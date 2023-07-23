The Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes says end of Ashes hopes is "tough" to take

Captain Ben Stokes said England's Ashes hopes being over is a "tough pill to swallow" because they were "pretty much perfect" in the drawn fourth Test.

Australia have retained the urn with one Test to play after the fifth day at Old Trafford was washed out by rain.

England dominated the Test but the weather denied them the opportunity to push for a victory that would have levelled the series at 2-2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"We were completely and utterly dominant," said Stokes.

"The weather didn't help us, we can't change that."

The Test ended with Australia 214-5 in their second innings, 61 runs behind England, who were unable to attempt to take the five quick wickets they needed.

They bowled the tourists out for 317 on a flat pitch in the first innings and then racked up 592 at almost five-and-a-half runs per over in reply - Zak Crawley hitting a stunning 189.

"It's a tough pill to swallow, knowing the weather is the reason we sit here with a draw, but we did everything we possibly could in the hours of play we managed to get," said Stokes.

"I can't actually look back and think we could have been better because we were pretty much perfect throughout the whole game."

This is England's first draw in 17 Tests under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum - a period in which they have thrilled crowds by embracing an ultra-aggressive style.

It denies them the chance to become the first England team to come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes at The Oval next week but Stokes repeated his desire to play in a manner that brings more fans into the sport.

"As much as I would love to be an Ashes-winning captain, I want this team to be a legacy team," he said.

"This 18 months will go down in history as one of the most exciting and proactive teams to go out there and represent England."

"We want to leave the Test match summer with a win.

"But the reward for your work isn't what you get, it's what you become. We've become a team that have been so unbelievably well followed and we will live long in the memories of those who have watched us."