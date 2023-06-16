The Ashes 2023: England vs Australia fixtures, start times and TV channel for Test series - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Ben Stokes has told his team a big Ashes summer will “never be forgotten” as he prepares to lead England’s battle to reclaim the urn for the first time since 2015.

He and his 10 team-mates will step out at a reliably raucous Edgbaston on Friday morning with the chance to add another memorable moment in a rivalry that echoes through the ages.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the eve of the first Test, he said: “Any individual who finds themselves either having a great series or a great individual performance, that will never be forgotten...Legacies are defined by the people who talk about the individual, and we all know if you do well in the Ashes you’re going to be spoken about throughout many a year.”

The teams are closely matched, and it is sure to be a hard-fought series, but to see how our very own Nick Hoult rates the two line-ups, click here.

Ashes fixtures and full schedule

As usual there will be two Tests in London, at Lord’s and the Oval, and the series will start at Edgbaston, the England players’ favourite ground despite the so-called home ‘fortress’ being breached by Australian victory in 2019. Following the template of four years ago, the other two Tests are scheduled for white rose and red, at Headingley and Old Trafford. Trent Bridge misses out again.

First Test , Edgbaston, Birmingham June 16-20

Second Test , Lord’s, London June 28-July 2

Third Test , Headingley, Leeds July 6-10

Fourth Test , Old Trafford, Manchester July 19-23

Fifth Test, The Oval, London, July 27-31

What time does each Test match start?

All five Tests are designated ‘day’ matches, commencing at 11am BST, and each day’s play is scheduled to last until 6pm, although time can be made up to 6.30pm, if no breaks in play, to facilitate 90 overs. Lunch will be at 1pm and last for 40 minutes and tea at 3.40pm for 20 minutes.

What is England’s record in the Ashes at each ground?

Edgbaston P15 W6 L4 D5

Lord’s P37 W7 L15 D15

Headingley P25 W8 L9 D8

Old Trafford P30 W7 L8 D15

The Oval P38 W17 L7 D14

What TV channel is the Ashes on? How can I follow it in the UK?

Sky has the rights for domestic Tests and will broadcast all five matches exclusively live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

The BBC has a highlights package and will show Today at the Test on BBC2 at 7pm after each day’s play.

The Corporation also has the radio rights for domestic Tests and will feature ball-by-ball coverage (unless you are listening on longwave during the shipping forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and via the BBC Sounds app.

TMS coverage will be led as usual by Jonathan Agnew, alongside what it calls “an iconic commentary team” comprising Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with summarisers Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks, Moeen Ali (unless he is playing!) and Alex Hartley. Andy Zaltzman returns as scorer.

Who is in the Ashes squads?

Australia named their squad for the World Test Championship (against India at the Oval, June 7-11) and the first two Ashes Tests on April 19. England have done the same.

Australia squad for first two Tests

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Story continues

England squad for first two Ashes Tests:

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Jack Leach of England looks on during the third day of the Test between England and Ireland at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 03, 2023 - Ashes 2023: England vs Australia fixtures, start times and TV channel - Popperfoto/Philip Brown

England’s injury list

England’s preparations have been rocked by the news that Jack Leach, who would have been a certain starter for the first Test at Edgbaston, has been ruled out of the series with a stress fracture in his back.

The 31-year-old spinner had been an ever-present under the leadership of Ben Stokes and was labelled by former captain Michael Vaughan as England’s key player.

Leach took four wickets in the Test win over Ireland but experienced pain in his back on Saturday. As a precaution, he was sent for a scan on Sunday, which revealed the injury. He is expected to be ruled out for much of the rest of the year.

Moeen Ali has agreed to come out of first-class retirement to fill the hole left in the England’s squad by Leach’s injury.

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson sat out the Test against Ireland as they were put on ice for the Ashes.

Anderson (groin) and Robinson (ankle) are both being handled with extreme care. They trained with the squad at Lord’s on Monday before the Ireland Test but did not bowl.

With Jofra Archer and Olly Stone already out for the summer, the importance of Mark Wood’s pace has grown, and risks will not be taken with him either.

“For the first Ashes Test, I think they should be fit,” McCullum said of Anderson and Robinson.

The current fit and available fast-bowling department consists of Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue, who was a surprise selection for the Ireland Test. Brydon Carse is also out until the third Test at the earliest while Jamie Overton is out for the whole summer.

What is the recent history of the Ashes?

Seventeen months on from their latest winless tour of Australia (it is now 12 years since they last won a Test Down Under), England will begin their quest to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2017.

Ben Stokes’s side have an awful lot going for them, winning 10 of their first 12 Tests under his captaincy, and also enjoy a superior record in the past five home series against their most venerable opponent, four of which were won and the last, in 2019, drawn.

After losing the first Ashes of the 21st century 4-1 on Steve Waugh’s last tour here, England won back the Ashes in memorable style in 2005, regained them in 2009, both times by margins of 2-1, retained them 3-0 in 2013, won them back by 3-2 in 2015 and rallied to square the series 2-2 four years ago even though they were unable to prevent the holders preserving their possession of the urn.

In the 1980s and 1990s England’s home Ashes series were elongated to encompass six Tests but since the conclusion of Australia’s 1997 tour they have been wisely reduced to five and that remains the format this time around.

There is one significant and controversial difference, however because of the 50-over World Cup in October, which England will begin as defending champions, and the desire of the England and Wales Cricket Board to give its Hundred competition an August showcase, the marquee Test series will take part before high summer and only the final Test will be held after the state schools break up for the long holiday.

England v Australia: Ashes head-to-head - but who comes out on top?

Openers

Zak Crawley is respected by Australia because they see a fine shot player, but early failure and a bad start by England could make the pressure too much to bear. Ben Duckett is revitalised and fills the Bazball remit perfectly with his desire to play every ball. He can score so quickly, but he has not been tested by pace at Test level having played the majority of his career in Asia — the extra speed of the Aussie attack will bring slips and gully in play far more than Ireland managed. Like Joe Root he is strong square of the wicket but remember Root has not scored a Test hundred in Australia where his strength becomes a weakness. David Warner has to conquer his Stuart Broad problem and has set himself up for a fall by naming his retirement date in January. England would love nothing more than making that redundant. Usman Khawaja, another left-hander, is strong at home, less of a threat in English conditions.

Who comes out on top: England (just)

Middle order

This is where Australia are stronger — the core of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, who is a Bazballer in a Baggy Green. The first two, will look to wear down an aging, injury-prone England attack leaving Head to provide the final flourish. England, again, rely on Root and Ben Stokes. Not since Kevin Pietersen in 2005 has an England batsman dominated their first Ashes series so it is a lot to expect Harry Brook to belt Australia around like he did attacks in the winter. Ollie Pope has the talent but England are still waiting for him to score heavily when it really matters.

Who comes out on top: Australia

Travis Head - Action Images vis Reuters/Paul Childs

Wicketkeepers

It is not the quality of their keeping that will decide the Ashes but how many runs Jonny Bairstow and Alex Carey score. Granted, Carey will have to keep against the Duke ball for the first time which can present a challenge when it wobbles through the air but really his job is to be a more expansive Brad Haddin (nobody can play like Adam Gilchrist) and take the game away from England. Bairstow was tidy enough at Lord’s against Ireland, but did not bat and that might be a problem, going into the Ashes so cold. Bairstow gave Bazball lift off and as long as adding keeping to his workload does not cloud his mind, he can really hurt Australia.

Who comes out on top: England

Spin

England are desperate to give Nathan Lyon the full treatment, but many teams have tried and failed. If England can go after him, and smash him out the attack it would present Pat Cummins with a huge problem. The difference though is that Cummins has a fit Cameron Green to bowl overs to fill in if Lyon becomes a liability. Can Stokes do that if Moeen Ali’s return backfires. Moeen is an attacking bowler, better suited to bowling to the fields that Stokes sets than Leach. He is an offie too which will make it harder for Head to after him. Stokes is phlegmatic about his bowler saying: “there won’t be many maidens”. But can his body and mind hold up to long days in the field?

Who comes out on top: Australia

Seamers

Ian Chappell, writing for ESPN Cricinfo, made Australia favourites because of their bowling attack. Put aside his Australian allegiance and remember what a great reader he is of the game. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Scott Boland (as well as Michael Neser) are fresher than England’s attack. James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad are imperious in home conditions but all have question marks over their fitness and handling big workloads. Mark Wood stands alone as genuinely quick but how long will the body last? Without him at Edgbaston, who provides the point of difference? For Australia the question will be how they respond to England’s approach. Will Cummins blink first and go on the defensive in the face of an onslaught from England’s batsmen? Australia are beatable when teams go hard at them.

Who comes out on top: Australia

James Anderson and Stuart Broad will once again be the focal point of the England attack - AP/Andrew Cornaga

Mentality

Clarity of approach, not fearing failure and entertaining is the Brendon McCullum way. English cricket has never had such a bundle of positivity as head coach and his team are thriving on it. Here’s just one (of many) examples: Duckett, after a duck in the second innings in Rawalpindi, was told by McCullum that if the ball had gone a foot either side of slip it would have gone for four. McCullum swats away negativity and has built a strong bond with his players and a tight management unit by banishing outsiders. He believes it will insulate them from the Ashes noise. Australia have scoffed or been bemused by Bazball so far. England will not change their approach. Australia face a greater test of resolve if they start badly.

Who comes out on top: England

What is our prediction?

There have been merely two draws in 13 Tests in England following the Covid summer of 2020 and none in the past 10, writes Rob Bagchi. In 2015 every Test yielded a positive result and it would be fair to hazard that with good weather, England’s aggressive tactics, Australia’s brilliant attack, a more durable batch of Dukes balls and a home Ashes swansong for Messrs Broad and Anderson (84 and 44 Ashes wickets in England respectively, though Anderson managed only four overs in 2019), that all five Tests will end with a victor. England’s excellent home record of late and their refreshing approach persuades this observer to plump for a repeat of 2015 in terms of series result but with closer matches: England 3-2 Australia.

What Australia are saying

Steve Smith, Australia’s vice-captain, has said winning the Ashes in England is something he wants “to tick off my bucket list”.

Australia have not won in England since 2001, losing four straight series between 2005 and 2015, before drawing in 2019.

“Every game you play for your country is important, certainly the Ashes series here, it’s one that’s eluded us,” Smith said. “We got close last time but couldn’t quite get over the line.

“It’s something that I’d certainly like to tick off my bucket list, winning an Ashes series here.”

On Jack Leach’s injury, Smith added: “It’s a real shame, he’s done really well for England in the last 18 months in particular and it’s going to be some big shoes for them to fill.

“I feel for him, you always want to be involved in the big Ashes series so hopefully he recovers well.”

Meanwhile, David Warner, is hoping to improve his record in England in his final Ashes series.

The 103-Test veteran, who will retire in January, faces a fierce examination from India in this week’s World Test Championship final at the Oval, before going up against his old sparring partner Stuart Broad, who dismissed him seven times in the 2019 Ashes with the Australian averaging just 9.5.

Australia's David Warner chats to team-mates during a training session at The Oval cricket ground in London on June 5, 2023 - Ashes 2023: England vs Australia fixtures, start times and TV channel - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

“I’ve always played every game as if it’s my last,” Warner said. “It’s my style of cricket. I just keep working as hard as I can to get to there. It starts this Test against India and I’m just looking forward to that challenge and then the challenge that presents itself against England.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.