Asher-Smith can dream bigger after superb Berlin display - Thompson

Daley Thompson has challenged Dina Asher-Smith to re-think her goals after a storming treble gold in Berlin

Former Olympic champion Daley Thompson has challenged Dina Asher-Smith to reassess her long-term ambitions after a stunning performance at the European Athletics Championships.

The London sprinter had a mesmeric week to become a triple European champion in Berlin, thrusting herself into the limelight of British athletics’ leading star in the process.

Now with less than two years to go until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, targets are set to change for the 22-year-old.

That’s the opinion of former decathlete Thompson at least, hoping that Asher-Smith can realise just what she is capable of on the biggest stage of all.

“Dina was very good in Berlin – she had a fantastic Championships, she really did,” said the 60-year-old.

“After that success, I hope that she now reassess her goals and starts to ask even more of herself now because I, like a lot of people, are of the belief that she can do really well going forward.

“Hopefully she can go on and help fill that gap left by those athletes that have retired recently, the likes of Jessica Ennis, Mo Farah and Greg Rutherford.

“But all those mentioned were Olympic champions and world champions. She hasn’t reached those heights yet, but she seems to be well on her way.”

Thompson was speaking on London’s Southbank, encouraging people to keep moving and chase their dreams whatever their age by launching a pop-up gym.

The gym, which was open for one day only, was part of Bridgestone’s Olympic partnership campaign, Chase Your Dreams, No Matter What.

The Olympian was on hand throughout the day to encourage and inspire those taking part, citing his own career whose successful career in which self-belief and focused attitude was key to victory.

It’s those mentalities which Thompson hopes can be instilled throughout British athletics, backing the likes of Asher-Smith to be the ones to deliver.

Story Continues

“I think Great Britain did fantastically in the European Championships in Berlin,” he added.

“I think that a lot of the kids stepped up to the plate and hopefully they will be able to step up again in the next couple of years for when we do the World Championships and then thinking further ahead to the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

“I think the next generation are doing really well and it will be interesting to see how they go in Tokyo but it’s a little early yet to say who exactly could be an Olympic champion and who won’t be.

“But I think those who did well in Berlin have given themselves a great start to get in there.”

Daley Thompson is an ambassador for Bridgestone’s Worldwide Olympic partnership campaign, Chase Your Dream, No Matter What. For more info and to watch a short film of his Snowdon climb. visit www.nomatterwhat.uk.com