The Ashes 2023 LIVE: Cricket score as England chase quick wickets against Australia in fifth Test at the Oval

England have work to do on day two of the fifth and final Ashes Test after they were bowled out for 283 runs in the first innings. Harry Brook continued his impressive form with a blistering 85 on Thursday to guide England close to 300 but wickets fell consistently on a day suitable for bowling.

Zak Crawley (22) and Ben Duckett got the hosts off to a rapid start, notching up 62 runs in 12 overs before Duckett was caught behind for 41. Crawley soon followed and when Joe Root was dismissed for five England looked in trouble at 73-3. Brook then joined Moeen Ali at the crease and together they put on 111 runs before Moeen picked up an injury. He decided to hit out but when he was bowled by Todd Murphy on 34 the innings began to fall apart.

Some heavy hitting from Mark Wood and Chris Woakes down the order helped England to a respectable score but the hosts will need quick wickets today to halt Australia’s momentum after they finished day one on 61-1.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from the Oval below.

Ashes LIVE: England vs Australia, fifth Test

Australia resume on 61-1 chasing England’s first innings total of 283 in final Ashes Test

Dropped catches can’t stop momentum swinging to Australia in Ashes finale

All out in 54.4 overs: How Ashes Bazball comes at a cost for fast-scoring England

England issue update on Moeen Ali injury

10:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s bad news for England’s all-rounder in what is likely his final Test, his groin issue not easing sufficiently overnight to allow him to take part this morning: “England spinner Moeen Ali will not field today following his right groin injury sustained batting on day one of this Test,” an ECB statement has confirmed. “He will continue to be assessed by the England medical team.”

(Getty Images)

Storylines on day two of fifth Ashes Test

10:10 , Luke Baker

Duracell bunny Broad

A key figure on day two will be Stuart Broad, who is not only playing his sixth Test in the space of two months this week, but has continued a remarkable run of home Ashes appearances with this latest outing.

Since his debut against Australia in the 2009 opener in Cardiff, Broad has appeared in every home red-ball fixture against the old enemy with his Kia Oval run-out now making it 25 Ashes Tests in a row on home soil.

Broad back in May admitted it would be nigh-on impossible for a seamer to play in all six of England’s Tests – including the four-day fixture against Ireland – this summer, but he has managed it and will relish his latest chance to terrorise the Aussies on day two.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Harry Brook hails ‘decent’ first day as England look to level Ashes

10:00 , Luke Baker

Harry Brook insisted England were happy with their work after being bowled out for 283 on day one of the concluding Ashes Test.

The hosts were dismissed in less than 55 overs after being sent in at the Kia Oval, in a game they need to win to salvage a drawn series, but tackled bowler-friendly conditions with their usual aggression to score at more than five-an-over.

“We feel pretty happy. We’ve had decent day in the end,” he said.

“We were all talking about 250 being a decent score at lunch time and got 33 more than that. We were happy with the way we scored our runs. We ended up scoring at a decent rate but they bowled well.

“When you put a team in you want to bowl them out, especially in a day, but we definitely played well and got up to a respectable total.”

Harry Brook top scored for England (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

All out in 54.4 overs: How Ashes Bazball comes at a cost for fast-scoring England

09:45 , Luke Baker

Summer is over. The sky is thick and heavy with cloud, the breeze chilly enough for Marnus Labuschagne and a handful of Australians to put on their knitwear. England are 2-1 down, the Ashes are gone, and Ben Stokes has just lost the most meaningful toss of the series. It is the dictionary definition of a bowler’s morning, and England – this England – are going out to bat.

The Stokes-McCullum era has faced many challenges over the past 12 months but nothing quite like this. Not on the first morning in these conditions, against this attack. Mitchell Starc has a glint in his eye; Pat Cummins is bowling 90mph bouncers. So is this the day to tweak the dials of Bazball? Would they turn down the volume just a notch?

Since its inception, Bazball has spawned into more than just a cricket strategy. It has been mentioned in parliament. There is a race horse named Bazball. ‘Rishi Sunak needs to play political Bazball,’ read a recent headline. Bazball has become whatever anyone wants it to be: a mindset, a Ted Talk, Jake Humphrey telling you to get up at 5am and take vitamins. A life motto embroidered on a cushion: Hakuna Matata. Yolo. Live, Laugh, Love. Bazball.

It has seeped into every pore of this team and cannot be refused, even against Australia under cloud cover when a skittling could end the series by 2pm. This is the test of any philosophy: to stay true to its values in the face of the most severe scrutiny, against all prevailing logic, even if you might look silly doing it. For better or worse, England didn’t waver.

Their first-innings run rate at Edgbaston was 5.03. At Lord’s it was 4.25. At Headingley, 4.33. At Old Trafford, 5.49. At The Oval? England didn’t blink, hitting 31 fours and five sixes at 5.17 runs per over.

Lawrence Ostlere at the Oval:

All out in 54.4 overs: Bazball comes at a cost for fast-scoring England

Dropped catches can’t stop momentum swinging to Australia in Ashes finale

09:24 , Luke Baker

For the first time since the Lord’s Test match, the momentum swung in favour of Australia as they dominated throughout the opening day of the final Ashes Test, finishing 61-1 in reply to England’s 283 at the Oval.

The overcast and muggy conditions should have been conducive for England’s four seamers, and the team have consistently backed themselves to take 20 wickets in a match, but on the first day in south London they struggled to find the wicket-taking delivery and make the required breakthroughs.

Despite five dropped catches in the field, Australia did create enough chances to bowl England out and, but for Harry Brook’s 85, it could have been much worse for the hosts.

Ultimately, England’s innings on the first day of the final Ashes Test match epitomised the two sides of their Bazball brand of cricket.

Sonia Twigg’s full report from the Oval:

Dropped catches can’t stop momentum swinging to Australia in Ashes finale

Ashes LIVE: England vs Australia, fifth Test

07:50 , Mike Jones

England had an interesting first day of the fifth Ashes test at the Oval. Captain Ben Stokes lost the toss for the first time in the series and was asked to bat by Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

The hosts started strongly with a partnership of 62 from Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett but the lost three wickets, including the crucial one of Joe Root, in quick succession. Moeen Ali and Harry Brook successfully rebuilt the innings only for Moeen to tweak a muscle in his leg. He decided to hit out at the Australian bowlers but lost his wicket to Todd Murphy with the score on 184.

The final six wickets, in a characteristic England collapse, could only add a further 99 as they were dismissed for 283 on the opening day. In response Australia lost David Warner for 24 but made it to the close 61-1.

The test is well balanced but England will need to consistently take wickets throughout the first couple of sessions today if they have any hopes of stopping the momentum swinging firmly in Australia’s favour.

Follow all the latest Ashes updates from the Oval as England bid to square the series.