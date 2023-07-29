The Ashes 2023 LIVE: Cricket score as England’s lead passes 300 thanks to fifties from Root and Bairstow

England dominated the morning session of day three of the fifth Ashes test at the Oval. Trailing by 12 runs after dismissing Australia for 295 on day two, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley strode out with positive intent and dispatched Mitchell Starc’s first over of the day for 13 to send England ahead.

From there, the openers quickly notched up a partnership of 79 before Duckett (42) feathered an edge through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey when Starc returned in the second hour’s play. Crawley (71) and Ben Stokes (42) guided England to lunch with the score at 130-1.

The afternoon session was a closer affair as Crawley fell shortly after the restart. Joe Root was hungry to score and added 73 with Stokes and going to another half-century. When the England captain chipped Todd Murphy to mid-on it looked as though England may start to rock and that was compounded by the loss of Harry Brook for 7.

Jonny Bairstow settled the ship and with Root took England’s lead to 253 at tea.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from the Oval below.

Ashes LIVE: England vs Australia, fifth test

England started the second innings 12 runs behind Australia on day three at the Oval

300 up! Bairstow smokes Murphy to the cover boundary to increase England’s lead - Eng 307-4 (58)

OUT! Brook ct Carey b Hazlewood 7 (6) - Eng 222-4 (40.5)

OUT! Stokes ct Cummins b Murphy 42 (67) - Eng 213-2 (39.3)

200 up! Joe Root and Ben Stokes guide England over two hundred - Eng 212-2 (39)

OUT! Crawley edges Cummins to second slip - Eng 140-2 (26.3)

100 up! England pass the three figure mark before lunch - Eng 101-1 (20.1)

OUT! Duckett ct Carey b Starc 42 (55) - England lose their first wicket of the day

England 319-4 (63), Root 79, Bairstow 69, Cummins 1-65 (14), lead by 307

16:59 , Mike Jones

The Australian captain brings himself back into the attack. Jonny Bairstow takes a run before Cummins gets a couple of deliveries to move away from Joe Root’s outside edge.

The run rate has slowed way down and the commentators on Sky Sports believe England are batting this way to give their bowlers more of a rest.

England 318-4 (62), Root 79, Bairstow 68, Marsh 0-33 (7), lead by 306

16:54 , Mike Jones

Steve Smith is fielding at a short mid-on for Jonny Bairstow against Mitchell Marsh. He’s waiting for a miscue as Marsh sends the ball down just back of a length.

Bairstow isn’t being drawn into a loose shot though. He pushes the ball into the offside and sprints through for one.

England 317-4 (61), Root 79, Bairstow 67, Hazlewood 1-67 (15), lead by 305

16:51 , Mike Jones

Jonny Bairstow shows more intent with a hook shot out to the boundary rider. Travis Head collects the ball and keeps the runs down to just one.

Oh hello! Josh Hazlewood gets one to nip back into Joe Root and pins him on the thigh pad. That one hurt Root who dances around to shrug off the pain.

England will like that though as the ball is still doing bits at over 60 overs old. Just one from the over.

England 316-4 (60), Root 79, Bairstow 66, Marsh 0-32 (6), lead by 304

16:47 , Mike Jones

It’s now time for a bit of Mitchell Marsh. He floats the ball down to Joe Root who flicks him away for a single to bring Jonny Bairstow back on strike.

He turns Marsh into deep square leg and pushes England’s lead over 300. Every run now is a bonus.

Root ends the over with a tickle fine to the fine leg boundary. He may chose to kick on and try to reach his hundred before the end of the day.

England 310-4 (59), Root 74, Bairstow 65, Hazlewood 1-66 (14), lead by 298

16:41 , Mike Jones

This partnership is taking the match and a series win away from Australia. Jonny Bairstow square cuts Josh Hazelwood to the boundary at point for one.

This partnership is up to 88 from 109 balls.

England 307-4 (58), Root 72, Bairstow 64, Murphy 1-77 (14), lead by 295

16:37 , Mike Jones

300 up for England!

Murphy comes round the wicket to Jonny Bairstow and floats the ball out wide. Bairstow’s eyes light up and he drills a drive wide of Pat Cummins to collect another four.

He then goes again and collects back-to-back boundaries to end the over.

England 298-4 (57), Root 71, Bairstow 56, Hazlewood 1-63 (13), lead by 286

16:33 , Mike Jones

Four more! Bairstow sits back waiting for the slightly shorter delivery which Hazlewood sends down. He stands his ground and slaps the ball down to third man for another boundary.

Quality batting.

England 294-4 (56.3), Root 71, Bairstow 52, Hazlewood 1-59 (12.3), lead by 282

16:31 , Mike Jones

Lovely running from Jonny Bairstow.

He skews the ball into the legside and realises that there’s a couple of runs on offer. He calls Joe Root through for the second and manages to get back.

Now comes the reward. Jonny Bairstow is gifted a half-volley and smokes it through cover for four runs to bring up his fifty!

England 288-4 (56), Root 71, Bairstow 46, Murphy 1-68 (13), lead by 276

16:27 , Mike Jones

Oh that’s close! Joe Root looks to sweep but the ball it slightly too full. It almost gets under his bat but somehow he manages to turn it around the corner for one. He’d have been in danger of lbw if he missed that.

Jonny Bairstow has reigned in his aggressive nature and is emulating Root by milking the bowling. Bairstow will be eyeing up a fifty here.

England 286-4 (55), Root 70, Bairstow 45, Starc 1-73 (13), lead by 274

16:24 , Mike Jones

Since Jonny Bairstow came to the crease, Joe Root has been content to push the ball for one and leave the bulk of the batting to him.

Starc tests out the England wicketkeeper with a couple of short ones but Bairstow leaves them alone. He and Root both take a single each to continue their accummulation after the tea break.

England 283-4 (54), Root 68, Bairstow 44, Murphy 1-66 (12), lead by 271

16:19 , Mike Jones

I wonder if Ben Stokes thinks the game is drifting? The England captain is known for his desire to always be pushing the game on, he wants his team to score quickly so that they have more time to play with when chasing 20 wickets.

At the minute, England are scoring runs but not in the aggressive gung-ho nature are previously.

Four runs! Root and Bairstow milk the offspinner away before a drag down from Murphy is spanked through point by Bairstow. This is a Bazball over for England now.

Seven runs come from it.

England 276-4 (53), Root 67, Bairstow 38, Starc 1-70 (12), lead by 264

16:16 , Mike Jones

It’s been a rather sedate start to the evening session for England, by Bazball standards anyway, but they’ve been able to push the ball around for singles and have found the gaps in the field.

Root ends the over with a push to deep backward point for one. Four runs come from it.

England 272-4 (52), Root 65, Bairstow 37, Murphy 1-59 (11), lead by 260

16:11 , Mike Jones

Todd Murphy gets the ball stuck in the pitch and causes Joe Root to arrive early on the ball. He pushes it back towards the bowler and gets lucky as the ball falls short.

A single takes Root off strike before Jonny Bairstow brings up the fifty partnership with a push through midwicket.

England 270-4 (51), Root 64, Bairstow 36, Starc 1-67 (11), lead by 258

16:08 , Mike Jones

Mitchell Starc is coming back into the attack. He’s not been at his best today but bowled a decent second spell earlier when he dismissed Ben Duckett.

Joe Root thins the ball onto his own pads but manages to get a run. With Jonny Bairstow on strike, Starc decides to come round the wicket hoping to angle the ball into his pads.

Bairstow pushes the ball into the offside for one more before Root taps the next ball into cover and sprints through for one more. Three from the over.

Evening session: England 267-4 (50), Root 62, Bairstow 35, Murphy 1-57 (10), lead by 255

16:03 , Mike Jones

Todd Murphy is thrown the ball by Pat Cummins and will send downthe first over after tea. Jonny Bairstow plays and misses at one outside the off stump before dabbing one away for a single.

Joe Root drops low and scoops Murphy to fine leg with a sweep shot. Two runs come from the over.

Tea: England 265-4, lead by 253

15:55 , Mike Jones

It’s been England’s day so far, they’ll want to bat and bat and bat in order to push their lead as high as possible with two days left to play in this match.

Sonia Twigg at the Oval

15:50 , Sonia Twigg

Tea: As this England side do, the loss of wickets does not necessarily bring about a stifling of runs. Having been 130 for one at lunch, they were 265 for four at tea.

Crawley was out for 71, driving at a wide delivery that just caught the edge on the way through to slip, finishing the series in a way to quieten those who doubted his abilities at the start of the series, with 480 runs at an average of 53.3.

Ben Stokes at the start of the afternoon session was dropped over the boundary for six when on 14 and went on to make 42 from 67 before just playing Todd Murphy straight to mid on.

Ever one for the record books, England set a new Ashes record with their 41st six of the series, beating the previous one set by Australia back in 2013-14. The milestone was reached when Joe Root ramped Mitchell Marsh over Alex Carey’s head.

Root looked solid at the crease, but was not afraid to play shots, going into the break on 61, alongside Jonny Bairstow, who looks to have started his innings at the Oval where the one at Old Trafford finished, with 34 from 35.

England 265-4 (49), Root 61, Bairstow 34, Cummins 1-64 (13), lead by 253

15:40 , Mike Jones

With Jonny Bairstow looking to go on the attack, Pat Cummins brings himself back on. He’s quite similar to Ben Stokes in that way as he’ll always do the hard yards when his team needs it the most.

A nicely placed push into the square leg brings Jonny Bairstow a couple as Joe Root calls him back for two. Bairstow is unable to get after Cummins and settles afor one with a push to backward point.

Joe Root safely guides England to tea.

England 262-4 (48), Root 61, Bairstow 31, Murphy 1-55 (9), lead by 250

15:35 , Mike Jones

Joe Root is scoring at over 100 but senses that Jonny Bairstow wants to attack, attack, attack. He dabs the ball into the legside and takes one.

With Bairstow on strike, Murphy floats one up and gets smoked down the ground for four!

He then cuts Murphy away for one and brings England’s lead up to 250. Every runs is crucial for England, they want a big lead heading into the fourth innings.

England 256-4 (47), Root 60, Bairstow 26, Hazlewood 1-53 (12), lead by 244

15:32 , Mike Jones

Bairstow then Root collect a single each as Hazlewood continues for Australia. There’s a bit of movement through the air as the ball is angled into the stumps.

Hazlewood strays too straight and Bairstow helps himself to four runs with a flick down to fine leg for a boundary. England’s 250 comes up and Bairstow adds two more with a drive out to deep point.

Four! The last ball is banged in and, like Root earlier, Bairstow helps it over the slips to the third man boundary.

England 244-4 (46), Root 59, Bairstow 15, Murphy 1-49 (8), lead by 232

15:28 , Mike Jones

This is an interesting ploy from Pat Cummins. Jonny Bairstow is looking aggressive so he brings the off spinner back into the attack. Joe Root takes one from the first ball.

Bairstow looks to drive but sends the ball back at Murphy. The spinner then gets one to drift and slide past the outside edge as Bairstow continues to stride forward.

There’s a single off the last ball. Good over from Murphy.

England 242-4 (45), Root 58, Bairstow 14, Hazlewood 1-41 (11), lead by 230

15:24 , Mike Jones

Jonny Bairstow is in the mood. He slaps Hazlewood through the gap between point and cover for four more and looks intent on taking the game to Australia. If Bairstow comes off England will score very quickly indeed.

After a few defensive shots, Bairstow cuts the ball late and sends it down to third man. He sprints back for two before letting a short ball go by to end the over.

England 236-4 (44), Root 58, Bairstow 8, Cummins 1-61 (12), lead by 224

15:19 , Mike Jones

The runs continue to flow for England. Root gives the strike to Jonny Bairstow who latches onto a loose ball from Pat Cummins. He smokes it through the gap between gully and second slip and guides the ball away for four.

Bairstow turns the ball into midwicket for one, he looks to have gotten into the groove of things pretty quickly.

England 230-4 (43), Root 57, Bairstow 3, Hazlewood 1-35 (10), lead by 218

15:14 , Mike Jones

The loss of two quick wickets won’t affect Joe Root’s concentration. He’ll continue to score runs at his own pace and try to upset the bowlers.

A single off Josh Hazlewood’s first delivery brings him one and Jonny Bairstow comes on strike. Bairstow looks to be positive, he’s pushing forward and looking to score.

A wide one from Hazlewood is driven through cover by Bairstow who collects a couple.

England 227-4 (42), Root 56, Bairstow 1, Cummins 1-55 (11), lead by 215

15:11 , Mike Jones

Pat Cummins senses that the game could be on the line here so brings himself back on. Joe Root takes him for three runs from the first two balls before Jonny Bairstow is brought on strike.

Bairstow pushes the ball to mid-off and calls Root through for one. The last ball of the over is pushed to square leg and Root continues on his merry way.

England 222-4 (41), Root 52, Bairstow 0, Cummins 1-50 (10), lead by 210

15:08 , Mike Jones

Jonny Bairstow is the new batter.

England need another partnership again. They can’t relax until the lead goes above 300 and with an injured Moeen Ali and the bowlers to come this next partnership is crucial for the hosts.

Wicket! Harry Brook ct. Alex Carey b. Josh Hazlewood 7 (6), England 222-4 (40.5)

15:06 , Mike Jones

Out!

That’s a blow for England. They’ve just lost Ben Stokes and now Harry Brook has to go. Josh Hazlewood hammers a good length just outside the off stump.

Brook tries to turn the ball into the gap at point and catches the edge. It flies through to Alex Carey who makes no mistakes behind the wicket.

England 222-3 (40.4), Root 52, Brook 7, Hazlewood 0-32 (8.4), lead by 210

15:03 , Mike Jones

Josh Hazlewood is brought back into the attack for Australia. Joe Root turns him into the offside for one to bring Harry Brook on strike.

Brook tries to get in behind the ball but there’s a bit of extra bounce there which is causing him a few problems.

England 221-3 (40), Root 51, Brook 7, Murphy 1-47 (7), lead by 209

14:59 , Mike Jones

Harry Brook is the new batter for England. He gets off strike immediately before a single for Root gives him one more ball to face in the over.

Murphy floats one up and Brook smashes him back over his head for six!

Wicket! Ben Stokes ct. Pat Cummins b. Todd Murphy 42 (67), England 213-3 (39.3)

14:56 , Mike Jones

Got him!

The England captain is out. He tries to take on Todd Murphy but gets the ball off the toe end of the bat. He’s trying to lift Murphy over mid-on but only skews the ball to Pat Cummins who takes the catch.

England 213-2 (39.2), Root 50, Stokes 42, Murphy 0-40 (6.2), lead by 201

14:54 , Mike Jones

Fifty for Joe Root!

He pushes Todd Murphy into the gap and calls through Ben Stokes for the run. That’s a lightning quick half-century and comes from 42 balls with eight fours and one six.

England 212-2 (39), Root 49, Stokes 42, Starc 1-64 (10), lead by 200

14:51 , Mike Jones

Shot! Mitchell Starc pushes one slightly too full at Joe Root who drills a wonderful drive down through mid-on and beats Marnus Labuschagne. The ball runs away and brings Root another four runs.

Four more! This one is lucky. Root cuts the ball down into the pitch where it bounces up over the wicket keeper and sails down to the boundary.

And again! Starc bangs one in but Root leans over to the legside and lifts the ball over the slips and sends it down to third man for the third four of the over.

Root ends the over with a single to keep the strike. England’s lead reaches 200.

England 199-2 (38), Root 36, Stokes 42, Murphy 0-38 (6), lead by 187

14:46 , Mike Jones

Todd Murphy is too straight to Ben Stokes as he tries to spear the ball into the England captain’s pads. Stokes guides him away to fine leg for four!

Murphy then drags one down and Stokes whacks him to deep square leg for one. Joe Root finishes the over with a single of his own.

England 193-2 (37), Root 35, Stokes 37, Starc 1-51 (9), lead by 181

14:42 , Mike Jones

The players take a drink after the first hour of the afternoon session. Word has come through from the England camp that should he be required Moeen Ali will come out to bat.

It had been unclear if Moeen was fit enough after injuring his groin on Thursday but England will have him to score some useful runs down the order if necessary.

England 193-2 (37), Root 35, Stokes 37, Starc 1-51 (9), lead by 181

14:40 , Mike Jones

Mitchell Starc tightens his line and length to Joe Root and focuses on hitting the stumps. Root defends the first four deliveries befor Starc gets board and bangs in a shorter one.

Root is waiting for it and spins into a pull shot that is smoked to the boundary for four runs!

That shot brings up the fifty partnership between Ben Stokes and Joe Root. Great batting from England.

England 189-2 (36), Root 31, Stokes 37, Murphy 0-32 (5), lead by 177

14:36 , Mike Jones

Oh this is interesting. Pat Cummins only gives Mitchell Marsh one over before bringing his off spinner into the attack. Todd Murphy sends the first ball wide of the off stump so Joe Root guides him away for one.

Stokes decides to handle him a different way and comes down the pitch before pushing the ball into the legside for another single. That run brings Stokes up to 400 for the series.

Root sweeps Murphy to fine leg for another one as England continue to play it safe. Just the three come from the over though.

England 186-2 (35), Root 29, Stokes 36, Starc 1-47 (8), lead by 174

14:32 , Mike Jones

It’s a double change of bowling for Australia as Mitchell Starc replaces Pat Cummins. Stokes whips the first ball of the over away for one to bring Root back on strike.

Those last few boundaries for Root seem to have settled him down. He’s got 27 runs from 22 balls. Root turns the ball into the legside and takes a single to Marnus Labschagne.

Stokes is timing the ball nicely too. Another flicks off middle stump pings the ball out to the man at deep midwicket but only brings the England captain a single.

Root ends the over with another run thanks to a nice drive into cover.

England 182-2 (34), Root 27, Stokes 34, Marsh 0-26 (5), lead by 170

14:27 , Mike Jones

Mitchell Marsh comes back into the attack to replace Josh Hazlewood. He bowls a slowish bouncer to Joe Root first up which Root rolls his wrists over to collect one.

Stokes flicks Marsh away into square leg and adds another run to the score.

Six! Joe Root is premeditated here. He jumps across his stumps, sets himself and reverse scoops Mitchell Marsh over third man for a maximum!

The last ball of the over is flicked away as well. Marsh overcorrects and Root knocks the ball past Alex Carey for another boundary. That’s a big over for England. 12 from it.

England 170-2 (33), Root 16, Stokes 33, Cummins 1-50 (10), lead by 158

14:21 , Mike Jones

Ben Stokes and Joe Root take Pat Cummins for a couple of singles before a late cut attempt from Stokes sees him miss the ball as it bounces too high for him.

There’s a nervous moment as an inside edge from Stokes misses the stumps, Root calls Stokes through for one but Cummins is quick to the ball and launches it at the non-striker’s end.

Stokes makes his crease but Cummins knocks down the stumps with his throw to signal that Australia are still in this game.

The batters continue to milk the bowling and take Cummins for seven runs in the over.

England 163-2 (32), Root 14, Stokes 29, Hazlewood 0-31 (7), lead by 151

14:17 , Mike Jones

This is better from Joe Root. Ben Stokes hooks Josh Hazlewood away for one to leave just the last ball of the over for Root to face. England’s best batter dances down the pitch and whips Hazlewood sweetly through midwicket for another boundary.

That may just spur Root into gear.

England 158-2 (31), Root 10, Stokes 28, Cummins 1-43 (9), lead by 146

14:12 , Mike Jones

This has been a weird start to Joe Root’s innings. He doesn’t look comfortable at all and it doesn’t help that Australia are bowling as tidily and as well as they have done all day.

He takes a run off Cummins to bring Ben Stokes back on strike. The England captain blocks a couple of deliveries before pulling one away to deep square leg for one.

A bat change for Root seems helpful. Cummins goes short and Root turns him to fine leg for four!

England 152-2 (30), Root 5, Stokes 27, Hazlewood 0-26 (7), lead by 140

14:09 , Mike Jones

Review! Josh Hazlewood gets the ball to nip back at Joe Root and may have trapped him leg before wicket. The Aussies appeal but the decision goes against them.

Pat Cummins decides to review it and the replays show the ball hit Root’s pads before going onto the bat. When ball tracking comes up, Root is shown to have been hit just on the edge of the line of off stump meaning the decision stays with the on field umpire and he survives.

A single comes from the final ball as Root awkwardly turns it down to fine leg.

England 151-2 (29.4), Root 4, Stokes 27, Hazlewood 0-25 (6.4), lead by 139

14:05 , Mike Jones

Ben Stokes has put the pull/hook shot away for now. He stands up above the bounce from a shortish delivery from Josh Hazlewood and dabs it into the offside for one.

Joe Root is brought back on strike.

England 150-2 (29), Root 4, Stokes 26, Cummins 1-37 (8), lead by 138

14:01 , Mike Jones

England are now facing another testing spell. They’ve got a decent lead but in order to hammer home their dominance a partnership is needed. Especially as England have the tendancy to lose a few wickets all at once.

Stokes take Cummins for one before the Australian captain gets one to rise and pin Joe Root in the ribs. Root doesn’t look settled here, he’s a bit frenetic at the minute.

Four! Nevermind. Cummins bangs a short ball into the pitch and Root swivels beautifully into a pull shot that sails away to the boundary.

England bring up their 150.

England 145-2 (28), Root 0, Stokes 25, Hazlewood 0-24 (6), lead by 133

13:56 , Mike Jones

Australia have taken the initiative away from England at the start of this session. Ben Stokes looked to be open to taking on the bowling but the wicket of Zak Crawley may make him reconsider until Joe Root is settled at the crease.

A short, wide delivery from Hazlewood is smoked through the offside by the England captain who helps himself to another boundary.

Stokes then pushes one into square leg and takes a single.

England 140-2 (27), Root 0, Stokes 20, Cummins 1-32 (7), lead by 128

13:52 , Mike Jones

Joe Root is the new batter for England. He only averages 23 against Pat Cummins so will want to improve on that in this innings. Root sees out the over without too much trouble.

Wicket! Zak Crawley ct. Steve Smith b. Pat Cummins 73 (76), England 140-2 (26.3)

13:50 , Mike Jones

Gone!

Zak Crawley goes after another booming drive as Pat Cummins pitches one fuller on the fifth stump line. He catches the edge and the ball flies to second slip where Steve Smith clings onto the catch.

England lose their second wicket.

England 140-1 (26.2), Crawley 73, Stokes 20, Cummins 0-32 (6.2), lead by 128

13:48 , Mike Jones

Pat Cummins bowled a six over spell earlier in the day and starts off from the Pavilion End after lunch. He needs to wrestle some control back for Australia who are chasing the game now.

Zak Crawley guides a shot down to third man and collects two.

England 138-1 (26), Crawley 71, Stokes 20, Hazlewood 0-19 (5), lead by 126

13:46 , Mike Jones

Ben Stokes shuffles down the pitch and whips Josh Hazlewood to deep square leg. He calls Zak Crawley through for two runs and sprints back into his crease.

Six! Hazlewood goes short from the next ball and Stokes takes him on. The ball sails down to Mitchell Starc at the fine leg boundary but he drops it in an attempt to stay in play. The ball crosses the ropes for a maximum!

Eight runs from the over but Stokes has shown the intent he wants to play with.

Afternoon session: England 130-1 (25.1), Crawley 71, Stokes 12, Hazlewood 0-11 (4.1), lead by 118

13:42 , Mike Jones

The lunch break has come and gone, now it’s time to reset for the England batters. Josh Hazlewood is given the ball and will bowl the opening over.

Ben Stokes is 12 not out and is on strike. There’s two slips and a gully and Hazlewood comes around the wicket. He’s bang on line and Stokes defends.

Lunch: England 130-1, lead by 118

13:33 , Mike Jones

Michael Atherton and Ricky Ponting assess Zak Crawley’s innings so far during the lunch break. How many can the England opener get in this knock?

"Pace doesn't worry him" ⚡



Athers and Ponting on Zak Crawley 👏 pic.twitter.com/POR5omSEes — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

Lunch: England 130-1, lead by 118

13:30 , Mike Jones

How will Ben Stokes approach the rest of the innings?

England have a great platform as they lead by 118 with nine wickets remaining. The initial aim would be to get the lead over 300 which could come around the tea break if England continue to bat as positively as they have been doing.

Will Stokes declare today and have a dart at the Australian batters or will he decide to pile on the runs and bat them out of the game?

The other option is that Australia fight back, take a cluster of wickets and take the options away from England.

Lunch: England 130-1, lead by 118

13:22 , Mike Jones

A comparison of the two teams approaches to batting.

In the morning session yesterday Australia scored 54 runs, 41 off the bat, for the loss of one wicket from 26 overs.

Today, England have scored 130 runs, 126 off the bat, for the loss of one wicket from 25 overs.

Lunch: England 130-1, lead by 118

13:16 , Mike Jones

Here’s the only wicket of the morning session. Ben Duckett fell for 42 after feathering an edge through to Alex Carey.

BREAKTHROUGH for Australia! 💥



🎙️ "That's an excellent review from Pat Cummins" pic.twitter.com/DrKcZE4hc9 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

Lunch: England 130-1, lead by 118

13:09 , Mike Jones

Sonia Twigg reporting from The Oval

13:04 , Mike Jones

Lunch: “While Australia’s morning session yesterday might have reached new records for it’s glacial pace, epitomised by Marnus Labuschagne’s 9 from 82, England’s approach on the morning of day three could not have been more different.

“Between them Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett had scored as many runs as the Australian number three in just five balls, in a blistering start that saw them bring up 52 runs in just nine overs, before the former brought up his half century just before lunch from 61 deliveries.

“The pair started as they meant to go on, hitting Mitchell Starc’s first over for 13, but calmed down slightly after the change of bowling and settled in to a steady rhythm.

“England have established a solid platform of 118, making the most of the least amount of swing seen in a session of the game at the Oval so far, with Crawley and Duckett putting on 79 before Duckett was out, caught behind after a successful Australia DRS review for 42 from 55.

“With Moeen Ali unable to bat in the first two hours of the match or before the fall of the fifth wicket due to his groin injury sustained while batting that ensured he was not able to field or bowl yesterday, Ben Stokes came out at number three and went into the break 12 not out.”

England 130-1 (25), Crawley 71, Stokes 12, Starc 1-43 (7), lead by 118

13:02 , Mike Jones

Mitchell Starc will bowl the last over of the session. He’s got Ben Stokes on strike and would love to get the England captain out before the break.

Stokes leaves the first ball alone before defending the second delivery and leaving the third alone as Starc pushes the ball wide of the off stump.

There’s no interest in going after the ball from the England captain. He’s going back and cross to shield the stumps and playing at the ball with the full face of the bat.

Stokes ends the over with a single and will have the strike after lunch.

England 129-1 (24), Crawley 71, Stokes 11, Murphy 0-29 (4), lead by 117

12:57 , Mike Jones

Four runs! Todd Murphy is wayward and fires one down the legside which allows Zak Crawley to nail a sweep shot to the square boundary.

He goes again! Another wonderful sweep brings Crawley four more and also takes this partnership to fifty. That’s just what England needed.

England 120-1 (23), Crawley 63, Stokes 10, Starc 1-42 (6), lead by 108

12:54 , Mike Jones

As lunch approaches, Mitchell Starc hunts for more wickets. Zak Crawley and Ben Stokes are watchful though and milk him away for a couple of runs.

Starc bangs in a short ball but Crawley is quick onto the pull and swivels the ball away for four runs!

An even better shot sees him lean into a flick through midwicket but there’s a boundary fielder who keeps the runs down to just two.

England 112-1 (22), Crawley 57, Stokes 9, Murphy 0-20 (3), lead by 100

12:49 , Mike Jones

Having passes fifty, Zak Crawley looks to take the attack to Todd Murphy. A reverse sweep brings him a couple before a loose drive into the offside flies to the boundary for four.

He gets off strike with a sweep to fine leg which takes England’s lead to 100 before Ben Stokes sees out the remainder of the over.

England 105-1 (21), Crawley 50, Stokes 9, Starc 1-35 (5), lead by 93

12:45 , Mike Jones

Ben Stokes smokes Mitchell Starc to the boundary and collects his first four of the day. That’s a great shot from the England captain who will want to dig in for a long innings here.

He sees out the rest of the over solidly too.

England 101-1 (20.1), Crawley 50, Stokes 5, Starc 1-31 (4.1), lead by 89

12:44 , Mike Jones

The second hour of play has seen the ball swing more for the Australian bowlers. Zak Crawley leans into a drive on the up as Mitchell Starc angles one wide.

There’s a misfield from Pat Cummins and Crawley calls Ben Stokes through for three runs to bring up his half-century!

England’s 100 also comes up.

England 98-1 (20), Crawley 47, Stokes 5, Murphy 0-13 (2), lead by 86

12:41 , Mike Jones

Todd Murphy gets another over at the England captain. There’s not a great deal of spin and Ben Stokes is trying to get forward to negate it any way. He pushes the ball wide of mid-on for one.

Zak Crawley looks to use his feet against the spinner and drills a cover drive past the in field for a boundary! That’s a gorgeous stroke.

Another dance down brings Crawley a single from the final delivery and he’ll keep the strike.

England 92-1 (19), Crawley 42, Stokes 4, Starc 1-28 (4), lead by 80

12:38 , Mike Jones

England has had a tendancy to let Australia get themselves back in the contest throughout this series. They’ve started strongly in this third innings and need another partnership to keep themselves on top.

Mitchell Starc will be buoyed by that wicket though and could be a threat through the rest of the morning session.

There’s a few singles for Crawley and Stokes as they rotate the strike. Stokes chips one into the legside and takes another run as he starts to settle into his innings.

This could be a big innings for the England captain. If he proves he can do a strong job at three it may create a better balance to the team going into the winter series against India.

Six singles come from the over.

England 86-1 (18), Crawley 39, Stokes 1, Murphy 0-7 (1), lead by 74

12:32 , Mike Jones

There’s a huge cheer from the crowd as England’s captain, Ben Stokes, comes out to bat at number three. Moeen Ali isn’t allowed to bat yet due to spending yesterday off the field so Stokes has taken the spot himself.

Todd Murphy, Australia’s off spinner, comes into the attack now and Zak Crawley takes him for one. There’s a leg slip in place for Stokes who feathers it past Marnus Labuschagne and gets off the mark straight away.

Crawley then decides to take Murphy on and sweeps him away for four runs! The over ends with another single for the opener.

Wicket! Ben Duckett ct. Alex Carey b. Mitchell Starc 42 (55), England 79-1 (17)

12:28 , Mike Jones

He’s gone!

Duckett feathered an edge through to the wicket keeper and Australia have their first wicket. Duckett falls in the 40s for the second time in the match.

England 79-0 (17), Crawley 33, Duckett 42, Starc 0-22 (3), lead by 67

12:27 , Mike Jones

Review! Mitchell Starc gets the last ball of the over to move away from Ben Duckett and there’s a half-hearted appeal from Alex Carey behind the stumps for a caught behind.

The umpire says not out but Pat Cummins decides to take a look.

England 79-0 (16.5), Crawley 33, Duckett 42, Starc 0-22 (2.5), lead by 67

12:25 , Mike Jones

Here’s Mitchell Starc.

He got spanked earlier on with the new ball as he went in search of some swing but could find some joy with this slightly older ball. Pat Cummins has found a bit of movement off the pitch so what can Starc do here?

There is a bit of swing for Starc as he takes the ball away from Ben Duckett but the opener watches it closely. A couple of drives from Duckett find the fielder at mid-off but the ball is pinging off the middle of the bat.

Oh my! Starc gets the ball to move away through the air then jag further towards the slips off the seam. Duckett plays down the initial line and misses it.

England 79-0 (16), Crawley 33, Duckett 42, Marsh 0-14 (4), lead by 67

12:20 , Mike Jones

That’s a nice late cut from Ben Duckett who guides the ball to the boundary fielder at backward point as Mitchell Marsh continues.

Marsh has been, arguably, the tightest bowler in terms of line and length today though he’s not really threatened to take a wicket, yet.

Zak Crawley is batting out of his crease against Marsh and slices a booming drive through point for two. He wasn’t in control of the shot but the fielder there is on the boundary and there was no danger of Crawley getting caught.

England 76-0 (15), Crawley 31, Duckett 41, Cummins 0-30 (6), lead by 64

12:15 , Mike Jones

The Australian captain will continue his spell after the drinks break. He starts with a seam up delivery that’s angled in straight at Zak Crawley who turns him into the legside for one.

Close! Ben Duckett dabs the ball into the offside and calls Crawley through for one. Marnus Labuschagne is quick to the ball and flings it at the bowler’s end causing Duckett to dive into the crease but he makes it.

Four runs! Crawley plays a forward defence with soft hands and manages to guide it wide of the slip cordon. Steve Smith chases the ball down to third man but can’t stop it from reaching the boundary rope.

The over ends with a push into midwicket from Crawley who moves into the 30s with another couple.

England 68-0 (14), Crawley 24, Duckett 40, Marsh 0-11 (3), lead by 56

12:10 , Mike Jones

Mitchell Marsh has the first over after the drinks break. This is where England need to stay switched on. They’ve been exceptional so far this morning and need to continue that form.

Marsh comes round the wicket to Ben Duckett who steps onto the front foot and defends the first four balls. He then turns Marsh wide of backward square leg for a single and gets England moving again.

Crawley takes one of the last ball with a flick into the legside.

England 66-0 (13), Crawley 23, Duckett 39, Cummins 0-22 (5), lead by 54

12:03 , Mike Jones

Todd Murphy is brought into point from the boundary as Pat Cummins finds the edge of Zak Crawley’s bat. Crawley turns the next delivery into the gap at square leg and gets himself off strike.

Cummins then moves one past Ben Duckett’s outside edge from a full ball and has a rye smile on his face as he walks back to his mark.

Another single comes for the left-hander before Crawley ends the over with a play and miss of his own. The first hour’s play belongs to England as the drinks are called for.

England 64-0 (12), Crawley 22, Duckett 38, Marsh 0-9 (2), lead by 52

11:58 , Mike Jones

Ben Stokes has his pads on in the England dressing room. Moeen Ali isn’t allowed to come out to bat until after lunch - or five wickets have fallen - so it looks as though the England captain will be moving up the order.

Mitchell Marsh continues for Australia. Crawley and Duckett milk him for a single each and Marsh oversteps to add a no-ball to the tally too.

Crawley drives through point on the up and takes one to Travis Head on the deep point boundary which also sees England extend their lead to 50.

A late cut for Duckett brings him a couple before he wafts at a loose one down legside and misses it completely. Six runs come from the over.

England 58-0 (11), Crawley 20, Duckett 35, Cummins 0-20 (4), lead by 46

11:53 , Mike Jones

Zak Crawley is now the leading run scorer in the series. His big century at Old Trafford helped a lot but the opener, who was under pressure before the start of the Ashes, has handled things beautifully. His test match average is now above 30 and he’s notched up 426 runs this summer as he takes Pat Cummins for a single.

Ben Duckett rotates the strike with one more and Crawley keeps the strike with a one off the last ball.

England 55-0 (10), Crawley 18, Duckett 34, Marsh 0-3 (1), lead by 43

11:48 , Mike Jones

Here’s another bowling change. Mitchell Marsh comes into the attack to replace Josh Hazlewood. He’ll look for a bit of swing and should get a touch more bounce due to his height.

Marsh tends to bowl full and he’s got Zak Crawley out a couple of times in the series already.

A slightly shorter pitched delivery is sliced away off the back foot and brings him three more. England are scoring at 5.5 runs per over.

England 52-0 (9), Crawley 15, Duckett 34, Cummins 0-17 (3), lead by 40

11:45 , Mike Jones

England’s lead is up to 40 already in just 45 minutes play. Australia have been slightly off this morning but the confidence of England’s batting has made it tough work for them.

England 52-0 (8.4), Crawley 15, Duckett 34, Cummins 0-17 (2.4), lead by 40

11:43 , Mike Jones

Ben Duckett attempts an expansive drive against Pat Cummins just as the ball seams away from the bat. Duckett plays and misses which will infuriate the bowler.

Four! Cummins bangs one in short and Duckett takes it on. He goes for the hook, gets a thick edge on the ball and sees it fly down to fine leg for a boundary.

England’s fifty comes up in the ninth over!

England 48-0 (8), Crawley 15, Duckett 30, Hazlewood 0-11 (4), lead by 36

11:39 , Mike Jones

Hazlewood decides to come round the wicket to Duckett now. There’s a touch of extra bounce which cramps the batter for room and forces an awkward looking defensive block from Duckett.

He gets in behind the ball and dinks one into the gap at cover to bring another single.

Crawley then takes on the pull but doesn’t catch it quite right. He finds the gap on the legside but the fielder at deep midwicket keeps it down to one.

Duckett rotates the strike once more. Three runs come from the over as this opening pair close in on a fifty partnership.

England 45-0 (7), Crawley 14, Duckett 28, Cummins 0-13 (2), lead by 33

11:34 , Mike Jones

Pat Cummins continues. He hits a good length to Zak Crawley but the line is slightly off and the opener helps the ball down to fine leg for a couple of runs.

A more confident stroke from Crawley sees him drive down the ground. He calls Ben Duckett through for one but a misfield from Marnus Labuschagne at mid-off allows the batters to sprint through for two.

Close! Crawley pushes at another one outside the off stump and misses it. The ball skips past the outside edge and get the Australians excited.

It’s a good end to the over for the visitors.

England 41-0 (6), Crawley 10, Duckett 28, Hazlewood 0-8 (3), lead by 29

11:30 , Mike Jones

Zak Crawley seems a little worried about the line from Josh Hazlewood who wants to hit a fourth or fifth stump outside off. To counter that bowling, Crawley comes across his crease more and attempts to work the ball into the legside.

He eventually manages to get to the non-striker’s end and looks to be focusing hard on his batting today.

Next up, Hazlewood decides to test out Ben Duckett with a bumper. Duckett thinks about the pull shot but drops the ball underneath the ball at the last minute.

Just one run comes from this over. Are Australia starting to gain a bit of control?

England 40-0 (5), Crawley 9, Duckett 28, Cummins 0-9 (1), lead by 28

11:26 , Mike Jones

Zak Crawley’s first ball from Pat Cummins wraps him on the thigh pad and Ben Duckett calls him through for a legbye.

Duckett is seeing the ball well and eases onto the back foot to guide a late cut past the fielder at gully. The ball flies off the bat and rolls down to the boundary for another four.

Nine runs come from Cummins’ first over.

England 35-0 (4.3), Crawley 9, Duckett 24, Cummins 0-5 (0.3), lead by 23

11:23 , Mike Jones

The first bowling change of the day comes early. Mitchell Starc took a bit of punishment so Pat Cummins brings himself into the attack.

He starts round the wicket Ben Duckett aiming to angle the ball in and nip it away. There are a three men in close on the legside as Duckett flicks the ball through square leg.

He picks the gap beautifully and collects another four. Duckett then pushes the ball into the offside for one.

England 30-0 (4), Crawley 9, Duckett 19, Hazlewood 0-7 (2), lead by 18

11:21 , Mike Jones

That’s better from Hazlewood. He moves wider on the crease and aims the ball into the off stump. There’s a hint of seam movement which causes the ball to hold its line and Crawley has a nibble.

He plays with soft hands though and the edge drops short of Mitchell Marsh at gully. Five runs from the over.

England 30-0 (3.3), Crawley 9, Duckett 19, Hazlewood 0-7 (1.3), lead by 18

11:19 , Mike Jones

England have got off to another flying start. They’re scoring over eight runs per over and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Josh Hazlewood angles the ball in straight to Ben Duckett who whips it wonderfully through midwicket for his fourth boundary of the day.

Some smart batting sees Duckett get off strike from the next ball too.

England 25-0 (3), Crawley 9, Duckett 14, Starc 0-22 (2), lead by 13

11:16 , Mike Jones

Crawley is looking to be positive.

He’s striding forward and looking to get on the front foot. Mitchell Starc seems to be targeting the pads and the stumps with the odd delivery pushed wide to get Crawley driving.

The England opener obliges with the last ball of the over. He wafts at a wide delivery, throwing his hands hard at the ball. There’s a thick outside edge which takes the ball over the slip cordon and away to the third man boundary for four!

England 21-0 (2.3), Crawley 5, Duckett 14, Starc 0-18 (1.3), lead by 9

11:14 , Mike Jones

Four! Mitchell Starc is too straight with a ball to Ben Duckett who flicks the ball down to fine leg for a boundary. The Australian opener is leaking runs here.

LBW appeal! Starc goes full and straight and pins Duckett on the pads. The Aussies appeal but get turned down as a thick inside edge saves Duckett.

The opening batter then glances the ball away to short fine leg and scrambles up the other end to bring Zak Crawley back on strike.

England 16-0 (2), Crawley 5, Duckett 9, Hazlewood 0-2 (1), lead by 4

11:11 , Mike Jones

Hazlewood pushes one across Duckett who gets above the bounce and blocks it into the offside. He calls Crawley through for one and gets off strike.

Crawley sees out the over with a couple of solid blocks. Three runs come from the over.

England 15-0 (1.3), Crawley 5, Duckett 8, Hazlewood 0-1 (0.3), lead by 3

11:09 , Mike Jones

Josh Hazlewood opens up from the other end for Australia. He pins Crawley on the the thigh pad which allows the batters to run through for a single. That delivery was also a no-ball giving England an extra run.

Duckett shifts across his stumps, ever so slightly, and pushes the ball into square leg where the fielder stops the single. Duckett tries to turn the ball into the legside once again but can’t beat the fielder and has to turn down the run.

England 13-0 (1), Crawley 5, Duckett 8, Starc 0-13 (1), lead by 1

11:06 , Mike Jones

That first delivery was a loosener from Mitchell Starc and Zak Crawley helped himself to a boundary. The next delivery has a hint of swing which brings the ball back into Crawley’s pads. There’s an inside edge which brings the England opener another run.

Ben Duckett defends his first ball as the latest rendition of Jerusalem comes to an end.

The left-hander scored freely in his first innings here and will want to get into his work early on. A punched drive beats the fielder at mid-on and brings Duckett his first boundary of the day. That’s a lovely shot from him.

The final ball of the over is whipped through the gap at midwicket for four more! Huge over for England who also take the lead.

Start of play: England 4-0 (0.1), Crawley 4, Duckett 0, Starc 0-4 (0.1), trail by 8

11:01 , Mike Jones

The dark clouds have all but moved away from the ground and it seems like an ideal time to bat for England. Mitchell Starc has the new ball for Australia, what can he produce?

Zak Crawley is on strike, he spanks the first ball of the innings through cover for four runs!

England vs Australia

10:56 , Mike Jones

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick speaking to BBC Test Match Special: “I don’t think you’ll see much difference with how we go about our batting. We will look to take the positive option but we will have to be smart at times, and find that balance for ourselves.

“I don’t think we can judge the weather too much. We have looked at it, but we know that our mantra is to put pressure back on the opposition so that’s generally how we are going to play. There is going to be a challenge if the conditions are in their favour, but we trust our players to do that and to judge that.

“We’ve done it pretty well throughout the summer.

“We saw conditions change at different stages of the game yesterday, depending on the sun being out or how old the ball is. So we know the spinners will have an impact at some point, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

England vs Australia

10:52 , Mike Jones

Can Australia win the series?

The last time Australia won a test match series in England was in 2001 but Pat Cummins’ side are on the brink of a victory this time around.

If they skittle England cheaply in this third innings the Australians should go on to win the game and the series as a result. England need to bat well and notch up a huge score to stop them.

Today should be an interesting one.

England vs Australia

10:48 , Mike Jones

England look relaxed ahead of the day’s play. The sun is out and is shining over the ground which will slightly annoy Australia who were hoping for cloudier skies.

Warm-ups underway

10:44 , Mike Jones

England have been warming up on the outfield and Moeen Ali has been having a net this morning ahead of the third innings. Moeen will want to play at part in England’s batting but it’s unclear how his groin injury will affect him.

Where will Moeen bat?

10:40 , Mike Jones

Here’s a tricky issue for England to solve. Because Moeen Ali was off the field yesterday with groin injury he might not be able to bat at number three.

He is only allowed to come out to bat when:

a) 120 minutes have passed in England’s second innings.

or

b) At the fall of the fifth wicket.

Should England lose an early wicket then who will come out to bat? Joe Root pushed up to three seems the most likely but England may pump for Jonny Bairstow who’s batted there before or they could go rogue and send one of the bowlers up top.

Play due to start on time

10:36 , Mike Jones

There’s been a bit of rain around this morning but play is still scheduled to start at 11am. The groundstaff have been making sure the pitch was covered and are on hand to ensure day three starts on time.

That’s providing there is no more rain, of course.

Saturday at The Kia Oval 🏟️



There’s been a bit of rain around this morning…🌧️ pic.twitter.com/E1cjTHAvM5 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

‘You cannot do that, Ben Stokes’

10:32 , Mike Jones

On a day where plenty of fielders took centre stage, Ben Stokes saved the best until last.

During the final over on Friday, Pat Cummins tried to launch Joe Root into the stands and almost succeeded, but Stokes leapt to take the catch at long on before he threw the ball up in the air as he was about to stumble over the boundary rope.

England’s captain was then able to step back onto the turf and collect the catch at the second time of asking to bring Australia’s first innings to an end on 295 and set up an exciting third day.

Jimmy jumping for joy!

10:28 , Mike Jones

James Anderson has endured a tough series, claiming only four wickets in three Tests before this outing, but he was able to bring the Kia Oval crowd to their feet with the crucial scalp of Mitch Marsh.

Marsh dragged onto leg stump in the opening over of Anderson’s first spell from the Pavilion End during a purple patch for the hosts on Friday afternoon.

It helped cement England’s grip on the contest at this point, with five wickets falling in the middle session and Australia walking off on 186 for seven.

Honours up for grabs

10:24 , Mike Jones

After Mark Wood’s breakthrough, Stuart Broad got on a roll after lunch with Usman Khawaja and Travis Head out in quick succession to move the veteran on to 20 scalps for the series and bring up the 150-mark for Test wickets against Australia.

Broad has plenty of Aussies for company at the top of the wicket-takers column in this series and Mitchell Starc (19), Pat Cummins (17) and Josh Hazlewood (15) will get one last opportunity to bump up their numbers when they try to bowl England out for an attainable target on day three.

Remarkably, Chris Woakes is now up to 15 dismissals despite featuring in only five innings. Before he gets the chance to improve his figures, he may bat at three with Moeen Ali only able to come in after 120 minutes of England’s innings on Saturday or after the fall of their fifth wicket.

Here are the leading wicket takers for the series:

Stuart Broad - 20 - Nine innings Mitchell Starc - 19 - Six innings Pat Cummins - 17 - Eight innings Chris Woakes - 15 - Five innings Josh Hazlewood - 15 - Six innings

Superstitious Stu!

10:20 , Mike Jones

Australia crawled along at a snail’s pace during the opening hour of day two and, whether by coincidence or chance, it took Stuart Broad witchcraft to inspire a change in fortunes.

Labuschagne had scored nine runs from 81 deliveries before Broad decided to rearrange the bails ahead of the fifth ball of the 43rd over. Seconds later and Mark Wood found the edge where Joe Root took a stunner at first slip.

Broad’s agent of chaos act worked a treat and he has not ruled out a repeat when Australia are chasing. “It was a pretty successful result wasn’t it? So, I think if the game gets tight I might wander up again,” the England seamer smirked.

