The Ashes LIVE: England vs Australia third Test score and updates as wickets tumble

England cricket resume their chase of Australia cricket in the third Ashes Test on Thursday, with the visitors 2-0 up in the series with three to play.

A big-hitting performance from Ben Stokes wasn’t quite enough to haul England back into contention at Lord’s last time out, but the real story was the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, stumped by Alex Carey after walking past the crease to talk to a teammate, treating the ball as dead. That quickly fired up a storm of words on both sides, even involving prime ministers on both sides of the divide, but it will only serve to fuel even more of a partisan home crowd at Headingley this week - particularly as it’s Bairstow’s home ground.

While that will doubtless all contribute to making the home crowd even more anxious to see England win this time out, the wider implications of not doing so would be yet another Ashes defeat; after all the rising optimism surrounding Bazball in the preceding months, going three down after this Test is near-unthinkable.

Follow all the live action below from Headingley as England face Australia:

England vs Australia

OUT! Steve Smith c †Bairstow b Broad 22 (31) - England’s fourth arrives courtesy of an inside edge behind

OUT! Marnus Labuschagne ct Root b Woakes 21 (58) - England get their third of an excellent first session

OUT! Usman Khawaja b Wood 13 (37) - England’s gas-man cleans up Australia’s opener after rapid opening spell

OUT! David Warner ct Crawley b Broad 4 (5) - Australia opener falls in first over

Third Test full preview: England and Ben Stokes pin Ashes hopes on ‘magical’ Headingley

England have won the toss and elected to bowl first

Both sides have made three changes from the second Test at Lord’s

LUNCH! Australia 91/4 (26)

13:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

LUNCH! Australia 91/4 (26), Travis Head 10, Mitch Marsh 5, Mark Wood 1-8 (6)

13:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Howdy! Travis Head is all too happy to hurry up the other end and leave things to Mitch Marsh, who has a right old hopeful heave-ho at his first ball, eyes up, arms swinging wildly.

Headingley lifts the noise for the final ball before lunch, which Marsh plays in a rather more controlled manner, tucking a single into the legside to take us to the interval.

Australia 89/4 (25), Travis Head 9, Mitch Marsh 4, Stuart Broad 2-20 (5)

13:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Welcome back to the Ashes, Mitch Marsh, Australia’s all-rounder walking out to a chorus of boos as he takes strike in Test cricket for the first time in four years.

That’ll make him feel a bit better - a thump to the cover boundary as Broad offers him a wide half-volley.

There’s time enough for one more. Mark Wood is starting his engine again.

OUT! Steven Smith c †Bairstow b Broad 22 (31b 1x4 1x6), Australia 85/4 (24.2)

12:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A scratch on UltraEdge - Smith will have to go!

The batter shakes his head as he wanders off, not having felt the deflection, but the aural evidence proved persuasive enough for the finger to be raised and the spike was clear on review. A little bit of movement back in to clip the gatepost and England’s morning just keeps getting better and better.

GIVEN! But Steve Smith reviews...

12:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Full and angling in from Stuart Broad and safely pouched this time by Jonny Bairstow - but Smith doesn’t think he’s hit it. Upstairs to the third umpire for clarification...

Australia 84/3 (24), Travis Head 9, Steve Smith 21, Mark Wood 1-5 (5)

12:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jonny Bairstow shells another! Byes are given but Travis Head has clearly helped that on its way, and that’s really a bit of a sitter!

It was short and down the leg side from Wood but Head couldn’t help flirting with it, patting the ball on the back as it passes him. Bairstow moved well and got two hands to it - that should have been taken.

Australia 80/3 (23), Travis Head 9, Steve Smith 18, Stuart Broad 1-16 (4)

12:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Steve Smith has now surpassed Allan Border’s Ashes tally of 3222 - only Jack Hobbs and Don Bradman have more than Smith in official series for the urn between England and Australia. He really is in rarified air.

Travis Head somehow manages to scramble up the ladder and safely bring a Stuart Broad bouncer down at his feet, the southpaw ending up in a slightly awkward position as he protects his chin.

Predictably, Ben Stokes wants at least one more over from Mark Wood before lunch. A change of ends means a slight uphill slope to negotiate - but I doubt that will do too much to curb Wood’s high-octane stylings.

Australia 79/3 (22), Travis Head 9, Steve Smith 17, Chris Woakes 1-27 (7)

12:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Have that! Chris Woakes tries to rough up Steve Smith with a bouncer of his own, but is tonked over square leg for a sizeable six. The extra spring, and stability, of this surface makes the full-blooded hook a better option here than at Lord’s, you’d think - but the indications are that England are prepared to re-visit their short stuff strategy.

Stuart Broad, hauled off after only three overs with the new ball to get Mark Wood involved, is back for another rumble before the first Leeds luncheon.

Australia 72/3 (21), Travis Head 9, Steve Smith 10, Ollie Robinson 0-22 (8)

12:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Travis’s Head is in for a peppering - England revert to a short-ball attack of the left-hander almost instantaneously, three men pushed back to the leg-side boundary and a short leg in place as Ollie Robinson is asked to renew the bumper barrage that worked in the second innings at Lord’s. Head can’t resist, a full blooded hook flying out of control off the top edge, but managing to find space to execute an emergency landing between the finer two of those three boundary fielders.

Australia 65/3 (20), Travis Head 4, Steve Smith 8, Chris Woakes 1-20 (6)

12:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That was a lovely moment for Chris Woakes, celebrating the wicket with a big pump of the fist. He might have wondered if he had a Test future as England had their BazBall fun without him last summer, but he’s always been uber-reliable at home and it’s nice to see him back after a series of frustrating injuries. Labuschagne might reflect that he could have left that ball on length, as he had done a few times already in his innings.

Travis Head is up and running, though, a funky punch through mid-off heavy on the rum as Head flicks his wrists jauntily at the point of contact. A slightly quirky, but effective, shot for four.

OUT! Marnus Labuschagne c Root b Woakes 21 (58b 4x4 0x6), Australia 61/3 (29.3)

12:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nicked to first slip!

A picture perfect seamer’s dismissal, the kind that is very much Chris Woakes’s stock and trade. A nagging line, nip away and a regulation outside edge - it’s a comfortable catch for Joe Root to Jonny Bairstow’s right and Labuschagne’s lean series continues.

What a moment for Woakes on his return 👏 pic.twitter.com/lUtS7dyyBe — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 6, 2023

Australia 57/2 (19), Marnus Labuschagne 17, Steve Smith 8, Ollie Robinson 0-15 (7)

12:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Put down! That’s a really tough one for Jonny Bairstow but the England wicketkeeper got his left paw on it. Appreciable nip from Ollie Robinson from back of a length, Steve Smith’s wide hands leaving him vulnerable to an inside edge. In and out of the webbing and down to fine leg for four as Ben Stokes offers a consolatory on Bairstow’s head.

England clearly want to bowl as straight as possible at the Australian centurion, Stokes stationing two catchers around the corner. In response, Smith uses his feet to get out of his crease and try and score off the front foot through a weakened off side field - a checked drive doesn’t quite beat the man at point.

Australia 53/2 (18), Marnus Labuschagne 17, Steve Smith 4, Chris Woakes 0-12 (5)

12:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Woakes, a few grey flecks now evident around his ears, launches into his first full-blooded appeal, but the ever genuine seamer soon relents. The replay shows the problem England might have drawing LBW decisions - it was the leg-sided nature of that shout that prompted Woakes’s withdrawal of the question, but ball-tracking displays that it would have bounced over the top, too.

Australia 51/2 (17), Marnus Labuschagne 17, Steve Smith 3, Ollie Robinson 0-11 (6)

12:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tidy again from Ollie Robinson, though you fancy a fidgeting Steve Smith will be grateful for a chance to settle against his more sedate pace as Mark Wood rests and recovers. This sort of surface means Robinson, Woakes and co. will have to work hard for their wickets but they aren’t giving much away.

Australia 51/2 (16), Marnus Labuschagne 17, Steve Smith 2, Chris Woakes 0-11 (4)

12:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This feels like quite an Australian pitch - fast, bouncy, true. Marnus Labuschagne has been confident enough in the even surface to leave a handful on length, Chris Woakes and his slip fielders oohing and aahing as the Australia number three lets one sail through an inch or so over off stump.

Australia 50/2 (15), Marnus Labuschagne 17, Steve Smith 1, Ollie Robinson 0-10 (5)

12:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mark Wood’s opening burst is capped at four overs, with all 24 deliveries catapulted down at more than 90mph. His figures are 4-3-2-1 - it’s been quite the thrill.

Steve Smith’s eagerness to get off the mark nearly does for Marnus Labuschagne, slow to respond to his partner’s call and having to hurry home as Stuart Broad aims his shy. Labuschagne is safe in the end.

94.6mph from Mark Wood 😲 pic.twitter.com/AFZ7jfqhPC — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 6, 2023

Australia 47/2 (14), Marnus Labuschagne 16, Steve Smith 0, Chris Woakes 0-10 (3)

12:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s not the sort of situation that Steve Smith might have liked to have been striding out to in his 100th Test. This really is an illustration of why a genuine quick is so valuable - aside from Stuart Broad’s early breakthrough, Australia’s top order have looked entirely comfortable against England’s medium fast trundlers at the other end but have barely laid a bat on Wood’s missiles at the other end.

That collision with leg stump has damaged the ball, which is changed before Chris Woakes’s third over. Marnus Labuschagne introduces the new Dukes to the cover boundary with a charming drive.

OUT! Usman Khawaja b Wood 13 (37b 2x4 0x6), Australia 42/2 (13)

12:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Timbers shivered! England’s irresistable force dislodge Australia’s immovable object!

That’s what pure pace can do - Wood has reward for a spell that has been delivered in full pyroclastic flow. Khawaja, as is his wont, hangs back with frozen feet, trying to drive through the legside but beaten by the length and late inward movement. An inside edge leaves leg stump, and Headingley, rocking.

That’s drinks, taken as the boo birds welcome Steve Smith to the middle.

Australia 40/1 (12.3), Marnus Labuschagne 11, Usman Khawaja 13, Mark Wood 0-0 (3.3)

12:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wood is positvely sprinting down the hill from the Pavilion End, continuing to crank it up. Usman Khawaja, as he has doen all series, appears unflustered.

Australia 40/1 (12), Marnus Labuschagne 11, Usman Khawaja 11, Chris Woakes 0-5 (2)

11:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The batters switch ends for the first time in seven overs. This has been an excellent first hour, pace in the pitch helping England’s bowlers but runs clearly to be had, too.

How many more from Mark Wood? Ben Stokes will have to be careful with his Durham teammate given the lack of overs in his legs.

Australia 39/1 (11), Marnus Labuschagne 11, Usman Khawaja 10, Mark Wood 0-0 (3)

11:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Brook is asked to go in under the lid at short leg, picking slightly uncomfortably at his finger nails as Mark Wood continues to breathe fire.

Yowzers! Wood’s first real short ball clears everyone and very nearly the boundary behiind the keeper, too, skipping into the digital advertising hoardings on the first bounce and breaking the LED screen.

No runs off the bat in Wood’s first three.

Australia 35/1 (10), Marnus Labuschagne 11, Usman Khawaja 10, Chris Woakes 0-4 (1)

11:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Woakes overpitches, one of England’s lead Lindy Hoppers out in search of swing but finding none, allowing Usman Khawaja to produce another of those pristine drives through mid-off.

Australia 31/1 (9), Marnus Labuschagne 11, Usman Khawaja 6, Mark Wood 0-0 (2)

11:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

96.5mph! Crikey has Wood has his Weetabix this morning, pushing the speed limit as Labuschagne gropes and grapples outside off stump.

A change at the other end. Chris Woakes is in England whites for the first time in nearly a year and a half and ready to start his spell.

Australia 31/1 (8), Marnus Labuschagne 11, Usman Khawaja 6, Ollie Robinson 0-7 (4)

11:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wood’s rockets definitely add a different dimension to England’s attack. The composition of the bowling contingent for this Test should allow Stokes to use him in short bursts, with Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes able to shoulder more of the load. Wood’s first over was the fastest at Headingley that data analysts CricViz have recorded in their database. Brisk.

Robinson has settled in, testing technique rather than ticker in his typical probing fashion to complete back-to-back maidens.

Australia 31/1 (7), Marnus Labuschagne 11, Usman Khawaja 6, Mark Wood 0-0 (1)

11:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rapid! Wood hurls down his third ball at 95mph, stinging the gloves of Jonny Bairstow, who takes another half-step back. A similarly quick ball flicks Labuschagne’s pad and beats Bairstow’s dive. Leg slip lurks for a little wooden tickle to that sort of ball.

Excellent start from Wood, up to top speed in no time at all.

Australia 27/1 (6.1), Marnus Labuschagne 11, Usman Khawaja 6, Mark Wood 0-0 (0.1)

11:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A quick surface calls for an early look at Mark Wood, full of energy as he prepares for his first bowl in anger of the summer.

Tasty - 91mph and prodigious away movement outside off stump.

Marnus Labuschagne has been docked a run, by the way, an earlier leg bye initially missed by the scorers.

Australia 27/1 (6), Marnus Labuschagne 12, Usman Khawaja 6, Ollie Robinson 0-7 (3)

11:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Still those five slips waiting for an Usman Khawaja error, with Ben Stokes collecting on the hop as the widest of the quintet as the opener outside edges.

Ollie Robinson raises an exploratory arm of appeal in his follow through as he moves one back in to the left-hander, but that’s sailing over the top with the extra spring in this surface and the Sussex seamer’s particularly high release point. A maiden.

Average opening partnership in the first innings of the Test match in England since 2018:



Headingley: 3.40

All other grounds: 26.12#Ashes #ENGvAUS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 6, 2023

Australia 27/1 (5), Marnus Labuschagne 12, Usman Khawaja 6, Stuart Broad 1-16 (3)

11:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another pretty tuck brings Labuschagne two more. There’s nothing through the air yet for either of England’s opening pair, though neither is necessarily seeking swing, Broad finding a little bit of movement out of the surface but Labuschange’s soft hands and angled bat ensuring a thick edge stays down.

Labuschagne looks in tidy touch here. Broad is on the attack, hunting the knee roll, but the Kookaburra’s connection is crisp - four more through midwicket and Australia are starting to move.

Australia 20/1 (4), Marnus Labuschagne 6, Usman Khawaja 5, Ollie Robinson 0-7 (2)

11:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s nicely played, too, Marnus Labuschagne flicking with a flourish as Ollie Robinson pushes one on to his pads. The lightning-quick outfield does the rest.

Australia 16/1 (3), Marnus Labuschagne 2, Usman Khawaja 5, Stuart Broad 1-9 (2)

11:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s definitely plenty of life in this surface. Jonny Bairstow concedes four byes as Stuart Broad strays off line, the ball flying through with plenty of carry to beat Bairstow’s lunge down the legside.

But the zip in the surface will mean batters will get good value for their shots. Usman Khawaja collects his first boundary with a handsome push straight of mid-off.

Here’s how Warner perished - sharp work from Zak Crawley, clinging on to his left.

Stuart Broad strikes ⚡⚡



And what a catch 👏 pic.twitter.com/1qOIF5ZU2O — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 6, 2023

Australia 8/1 (2), Marnus Labuschagne 2, Usman Khawaja 1, Ollie Robinson 0-3 (1)

11:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With Ollie Pope absent, England’s close catchers remain largely as they were for much of the Test at Lord’s: Root one, Crawley two, Duckett three, Brook four. Ben Stokes installs himself on the end of the line as Usman Khawaja takes strike for the first time.

Ooh, that’s a beauty - the perfect line from Ollie Robinson, landing it on a length on fifth stump and jagging it away from an indeterminate prod from Labuschagne.

Australia 5/1 (1), Marnus Labuschagne 1, Usman Khawaja 0, Stuart Broad 1-5 (1)

11:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marnus Labuschagne takes a moment to settle himself, stepping away and assessing the five fielders behind him - four in the off-side cordon and one around the corner if Labuschagne nurdles.

Broad fires one into Labuschange’s thigh pad to close the over, a small inside edge allowing a single. Ollie Robinson will share the new Dukes, which looks ready to nip.

OUT! David Warner c Crawley b Broad 4 (5b 1x4 0x6), Australia 4-1 (0.5)

11:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Listen to the noise! Stuart Broad gets David Warner early!

And boy does Broad love it! He hits the perfect length from around the wicket for the first time, drawing Warner forward outside off stump. The Australia opener chases slightly with his hands, playing away from his body at a ball he might have left.

It flies through, showing the carry in what looks a quick Headingley surface, but Zak Crawley’s soft hands snare it smartly at second slip. Broad conducts the crowd as the Western Terrace roars - the clouds are rolling in and England have an early breakthrough.

Australia 4/0 (0.1), David Warner 4, Usman Khawaja 0, Stuart Broad 0-4 (0.1)

11:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Four slips waiting for the first ball, plus a man slightly deeper on a gully line if David Warner goes harder at one...

But that’s beautifully controlled! Too full from Broad and Warner simply leans on a drive that accelerates over a snooker table outfield and hurries to the long-on fence. A perfect start for the left-hander.

Australia 0/0 (0), David Warner 0, Usman Khawaja 0, Stuart Broad 0-0 (0)

11:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stuart Broad is scratching away at the top of his mark, working through his action a couple of times. He rather enjoyed himself on the final day at Lord’s with the bat, despite defeat, ever willing to play to the crowd. This feels like his sort of day.

Third Ashes Test - day one

10:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Boos at the end of “Advance Australia Fair” - a sign, you’d assume, of things to come.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja strap the last of their protective gear on and make their way out to the middle as the crowd once more voice their displeasure. It’s getting lively in Leeds.

Third Ashes Test - day one

10:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, the players are starting to ready themselves on the steps down to the outfield. Headingley is starting to fill, Leeds calm so far but likely to be anything but over the next few days.

Given the forecast later and tomorrow, new ball wickets will be key for England. A more verdant surface hints at a chance of greater movement off the seam after two reasonably flat, slow decks so far.

England win the toss and elect to bowl

10:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cameron Green’s absence is obviously a blow for Australia. The young all-rounder hasn’t quite fired in this seies but has proved so valuable over the last couple of years.

In Mitch Marsh, though, they do have a ready-made replacement. He hasn’t always fired at international level but Marsh tends to save his best for encounters with England, both in white-ball cricket and the longer format - the all-rounder averages north of 45 with the bat and south of 25 with the ball in Ashes Tests.

And the returning Mark Wood is grabbed by Sky for a chat

10:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Really excited to get the nod,” England’s gas-man says. “I’ve got those butterflies again, sort of nerves and excitement, but I think that’s what helps you bowl fast. I’m ready to go.

“Honestly I can’t wait. The series is on the line so I’m expecting big things. I’ll give it everything I’ve got this game and hopefully produce some good stuff.

“Those whispers were true about by elbow. I’ve come off the back of bowling four overs in T20 cricket to nothing, really. I built up really well at Edgbaston, got a lot of overs under my belt, but unfortunately there was still a bit of swelling on my arm, and we were unsure if I could get through the full game [at Lord’s] to the optimum level that the lads needed. That was an honest conversation with Stokesy. I feel in a good place and ready to go here.”

England win the toss and bowl first

10:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So England will have first use of this Headingley surface, with that new-look bowling attack looking to get after Australia’s top order. It’s a big day for Chris Woakes, treated slightly curiously in the last few years but ever the threat in home conditions, while Mark Wood is similarly fresh and ready to provide some extra fire. England were short of intensity and accuracy on day one at Lord’s - they’ll have to be much, much better today.

And Pat Cummins also speaks to Sky Sports

10:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We would have had a bowl as well. Three changes - Cam Green has a slight strain, he’ll be alright next week, but Mitchell Marsh comes in for his first game in a few years. Todd Murphy is in and Scotty Boland for Josh Hazlewood. Toddy was a star over in India. He’s pumped, he’s ready to go.”

[100 Tests for Steve Smith?] “It’s huge. The standard he’s set over those 100 Test matches, averaging almost 60, is incredible. Hopefully it is a special week for him.”

[On a fired up Headingley] “We wouldn’t expect anything less coming up here. Last time in 2019 was a fantastic Test match and the first two in this series have been pretty good, too. Hopefully we’ll have another one.”

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.

Ben Stokes confirms England’s team

10:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It’s an amazing place to play cricket. The Western Terrace really get behind us. We all love playing cricket here so we are looking forward to it.”

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson.

England win the toss and elect to bowl first

10:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I think we’d be happy either way, it looks a very good cricket wicket,” Ben Stokes says. “Hopefully we can get something out of it this morning.”

The Ashes: Third Test, day one

10:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The sun is peeking through clearing clouds at Headingley, morning grey lifting to suggest more friendly conditions for batting later. The pitch is said to the firmest yet of the series, with an even covering of grass likely also to appeal to the seamers. It could be an interesting call for Pat Cummins or Ben Stokes if the coin comes up their way - the sun is set to shine tomorrow but the weekend forecast is grim.

The captains are fetching their blazers - it’s toss time...

Jonny Bairstow tipped to thrive off controversy in front of Headingley crowd

10:24 , Karl Matchett

Joe Root is confident Jonny Bairstow “has the bit between his teeth” following his controversial stumping at Lord’s and expects him to be in the mood in front of a home crowd at Headingley this week.

Bairstow found himself at the eye of the storm during England’s unsuccessful run chase on Sunday, dismissed by fellow wicketkeeper Alex Carey after he believed the ball to be dead at the end of a Cameron Green over.

The incident sparked furious scenes at the home of cricket, with boos raining down on the tourists and three MCC members suspended for abusing Australia as they passed through the Long Room, and the row has barely died down since.

The furore has even broken into the political discourse, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese trading very different interpretations on the matter.

But there has been no word yet from the man England believe is the wronged party and he could be waiting to make it with bat in hand.

Jonny Bairstow tipped to thrive off controversy in front of Headingley crowd

Team news - Australia

10:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia will confirm their team after the coin comes up heads or tails. We know there will be at least one enforced change. After 100 consecutive Tests, Nathan Lyon’s series is over due to his calf injury, necessitating a new tweaker. Fortunately for the tourists, the depth of their spinning stocks has been developed over the last couple of years and in Todd Murphy they possess a like-for-like replacement. The bespectacled off-spinner impressed on the tour of India earlier this year.

Cummins hinted yesterday at a freshening up of the seam attack, with Josh Hazlewood perhaps stepping out after playing back-to-back Tests for the first time in a long while. That may bring about a return for Scott Boland, picked upon a little at Edgbaston but still a man who’ll fancy troubling England’s re-tooled top order. There’s also a whisper that Cameron Green is dealing with some soreness – Mitch Marsh has marked out his run-up this morning.

Australia XI (possible): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.

Todd Murphy expects a baptism of fire at Headingley, as Joe Root urges Leeds locals to simply ‘support England’ #Ashes pic.twitter.com/r8EioY19P4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 5, 2023

Team news - England

10:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England have already confirmed their eleven, with vice captain Ollie Pope’s unfortunate shoulder injury forcing a reshuffle. Harry Brook climbs up to number three on his home ground, the Yorkshireman as much a makeshift option as his predecessor but with the raw materials to make a success of things against the slightly newer ball. That enables Joe Root to stay where he is most comfy at number four, while Jonny Bairstow leapfrogs his captain to bat at five, a position he so enjoyed last summer.

Concerns over Stokes’s readiness to bowl after his masochistic 12-over spell at Lord’s are perhaps a driver over a five-strong attack, Moeen Ali’s finger healed sufficiently to provide a front-line spin option and Chris Woakes brought in for his first Test since Brendon McCullum’s arrival as head coach. Mark Wood’s extra pace should be valuable in support of Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson, with James Anderson and Josh Tongue rested in this hectic summer schedule.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson.

Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali all return to England’s bowling attack (PA)

Win or bust for England

10:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The fall out from the Lord’s furore has rather distracted from the fact that come Monday evening the Ashes could again be secure in Australia’s grasp. The last team to come from 2-0 down to win an Ashes series had a certain Mr D Bradman in their side; the bare facts are that England are right up against it.

Still, Ben Stokes’s side have twice swept three-match series since the start of this new era last summer, and the hosts remain hopeful that there is plenty of competitive cricket yet to come. And where better to spark an unlikely turnaround than Headingley, land of many an England Ashes miracle: Willis, Botham, Butcher - and Stokes himself, of course.

Leeds, you can be sure, will be lively, the obloquy and opprobrium of the last few days only serving to supercharge a series already operating in overdrive. Buckle your seatbelts and gird those loins - it’s time for some more Ashes fun. The toss is 15 minutes away.

Joe Root: England can leave a legacy by taking different approach to Australia

10:12 , Karl Matchett

England batter Joe Root suggested the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow in last week’s Lord’s Test could harm Australia’s “legacy” in the game.

The fallout from Alex Carey’s dismissal of his fellow wicketkeeper at Lord’s is showing no signs of slowing down and the issue has even reached Prime Ministerial level with both Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese wading into the debate.

England captain Ben Stokes made it clear at the end of the game that he would not have pursued the appeal, with Bairstow clearly treating the ball as dead after he ducked the final ball of a Cameron Green over, and his predecessor has backed up those words.

Root, who captained his country for five and a half years and knows plenty about the heat of the Ashes moment, expressed surprise at how much oxygen the issue was getting but made his own position clear ahead of Thursday’s third Test.

Joe Root: England can leave a legacy by taking different approach to Australia

Ollie Pope ruled out of rest of Ashes tour through injury

10:06 , Karl Matchett

Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series after dislocating his right shoulder during the second Test match at Lord’s.

The England cricket vice captain first sustained the injury on the first day of a thrilling and controversial second Test.

Pope was originally treating his injury with ice, but a scan on the injury on Monday revealed the extent of the problem.

He left the field for the rest of the first innings, but England understood they would not be allowed to use a substitute fielder, and he appeared to worsen the problem in the second innings.

More here:

Ollie Pope ruled out of rest of Ashes series through injury

