Asher-Smith staying grounded amid gold rush

She may have three European Championship gold medals and two British records to her name, but Dina Asher-Smith insists she’s not getting ahead of herself just yet.

The 22-year-old sprinting sensation won gold in the 100m before producing a world-leading time in the 200m final in Berlin as she dominated the field.

Asher-Smith was greeted by adoring fans upon her return to the UK at the Diamond League where she finished second in the 200m in Birmingham.

In a hugely competitive field, Asher-Smith defeated Dafne Schippers as well as world silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou but lost out to Bahamas sprinter Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

The Orpington runner has had a sensational 18 months since breaking her foot in training last February and with two years to go before the Olympics, Asher-Smith admits she’s gained great confidence after her medal success in Berlin.

She said: “We’ve still got two years to go before the Olympics and everything moves in cycles. It’s hard to predict what’s going to happen next year or the year after.

“This time last year I was still recovering from a broken foot so in terms of what’s going to happen in Tokyo we’ll have to wait and see.

“Having run two new PBs in the 100m and 200m it does give you a little more confidence.

“I came in the event on cloud nine despite also being quite tired. But I’m so happy because never in my life have I been a world leader at a real point in the season. At some point in January maybe I have when nobody else has [been running].

“To think that I’m the fastest in the world right now is crazy and something that I don’t think I’m going to come down from in a hurry.

Asher-Smith claims it had been a draining few weeks since her three gold medals at the European Championships but a second place in Birmingham against some of the world’s best is a step in the right direction.

She said: “I was happy overall with the race. To be honest I’m quite tired after the exploits of the last week both on the track and off the track.

“It has been phenomenal coming home to such a warm welcome and everybody saying ‘well done’ but mentally and emotionally it’s a bit of a change for me because I’m not used that kind of attention.

“So, to be able to pick myself up and do well against such a talented field, I was happy.”

