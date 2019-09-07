Ashes 2019: England coach Trevor Bayliss insists ‘anything is possible’ despite Australia domination

Trevor Bayliss believes his England side can pull off another Ashes miracle on the final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, despite finishing yesterday’s play on 18-2 needing another 365 runs to win the game.

Australia captain Steve Smith again dominated with the bat in the second innings, putting on 82 runs before declaring on 186-6, and the quick wickets of Rory Burns and Joe Root ensured the tourists begin today’s plan with one hand on the urn.

But after Ben Stokes’ heroics at Headingley, coach Bayliss believes England can do it again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Anything is possible,” Bayliss said. ”We saw that in the last Test match. We have got a couple guys out there and a few guys in the shed who are more than capable of scoring a hundred. We know it will be difficult on this wicket against this attack but as Ben Stokes showed last week, anything is possible.

“We spoke about last week about who will put their hand up and be remembered. It is another opportunity tomorrow for someone.

“When you lose a couple of wickets like that close to the close of play it is a little disappointing but we are pretty upbeat about what we might be able to do tomorrow. Hopefully we bat well, save the game and enjoy a beer after.

“We already had a chat. Everyone is psyched to go out tomorrow and be the one or two guys who go out and score a hundred tomorrow.”