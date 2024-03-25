Ashanti and Nelly Match in Monochrome on Date Night at Mark Twain Prize Event

The couple made an appearance at the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday in Washington D.C.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Nelly and Ashanti

Ashanti and Nelly are a match made in monochrome heaven!

On Sunday, the singer, 43, and rapper, 49, stepped out for a date night as they attended the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor honoring Kevin Hart at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Ashanti was glowing alongside her beau as they wore complementary looks for the event. The “Foolish” singer sported a long black and white fur vest by IStylebySonia over a black Balenciaga shirt dress and black leather thigh-high boots.

She accessorized her ensemble with a stack of Chanel pearl necklaces, an embellished chain and a pair of large hoop earrings, while her hair was slicked back in a sweeping pony and she wore a glossy red lip.

Shannon Finney/WireImage Nelly and Ashanti at the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2024

Nelly, meanwhile, looked dapper in a white shirt and black velvet tuxedo waistcoat teamed with black sequin pants. He added a pair of embellished glasses to his look along with his signature large diamond stud earrings.

The couple appear to be going strong after making several public appearances together in recent weeks, including partying during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas and performing together in Miami in February.

Last month, Ashanti and Nelly released new music together as they appeared alongside Juicy J on Jermaine Dupri's new single "This Lil' Game We Play." The pair last collaborated musically together on the 2008 track “Body on Me” featuring Akon.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images Ashanti wore a long fur vest for the event

Speaking about the new song last month, Ashanti told PEOPLE, "It's always fun. It was a ball. We actually had a good time recording in the studio together.”



"A lot of artists don't get to record together, but we were actually in the studio together at the same time, which was cool, and I had on pajamas," the Grammy winner added.

Ashanti and Nelly rekindled their romance last year after previously dating for 10 years from 2003.

Following speculation that the two were back together, Nelly finally confirmed the pair were back on in September 2023 on the Boss Moves with Rasheeda show streaming on Philo.

"I think it surprised both of us,” the “Ride Wit Me” rapper said. On the same day, Ashanti confirmed the news of their reconciliation by wearing a personalized clutch with a photo of her and Nelly at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

"We're in a great space, everything is positive, we're having a lot of fun," she told PEOPLE on the carpet at the time.



Read the original article on People.