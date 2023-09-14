Asher Keddie to Produce and Star in ‘Fake,’ Paramount+ Australia Drama Series About a Romantic Relationship Built on Lies



Top actor Asher Keddie will co-produce and star opposite David Wenham in Paramount+ Australia’s freshly-commissioned “Fake” drama-thriller series.



Keddie has a long TV career with recent credits including “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Stateless.” Her movie credits include smaller roles in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and eccentric comedy “Rams.” Wenham’s filmography includes “SeaChange,” “Elvis,” “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers & The Return of the King.”



“Fake” follows Keddie’s character, a smart and brilliant writer who thinks she has found her ideal match when she meets a successful rancher, portrayed by Wenham, on a dating app. But after she commits, she discovers that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe.



The show is inspired by the book “Fake” by Stephanie Wood and was created for television by renown screenwriter, Anya Beyersdorf with award-winner director, Emma Freeman (“Secret City,” “Glitch,” “The Newsreader”).



The eight- part series is produced by Kindling Pictures’ Imogen Banks (“Safe Home,” “Offspring”) and Emelyne Palmer (“Safe Home,” “RFDS”). The Kindling Pictures production received major production investment from Paramount ANZ and federal support agency Screen Australia, in association with regional agency VicScreen.

While the show is expected to air in 2024, production dates, locations and other details are not confirmed. Entertainment One (eOne) will handle international sales.



“’Fake’ promises to be a captivating addition to the Australian television landscape and a project that Screen Australia is thrilled to support. Imogen Banks, Anya Beyersdorf, and the entire creative team have expertly woven a narrative that intricately explores the facets of love, trust, and the complexities of authenticity in our contemporary world – in what promises to be a truly binge-worthy series,” said Grainne Brunsdon, head of content at Screen Australia.



“The concept of ‘it would never happen to me’ is a familiar one to us all, and ‘Fake’ which centers around this, is a nuanced and fascinating story,” said Sophia Mogford, executive producer, drama and comedy, Paramount ANZ.

