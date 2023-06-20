The Ashes 2023: England vs Australia fixtures, start times and TV channel for Test series

The partnership between Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins means Australia are 1-0 up in the five-Test series - GETTY IMAGES

Australia lead the Ashes 1-0 after a thrilling two-wicket victory at Edgbaston. Set 281 to win, the final day of the first Test swung between England and Australia until a ninth-wicket partnership between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon carried Australia home.

“We are, of course, absolutely devastated,” said Ben Stokes, the England captain. “The lads are in pieces. But if that’s not attracting people to the game we love then I don’t know what will.”

Usman Khawaja was named the player of the match for his first-innings 141 and second-innings 65, said “it was an unbelievable game.”

“I watched Edgbaston 2005 on TV as a kid, I stayed up late,” Khawaja said. “I was there when Stokesy played that unbelievable innings at Headingley in the last Ashes [in England in 2019] but this has definitely got to be one of my favorite test matches I’ve ever played in.”

Read Nick Hoult’s day five report here. The series now moves to Lord’s.

Ashes fixtures and full schedule

After Edgbaston there will be two Tests in London, at Lord’s and the Oval. The other two Tests are scheduled for white rose and red, at Headingley and Old Trafford. Trent Bridge has missed out again, although it will host the one-off Test in the women’s Ashes.

First Test , Edgbaston, Birmingham June 16-20 (Australia win by two wickets)

Second Test , Lord’s, London June 28-July 2

Third Test , Headingley, Leeds July 6-10

Fourth Test , Old Trafford, Manchester July 19-23

Fifth Test, The Oval, London, July 27-31

What time does each Test match start?

All five Tests are designated ‘day’ matches, commencing at 11am BST, and each day’s play is scheduled to last until 6pm, although time can be made up to 6.30pm, if no breaks in play, to facilitate 90 overs. Lunch will be at 1pm and last for 40 minutes and tea at 3.40pm for 20 minutes.

What is England’s record in the Ashes at each ground?

Edgbaston P16 W6 L5 D5

Lord’s P37 W7 L15 D15

Headingley P25 W8 L9 D8

Old Trafford P30 W7 L8 D15

The Oval P38 W17 L7 D14

What TV channel is the Ashes on? How can I follow it in the UK?

Sky has the rights for domestic Tests and is broadcasting all five matches exclusively live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

The BBC has a highlights package and will show Today at the Test on BBC2 at 7pm after each day’s play.

The Corporation also has the radio rights for domestic Tests and features ball-by-ball coverage (unless you are listening on longwave during the shipping forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and via the BBC Sounds app.

TMS coverage is led as usual by Jonathan Agnew, alongside what it calls “an iconic commentary team” comprising Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with summarisers Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks and Alex Hartley. Andy Zaltzman returns as scorer.

Who is in the Ashes squads?

Australia squad for first two Tests

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England squad for first two Ashes Tests

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

What is the recent history of the Ashes?

England are bidding to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2017. Going into the series, Ben Stokes’s side had an awful lot going for them, winning 10 of their first 12 Tests under his captaincy, and also enjoy a superior record in the past five home series against their most venerable opponent, four of which were won and the last, in 2019, drawn.

After losing the first Ashes of the 21st century 4-1 on Steve Waugh’s last tour here, England won back the Ashes in memorable style in 2005, regained them in 2009, both times by margins of 2-1, retained them 3-0 in 2013, won them back by 3-2 in 2015 and rallied to square the series 2-2 four years ago even though they were unable to prevent the holders preserving their possession of the urn.

In the 1980s and 1990s England’s home Ashes series were elongated to encompass six Tests but since the conclusion of Australia’s 1997 tour they have been wisely reduced to five and that remains the format this time around.

There is one significant and controversial difference, however because of the 50-over World Cup in October, which England will begin as defending champions, and the desire of the England and Wales Cricket Board to give its Hundred competition an August showcase, the marquee Test series will take part before high summer and only the final Test will be held after the state schools break up for the long holiday.

