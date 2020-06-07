Asha Tomlinson on raising a black boy; 2-year air travel complaint backlog : CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Raising a young black boy in North America today means fear, faith and hope that change will come: Asha Tomlinson

Submitted by Asha Tomlinson

In the wake of the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody, protests are ongoing in the United States, Canada, and all over the world. As Marketplace co-host Asha Tomlinson writes in this incisive essay "the events of the past week have been all-consuming and overwhelming," especially as the mother of a young black boy. But she still has faith in a better future. Read more

Canadian Transportation Agency overwhelmed by two-year backlog of nearly 14,000 air travel complaints

Mike Hillman/CBC

If you're still waiting for a response to an air travel complaint you filed with the CTA, you're hardly alone. The organization is wrestling with a backlog of complaints accumulated over the past two years. At the same time, thousands of Canadians are demanding the agency help get their money back from flights cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

Hand sanitizer in wine bottles has some experts worried

Joanne Levasseur/CBC

It's great that breweries and distilleries are answering the call for more hand sanitizer, but experts are warning that packaging the sanitizer in wine or beer bottles could be dangerous. Read more

Customers who unknowingly paid for credit card insurance frustrated banks won't show proof they signed up

CBC

Years after Marketplace first reported on Canadians unknowingly being charged for credit card insurance they say they never signed up for, more consumers are seeking restitution. Some have been successful, while others have had to fight tooth and nail to get refunds. Read more

Story continues

What else is going on?

Canada's only rice mill running 24/7 during pandemic While food service business has plummeted, retail sales are up 75 per cent at Dainty Foods.

Influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine study retracted by three authors Three of the authors of an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients have retracted the study due to concerns about the quality of the data.

Black entrepreneurs want Canadian firms to 'put their money where their mouth is' to fight racism They say real action must come after the ads and #BlackoutTuesday.

Yes, we're getting more extreme rainfall, and it's due to climate change, study confirms A new study from researchers at Environment and Climate Change Canada found that climate change has made rainfall more extreme and storms with heavy rainfall more frequent.

