Ash Sutton wins Brands Hatch BTCC finale in drag race to finish line
Outgoing champion Ash Sutton won the final British Touring Car Championship race of the season by 0.032s after a dramatic dash to the flag in the reversed grid race.
The Team BMR Subaru Levorg racer worked his way into second place after eight laps of the event, and set about slashing the 0.8s advantage that had been built up by the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Josh Cook, who started on pole position.
The two fought a mighty duel and it looked as if Cook had done enough, but Sutton inched around the outside of his rival as the two cars powered towards the finish line.
Sutton did just enough to take his sixth win of the season to cement fourth place in the standings.
"I was laughing and smiling inside the car - that was one of the best races I have had in the BTCC," said Sutton, who is good friends with his defeated foe. "And it had to be with that guy.
"I didn't make a great start but got my way back though and what a way to finish the season."
Cook said: "I don't think I could have pushed the throttle down any harder on the run to the line: I think I had both feet on it at one stage.
"What a great race and was great to race against Ash. My car was just a little bit too tail happy to hold on, but I am still smiling."
Rob Austin led the early stages of the event in his HMS Alfa Romeo Giulietta until Cook managed to unpick his defences into Paddock Hill Bend on lap five.
Sutton deposed Austin two laps later to set off on his charge. Austin, though, managed to hold on to third place, even though he had been under pressure from the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus of Tom Chilton.
Championship runner-up Tom Ingram fended off Sam Tordoff's Motorbase Ford to the flag to claim fifth place, with Senna Proctor and Chris Smiley rounding out the top eight.
New champion Colin Turkington came home in 23rd spot in his WSR BMW 125i M Sport.
Race three result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Ash Sutton
Team BMR
Subaru
15
23m18.405s
2
Josh Cook
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
15
0.032s
3
Rob Austin
HMS Racing
Alfa Romeo
15
0.738s
4
Tom Chilton
Motorbase
Ford
15
1.100s
5
Tom Ingram
Speedworks
Toyota
15
1.662s
6
Sam Tordoff
Motorbase
Ford
15
1.839s
7
Senna Proctor
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
15
2.286s
8
Chris Smiley
BTC Norlin
Honda
15
2.550s
9
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
15
3.065s
10
Daniel Lloyd
BTC Norlin
Honda
15
3.689s
11
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
15
8.300s
12
Ollie Jackson
AmD Tuning
Audi
15
11.912s
13
Ricky Collard
WSR
BMW
15
12.054s
14
James Cole
Motorbase
Ford
15
12.484s
15
Mike Bushell
Team Hard
Volkswagen
15
15.255s
16
Brett Smith
Eurotech Racing
Honda
15
15.720s
17
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
15
16.877s
18
Jack Goff
Eurotech Racing
Honda
15
17.208s
19
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
15
17.509s
20
Tom Oliphant
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
15
18.112s
21
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
15
18.457s
22
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
15
19.210s
23
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
15
19.417s
24
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
MG
15
19.616s
25
Jason Plato
Team BMR
Subaru
15
19.845s
26
Sam Smelt
AmD Tuning
Audi
15
20.112s
27
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Mercedes
15
1m22.927s
-
Ethan Hammerton
Team Hard
Volkswagen
4
Retirement
-
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
3
Retirement
-
Josh Caygill
AmD Tuning
MG
3
Retirement
-
Ollie Pidgley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0
Not started