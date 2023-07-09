Ashes 2023 live: England chasing 251 to beat Australia at Headingley

Crawley and Duckett impressed on the evening of day three - AP/Rui Vieira

10:03 AM BST

And now it's time for the weather...

You want to know about the weather, don’t you? ‘Cloudy changing to thunder by early evening’ is the Met Office summary, so the match should finish today. England would have preferred a bit more sunshine, but it quite literally is what it is.

10:00 AM BST

Nick Hoult's day three report

Last year they chased down four scores in a row of more than 250 but never under such pressure. The Ashes is a different beast to Test series against every other nation and get this one wrong and they have lost the series. Stokes needs some help from his friends. He cannot don the Superman cape every day.

Ben Stokes in the field on day three. - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

09:57 AM BST

09:54 AM BST

Are you sitting uncomfortably?

Then we’ll begin. There are no more tomorrows for England. Next time, there’ll be no next time. If they win today, they will breathe even more life into an already exhilarating Ashes series. If they lose, it will be all over at a stroke, and Australia will have won in England for the first time since 2001. It’s a mouthwatering prospect – and, let’s be honest, a slightly terrifying one.

England will resume on 27/0, needing another 224 runs to make the series score 2-1. The consensus is that they are favourites. But then so were Australia on this ground in 1981, 2001 and 2019, and so were England against Australia in 1948 and West Indies in 2017. It has become a cliché that strange things happen at Headingley, and there’s a reason for that. Brace yourself: for the second Sunday in a row, we’re all going through the emotional spin cycle.

Special day on the cards at Headingley .. England have chased 4 scores higher than this in the last year so they will be very confident .. Weather looks good .. Sure we will have a bit of drama but England clear favourites .. What a test once again .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2023

For most of the game this has been a new-ball wicket, so the first hour is a big one, bigger even than the previous one. Given the bare-knuckle cricket that followed, it’s easy to forget that England lost five wickets inside 25 overs in their first innings. For England fans it would be rather spiffing if they avoided a repeat.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made a very positive start last night, scoring at almost a run a ball, and are unlikely to change their approach. We should probably expect a change in tempo at some stage though. This has been a game of dramatic shifts. We’ve seen 17 sixes, only four short of the record for an Ashes Test, but there have also been extended periods of old-fashioned Test cricket.

England have had the best of conditions, as they did at Lord’s. This time, they simply have to make it count. And if they do, we’ll spend the next week daydreaming of the most extraordinary comeback.

Godspeed, chaps.