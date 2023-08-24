Ashanti Plays a Bride Clashing with an Unwanted Guest in 'The Plus One' Trailer (Exclusive)

Ashanti's new movie 'The Plus One' is in theaters Sept. 29

Ashanti has a wedding problem on her hands in her latest role.



On Thursday, Saban Films shared the first trailer for Ashanti's new movie The Plus One exclusively with PEOPLE, showcasing the singer's character Lizzie as one of her friends brings his ex-girlfriend to her destination wedding.

Lizzie and her family prepare for her nuptials, with her father (Cedric the Entertainer) mostly concerned with the wedding's cost. Lizzie wonders whether to grant her friend Marshall (Jonathan Bennett) a plus-one for fear he might bring his ex-girlfriend Marie (Cassandra Scerbo).

She appears to send Marshall an invitation specifically asking him not to bring Marie, but as the wedding party arrives in Tampa, Florida, Marshall and Marie arrive together, setting Lizzie's nerves on edge.

Marie and Lizzie's distaste for each other quickly grows apparent to the other guests, as the unwanted plus-one demands she stay in the hotel's bridal suite, asks someone to bake cannabis-infused brownies for the wedding, and appears to even steal Lizzie's dress.



Saban Films Poster for 'The Plus One'

A synopsis of the film says Lizzie's "carefully laid plans are thrown into disarray when her 'man-of-honor' Marshall brings his 'ex-from-hell,' Marie."

"It is going to take an all-out effort from Lizzie’s friends and family to keep Lizzie from losing her mind as her happily ever after is faced with ruin," the synopsis adds of the film, which it describes as an "uproarious and charming romantic comedy."

Saban Films Ashanti in 'The Plus One' trailer

The Plus One is directed by Erik White (Lottery Ticket). The film was written by Brendan Andolsek Bradley and Austin Highsmith Garces.



The cast also includes Michelle Hurd, B.J. Britt, Wesley Armstrong, Julissa Bermudez, Cathy Shim and Amy Elizabeth Jackson.



The Plus One is in theaters Sept. 29, then will be available on demand and digital Oct. 3.



