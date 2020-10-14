Ashanti flaunts toned bikini body to celebrate 40th birthday: 'Aging like fine wine'

Ashanti is turning 40 and she’s celebrating with a Caribbean vacation featuring beaches, boats and bikinis.

On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share photos from her birthday trip to Antigua. While on stories she posted meals, gorgeous island views and dance parties, she shared glamorous swimsuit images to her grid.

Ashanti celebrates turning 40 by flaunting her toned bikini body on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram) More

Wearing a silver two-piece while lying down on a catamaran net, Ashanti’s hair is flowing and skin is glowing. Commenters are heaping her with praise. “I aint never seen 40 look so good on a person,” one wrote. “40 where?!?” another added, with someone else saying she’s “aging like fine wine.”

So what keeps the Stuck singer looking strong and feeling her best?

“If I want to maintain longevity with traveling and being on stage, I have to take care of my body,” she told Parade in 2019. When at home in New York, Ashanti works with a trainer and focuses on cardio and weight training. “I think it’s important to mix it up and hit different parts of your body.”

While she tries to work out four to five times a week, in the run-up to an important event (like, ahem, a big birthday), Ashanti always tries to make it five. “When I knew I was going down to Trinidad for carnival, for example, we had like two months. So I said, ‘Look, I have to be in this little itty bitty costume!’ We maybe missed a couple of days but I was really strict with that one,” she said.

She also tries to maintain and a plant-based diet and loves a green smoothie. “I try to stay away from carbs and I know diet is super essential to being healthy and maintaining and trying to stay fit,” she reveals. “But I do have two cheat days and I look forward to them every week.” And maybe even a few more when on vacation! Hey, you only turn 40 once.

