Ashes 2019: Injured paceman Olly Stone ruled out of Lord's Test

Luckless England paceman Olly Stone has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test because of a reoccurrence of a back injury.

Stone, 25, impressed with the ball on his Test debut against Ireland last month but missed out on a place on the side to face Australia in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

He flew home from England's tour of the West Indies earlier this year because of a bone stress injury to his lower back and has suffered another setback.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Warwickshire revealed the paceman will be out for two weeks with another lower back issue on his left side that he sustained Tuesday in training at Edgbaston.

Sport director Paul Farbrace said: "It's really disappointing for Olly that he's been ruled out of action for such an important two weeks of cricket because of a reoccurrence of his back injury.

"At the moment there's a bit of inflammation, but he will undergo a scan later this afternoon [Wednesday] so that we know the full course of treatment that he can undertake with the club's medical team and with the support of the ECB.

"In the meantime, he needs to rest up before he can get his body strong again and ready to deal with the demands of being a fast bowler."

Jofra Archer is set to make his Test debut at Lord's next week after James Anderson suffered a recurrence of a calf injury on day one of England's loss in Birmingham.