pressure. The Ashes is a different beast to Test series against every other nation and get this one wrong and they have lost the series. Stokes needs some help from his friends. He cannot don the Superman cape every day.

Ben Stokes in the field on day three. - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

09:57 AM BST

Ashes free bets

09:54 AM BST

Are you sitting uncomfortably?

Then we’ll begin. There are no more tomorrows for England. Next time, there’ll be no next time. If they win today, they will breathe even more life into an already exhilarating Ashes series. If they lose, it will be all over at a stroke, and Australia will have won in England for the first time since 2001. It’s a mouthwatering prospect – and, let’s be honest, a slightly terrifying one.

England will resume on 27/0, needing another 224 runs to make the series score 2-1. The consensus is that they are favourites. But then so were Australia on this ground in 1981, 2001 and 2019, and so were England against Australia in 1948 and West Indies in 2017. It has become a cliché that strange things happen at Headingley, and there’s a reason for that. Brace yourself: for the second Sunday in a row, we’re all going through the emotional spin cycle.

Special day on the cards at Headingley .. England have chased 4 scores higher than this in the last year so they will be very confident .. Weather looks good .. Sure we will have a bit of drama but England clear favourites .. What a test once again .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2023

For most of the game this has been a new-ball wicket, so the first hour is a big one, bigger even than the previous one. Given the bare-knuckle cricket that followed, it’s easy to forget that England lost five wickets inside 25 overs in their first innings. For England fans it would be rather spiffing if they avoided a repeat.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made a very positive start last night, scoring at almost a run a ball, and are unlikely to change their approach. We should probably expect a change in tempo at some stage though. This has been a game of dramatic shifts. We’ve seen 17 sixes, only four short of the record for an Ashes Test, but there have also been extended periods of old-fashioned Test cricket.

England have had the best of conditions, as they did at Lord’s. This time, they simply have to make it count. And if they do, we’ll spend the next week daydreaming of the most extraordinary comeback.

Godspeed, chaps.

