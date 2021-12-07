Ashes 2021 tour diary: Race to host Fifth Test, England haircuts and sleeping on Steve Smith’s sofa

The start of the Ashes are now little more than 12 hours away, with the Gabba ready to host the first Test from midnight GMT tonight.

Battle for series finale begins

Cricket Australia have launched a formal tender process among its venues as they battle to replace Perth’s Optus Stadium as the host of the Fifth Test.

Perth was officially stripped of the game yesterday, after Western Australia refused to relax their isolationist border policies, even for the teams.

CA has confirmed that the game will be a day-night match (like the Second Test in Adelaide), which means it is likely to be played in a similar timezone to the match in Perth (which is three hours behind Australia’s eastern seaboard). The tender documents, sent to state associations on Monday night, confirmed that a requirement would be the ability to host a pink-ball match.

Plenty of grounds are throwing their hat in the ring. Hobart’s Bellerive Oval is an early favourite, but is likely to have issues with logistics, making the Melbourne Cricket Ground a very attractive option. The Sydney Cricket Ground and Canberra’s Manuka Oval are in the shakeup, too.

Touching down

The embattled ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison has arrived in Sydney ahead of the series. He is 900km south of Brisbane because, like many media and administrators, he is locked out of Queensland by harsh border controls, which are conveniently being lifted one day after their Test ends.

He will be looking to travel to Adelaide, and will have a part to play in deciding where the final Test of the series takes place. Being on the other side of the world might provide a moment’s respite from the trouble engulfing the game back home, too.

Back in town

Speaking of whereabouts, Jofra Archer is back in the UK for a series of assessments on his injured elbow. Archer has not played for England since March, and is out with an elbow injury. As winter drew in in the UK, he spent time with family in Barbados but is back for a rigorous programme of scans. There is a chance he could be back for England’s tour of the Caribbean in March.

Team-mates, room-mates

Pat Cummins gave an exemplary first pre-match press conference as Australia captain. He had kind words for his predecessor Tim Paine, whose counsel he plans to call on throughout the series, and offered an entertaining memory on the man in the job before Paine, Steve Smith (who is now his vice-captain).

Cummins revealed that, as a youngster commuting from the Blue Mountains to New South Wales training at the SCG, he often didn’t fancy going home, so would stay on Smith’s couch in town.

Pelters

It has been perhaps the strangest Ashes build-up ever, but Ben Stokes says there are two reasons he knows the series is close.

On the Round the Wicket podcast with Stuart Broad, Stokes said: “When all the lads start getting haircuts and you get a bit more abuse from Australian fans you know the Ashes are close.”

At least the England boys should look good on TV. Broad added that they were getting “a few more comments, a few more Australian cricket jibes” when out and about in Brisbane.

Glovin’ it

Very strange scenes at the end of England’s final net session before the series. Joe Root saw some English fans watching, so offered them a pair of batting gloves when he finished batting.

Unfortunately, he threw them over a high fence and they landed in a tree. Eventually, some ingenious work saw them dislodged, and the fan walked away happy. Thankfully the eagle-eyed journalist Bharat Sundaresan caught it all on camera.

Talk of bizarre ends to a nets session. ⁦ ⁦@root66⁩ spots an English fan, tries chucking a pair of his gloves to her, they get caught in a tree. He walks away shaking his head. But following some ingenious attempts, the gloves are finally & deservedly retrieved #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Rgjv8EQYjD — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 7, 2021

Captain Grumpy

A bronze statue of one of Cummins’ predecessors, Allan Border, was unveiled at the Gabba on Tuesday. Cummins is too young to remember Border, Australia’s 38th Test skipper (for 93 matches between 1984 and 1994), but did know that his nickname was Captain Grumpy. It’s very hard to imagine Cummins ever being grumpy.

In a spin

The women’s Ashes do not get underway until next month, but Australia have already suffered a blow. Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux has been ruled out with a stress fracture of the foot suffered in the recent WBBL. Another young spinner, Georgia Wareham, will also be missing for Australia with injury.

Buttler predicting “the friendly Ashes”

“It has to be at the minute because we are sharing a hotel,” he said. “That [on-field hostility] would lead to awkward lift conversations. Lifts are awkward at the best of times aren’t they?”

Round The Wicket Podcast is available on all platforms and streamed live on Twitch.com/4cast4c

