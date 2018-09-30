Ash Sutton wins Brands Hatch BTCC finale in drag race to finish line

Sutton wins BTCC finale in drag race to flag

Outgoing champion Ash Sutton won the final British Touring Car Championship race of the season by 0.032s after a dramatic dash to the flag in the reversed grid race.

The Team BMR Subaru Levorg racer worked his way into second place after eight laps of the event, and set about slashing the 0.8s advantage that had been built up by the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Josh Cook, who started on pole position.

The two fought a mighty duel and it looked as if Cook had done enough, but Sutton inched around the outside of his rival as the two cars powered towards the finish line.

Sutton did just enough to take his sixth win of the season to cement fourth place in the standings.

"I was laughing and smiling inside the car - that was one of the best races I have had in the BTCC," said Sutton, who is good friends with his defeated foe. "And it had to be with that guy.

"I didn't make a great start but got my way back though and what a way to finish the season."

Cook said: "I don't think I could have pushed the throttle down any harder on the run to the line: I think I had both feet on it at one stage.

"What a great race and was great to race against Ash. My car was just a little bit too tail happy to hold on, but I am still smiling."

Rob Austin led the early stages of the event in his HMS Alfa Romeo Giulietta until Cook managed to unpick his defences into Paddock Hill Bend on lap five.

Sutton deposed Austin two laps later to set off on his charge. Austin, though, managed to hold on to third place, even though he had been under pressure from the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus of Tom Chilton.

Championship runner-up Tom Ingram fended off Sam Tordoff's Motorbase Ford to the flag to claim fifth place, with Senna Proctor and Chris Smiley rounding out the top eight.

New champion Colin Turkington came home in 23rd spot in his WSR BMW 125i M Sport.

Race three result

Pos Driver Team Car Laps Gap 1 Ash Sutton Team BMR Subaru 15 23m18.405s 2 Josh Cook Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 15 0.032s 3 Rob Austin HMS Racing Alfa Romeo 15 0.738s 4 Tom Chilton Motorbase Ford 15 1.100s 5 Tom Ingram Speedworks Toyota 15 1.662s 6 Sam Tordoff Motorbase Ford 15 1.839s 7 Senna Proctor Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 15 2.286s 8 Chris Smiley BTC Norlin Honda 15 2.550s 9 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW 15 3.065s 10 Daniel Lloyd BTC Norlin Honda 15 3.689s 11 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 15 8.300s 12 Ollie Jackson AmD Tuning Audi 15 11.912s 13 Ricky Collard WSR BMW 15 12.054s 14 James Cole Motorbase Ford 15 12.484s 15 Mike Bushell Team Hard Volkswagen 15 15.255s 16 Brett Smith Eurotech Racing Honda 15 15.720s 17 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 15 16.877s 18 Jack Goff Eurotech Racing Honda 15 17.208s 19 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 15 17.509s 20 Tom Oliphant Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 15 18.112s 21 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 15 18.457s 22 Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda 15 19.210s 23 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 15 19.417s 24 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning MG 15 19.616s 25 Jason Plato Team BMR Subaru 15 19.845s 26 Sam Smelt AmD Tuning Audi 15 20.112s 27 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Mercedes 15 1m22.927s - Ethan Hammerton Team Hard Volkswagen 4 Retirement - Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 3 Retirement - Josh Caygill AmD Tuning MG 3 Retirement - Ollie Pidgley Team Hard Volkswagen 0 Not started



