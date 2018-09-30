Ash Sutton wins Brands Hatch BTCC finale in drag race to finish line

Matt James
Autosport
Sutton wins BTCC finale in drag race to flag
Sutton wins BTCC finale in drag race to flag

Outgoing champion Ash Sutton won the final British Touring Car Championship race of the season by 0.032s after a dramatic dash to the flag in the reversed grid race.

The Team BMR Subaru Levorg racer worked his way into second place after eight laps of the event, and set about slashing the 0.8s advantage that had been built up by the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Josh Cook, who started on pole position.

The two fought a mighty duel and it looked as if Cook had done enough, but Sutton inched around the outside of his rival as the two cars powered towards the finish line.

Sutton did just enough to take his sixth win of the season to cement fourth place in the standings.

"I was laughing and smiling inside the car - that was one of the best races I have had in the BTCC," said Sutton, who is good friends with his defeated foe. "And it had to be with that guy.

"I didn't make a great start but got my way back though and what a way to finish the season."

Cook said: "I don't think I could have pushed the throttle down any harder on the run to the line: I think I had both feet on it at one stage.

"What a great race and was great to race against Ash. My car was just a little bit too tail happy to hold on, but I am still smiling."

Rob Austin led the early stages of the event in his HMS Alfa Romeo Giulietta until Cook managed to unpick his defences into Paddock Hill Bend on lap five.

Sutton deposed Austin two laps later to set off on his charge. Austin, though, managed to hold on to third place, even though he had been under pressure from the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus of Tom Chilton.

Championship runner-up Tom Ingram fended off Sam Tordoff's Motorbase Ford to the flag to claim fifth place, with Senna Proctor and Chris Smiley rounding out the top eight.

New champion Colin Turkington came home in 23rd spot in his WSR BMW 125i M Sport.

Race three result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Ash Sutton

Team BMR

Subaru

15

23m18.405s

2

Josh Cook

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

15

0.032s

3

Rob Austin

HMS Racing

Alfa Romeo

15

0.738s

4

Tom Chilton

Motorbase

Ford

15

1.100s

5

Tom Ingram

Speedworks

Toyota

15

1.662s

6

Sam Tordoff

Motorbase

Ford

15

1.839s

7

Senna Proctor

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

15

2.286s

8

Chris Smiley

BTC Norlin

Honda

15

2.550s

9

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

15

3.065s

10

Daniel Lloyd

BTC Norlin

Honda

15

3.689s

11

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

15

8.300s

12

Ollie Jackson

AmD Tuning

Audi

15

11.912s

13

Ricky Collard

WSR

BMW

15

12.054s

14

James Cole

Motorbase

Ford

15

12.484s

15

Mike Bushell

Team Hard

Volkswagen

15

15.255s

16

Brett Smith

Eurotech Racing

Honda

15

15.720s

17

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

15

16.877s

18

Jack Goff

Eurotech Racing

Honda

15

17.208s

19

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

15

17.509s

20

Tom Oliphant

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

15

18.112s

21

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

15

18.457s

22

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

15

19.210s

23

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

15

19.417s

24

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

MG

15

19.616s

25

Jason Plato

Team BMR

Subaru

15

19.845s

26

Sam Smelt

AmD Tuning

Audi

15

20.112s

27

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Mercedes

15

1m22.927s

-

Ethan Hammerton

Team Hard

Volkswagen

4

Retirement

-

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

3

Retirement

-

Josh Caygill

AmD Tuning

MG

3

Retirement

-

Ollie Pidgley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0

Not started


What to Read Next