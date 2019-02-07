The Ashes 2019: Australia assistant coach David Saker resigns just six months before England Test series

Australia assistant coach David Saker has resigned just six months before this year’s Ashes tour.

Cricket Australia announced the former England fast bowling coach had walked away with immediate effect after discussions with head coach Justin Langer, concluding it was ”in the best interests of the team.”

Langer insists the pair had come to a mutual decision ahead of a packed schedule – including the Cricket World Cup in May and the Ashes, which starts at Edgbaston in August.

“David and I have had ongoing discussions over the past nine months about his role with the team, and we agreed it’s the right time to head in a different direction in the best interests of the team,” Langer said.

"I'd like to thank David for his significant contribution, in particular in the role he has played in helping develop a core group of Australian pace bowlers."





Saker worked with England for nearly five years before returning home in 2015 to coach Big Bash League side the Melbourne Renegades and later joining former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann.

The 52-year-old said: “I’ve enjoyed my time with the team, in particular working closely with a great group of fast bowlers and in time will look forward to a new coaching role.”

Bowling coach Troy Cooley, who has previously worked with England, has been appointed assistant coach for Australia’s upcoming ODI series against India and Pakistan.

David Saker has stepped down as Australian Assistant Coach (Getty )

“In discussions with David about the needs of the team, and the unprecedented schedule ahead, it became clear to both of us that this was the right time for David to step away,” said Belinda Clark, Cricket Australia’s high performance manager.

"We will provide further information on the coaching structure surrounding the World Cup and Ashes in due course."




