'Ash Splash' made Chris Ashton into something rare in rugby – a household name

Three Premiership titles, two Heineken Cups, 44 England caps, records broken in the domestic leagues of England and France; the hit list of Chris Ashton - who on Wednesday announced his retirement at the end of the season - makes for quite some reading.

On 98, the Leicester wing will retire as the Premiership's top-try scorer and the league's greatest ever wing, yet when rugby folk gather in years to come to discuss his legacy, an image will be indelibly imprinted on their minds: of Ashton vaulting into the air, arms akimbo, ball wrapped between hand and wrist, starfishing his way to another score.

The 'Ash Splash', as it became known, might have been consigned to the grave with Ashton's move to Leicester - the club at which the wing will finish his career - but no player in history can lay claim to such a distinctive try-scoring action, the name and concept of which are more suited to a WWE finisher than the rugby pitches of England.

Ashton said in a 2022 interview with the BBC that he wished he had never concocted the swallow dive but beyond its showmanship it stands for something far more profound.

Ashton might regret its conception - certainly, under Stuart Lancaster with England, the Ash Splash became divisive and contentious - but what would hopefully offer the wing a modicum of solace, among the regrets, is that, at least, English rugby will remember him for what he did best.

The overriding memory - the mental picture - of Ashton's career will undoubtedly be his Splash; and by default, therefore, of him scoring a try.

The Ash Splash turned Ashton from chippy northerner into a household name - in particular, after England's 2012 victory over the All Blacks, with Ash and his splash at full throttle.

Premiership rugby fans will remember a wing of tenacity and intelligence, whose visceral comprehension of rugby union - thanks, in part, to his nascent career days at Wigan Warriors and for England in the brother code - led to him becoming one of the most instinctive and threatening supporting wings on the planet. Ashton sniffed out tries like a pig hunts truffles.

“Chris changed the game, to put it bluntly," said Richard Wigglesworth, Leicester Tigers' interim head coach and former team-mate of Ashton's at Saracens when commenting on the wing's retirement.



But Ashton was no showpony. A Wiganer by birth, the wing had all the grit and courage which is synonymous with the region.

If the Splash was Ashton's trademark, then arguably his most iconic solitary moment was during Northampton Saints' 2011 Premiership semi-final at Welford Road. Manu Tuilagi, a soon-to-be England co-star of Ashton's, unleashed a ferocious flurry of fists towards the wing's head.

How Ashton remained on his feet, to this day, remains a mystery; so, too, the yellow card he received as the victim of a violent assault.

The only English team against whom Ashton has never scored is Saracens, the club with which he won two of his three Premiership titles and his two European gongs.

However, there would be a certain rounded beauty in Ashton adding two more tries to his Premiership tally this season, taking him to 100, maybe even against Saracens - the club that has eluded him for so long - in this season's domestic final. With the north Londoners currently top and Ashton's Tigers third, such a scenario is not beyond the realms of possibility.

'I still can’t believe all that rugby has given me'

Ashton's journey across those 98 tries took in not just Leicester, Saracens and Northampton Saints - with whom he broke the Championship's try-scoring record - but also Sale Sharks, Harlequins, and Worcester Warriors. The wing will retire with 41 European tries, too, as well as 20 for his country.

For all that, however, arguably Ashton's most remarkable achievement came in his one-season stint in Toulon. The wing was not tipped to take the Top 14 by storm when he arrived on the Cote d'Azur in 2017 but he departed those shores second only to Jonny Wilkinson in the ranks of Englishmen to have conquered the French domestic game.

Ashton broke France's record for tries scored in a single season, registering 24 in 23 appearances.

“I still can’t believe all that rugby union has given me," said Ashton while announcing his impending retirement. Well, there will be many who might never truly believe how much the Premiership's greatest wing gave back - including that renowned splash.