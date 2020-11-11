Ash Scattering Services & Online Memorials In 2020 Disrupts The Funeral Industry

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the rising number of deaths, funeral homes are conducting funerals online.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / A leading green memorial company is currently in the middle of an online funeral revolution. With nationwide shutdowns, people being limited to numbers, or not able to attend funerals at all. The Living Urn® and Ecorial® have come up with unique alternative solutions, including launching online memorials, ash scattering services, giving families the ability to permanently record the date, time and coordinates of an outdoor memorial, and informing the general public of the cremation and burial options available to them, even in a pandemic.

Planning a memorial service or funeral is always challenging. In most cases, family members need to organize everything and inform loved ones while dealing with significant grief. The pandemic has made what was once a complex process now immensely difficult. The current restrictions on many aspects of human life is having a huge impact on families who lose a loved one and need to make funeral arrangements. Having a memorial that can be shared with anyone online, or more conveniently with an app, can bring families together to remember loved ones lost, even in the midst of a pandemic. The additional ash scattering services, which you can have recorded and the ashes scattered at a destination of your choosing, can also ensure your loved ones last wishes are honored, even if you cannot travel.

Mark Brewer, company President, commented, "We understand this is a difficult time for families, especially for those who lose a loved one. We're doing everything we can to help make it easier on families - this includes providing a unique and caring scattering service where a loved one's ashes can be scattered at some of the most beautiful places in our country. We also offer a patented system, making it easy for families to do tree burials with The Living Urn at home, and provide helpful tools with our new Ecorial app to make it easy on families to mark the spot of a memorial event and create an online memorial that they can share with family and friends."

The Living Urn® and Ecorial® continue to support communities as they find ways to remember those they have lost, while still maintaining social distancing, and often even when no one can travel either to a funeral, or to a scattering service.

For more information about The Living Urn®, visit https://www.thelivingurn.com/

For more information about Ecorial®, visit ecorial.org, or find them in your app store.

While the pandemic may be changing the way we live and even die, the funeral industry has pivoted and companies like The Living Urn® are offering families with new options. The Living Urn® can be reached for more information about hosting an online funeral, or to inquire about scattering services.

About The Living Urn

Based in Colorado, The Living Urn and its parent company, Biolife, LLC, are committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn, and Flow the Ice Urn, a patented urn made from a block of ice. The company is developing additional eco-friendly cremation urns that it will be introducing in 2020 and 2021.

About Ecorial

corial® is the leading new way to memorialize and honor a loved one as they Rest in Nature®. When scattering cremated remains on land or in the water, burying remains at a special place, or planting cremated remains with a tree, use the Ecorial® App to "mark the spot" by recording the exact GPS coordinates plus the time and date of the event. You can also upload photos and videos of your loved one's forever resting place and create a beautiful interactive online memorial with ease. This special location can be found forever on the Memory Map® and shared with family, friends, and, if you choose, the world to see! The Ecorial® app can be found in Apple's App Store (for iOS), Google Play (for Android), and on the web at ecorial.org.

